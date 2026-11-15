PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON is the followup to the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, but instead of “emergency” gain-of-function (GOF) viruses and associated Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” this NWO globopedo scheme will simply take down the internet, energy infrastructure and banking sector ahead of their rapidly approaching Great Reset/2030 Agenda target.

This is an important update to last week’s article…

…except that now the transhumanist errand boy has been activated to predictive program the genetically modified tax slaves for their upcoming shutdowns en route to their dystopian AI-driven social credit score system nightmare; to wit:

CEO of biggest AI chipmaker pushed out.



Microsoft Outlook goes down.



Biggest FAA nationwide plane grounding since 9/11.



All happening in 48 hours and shortly after Bill Gates says to expect AI cyberattacks while wearing his Agenda 2030 pin?!



Why is Bill not being investigated for what he knows? Source

It is important to remember that this is the same eugenicist sociopath that “invested” in the PSYOP-19 DEATHVAX™, ran the EVENT 201 weeks before his handlers released the GOF plandemic, wants to force humanity to consume tumorigenic synthetic meat, blots out the sun while poisoning the skies, releases Frankenmosquitos all over America, is the largest farmland owner in America, is working on global tracking tattoos, is attempting to cut down 70 million acres of forests, is tied to the Jeffrey Epstein network that is still operational, is behind recent bioweaponized boxes of ticks being dropped into U.S. farms, manipulates most of medical research in America, committing mass genocide across Africa and India and so on and so forth…

And now here he is giddily doubling down on PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON:

When Bill Gates is unable to contain his smirk as he explains why a catastrophic AI cyberattack may be "necessary", while wearing the Agenda 2030 logo on his sweater, you can be absolutely CERTAIN they are planning a massive false flag. Source

For additional context on exactly what the UN’s horrific Agenda 21 and 2030 schemes are really all about please review the following:

And yes PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON aka the WEF’s Cyber Pandemic is now fully operational and ready for full deployment:

The World Economic Forum’s “CYBER PANDEMIC” appears to be operational.



Bill Gates said we were gonna get hit with imminent cyberattacks just days before the nationwide ground stop.



Just like he knew that COVID was coming two months before it hit with Event 201.



Klaus Schwab has already declared that “it’s high time for a Great Reset,” while warning of cyberattacks that shut down critical infrastructure.



Any nefarious plans must be dealt with by law enforcement as soon as possible. Source

Now, the real reason that NVIDIA’s CEO Jensen Huang was removed had nothing to do with his infidelities and everything to do with him wanting AI to be open source and decentralized away from any governmental control:

And who may be behind Huang’s ousting?

ISRAEL BEHIND REMOVAL OF NVIDIA’S JENSEN HUANG SAYS FORMER CIA ANALYST LARRY JOHNSON



This was an Israeli operation. Source

The closed source ultra-centralized AI companies desperate for government “regulation” such that all open source competition will be outlawed and a few tech corporations will achieve monopolistic control in a classic fascistic arrangement with said government were also behind Huang’s firing:

Holy shit! Holy shit! Anthropic is a rotten company!



They're lobbying the U.S. government to ban running open-source models on Nvidia GPUs. Source

An excellent recap with irrefutable evidence:

With Little Marco Rubio nothing more than a Cuban CIA asset that also zealously serves his Mossad masters, which is why he was ordered to exaggerate an internal spook report on NVIDIA’s CEO given that he is the perfect apparatchik politician puppet operating out of the illegitimate Federal government domiciled in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C.:

Interesting: the Washington Post says that Jensen Huang's downfall was Marco Rubio's doing (https://washingtonpost.com/technology/2026/11/13/behind-jensen-huangs-spy-scandal-shadow-war-trumps-ear-china/), and it looks like the "spy" framing was directly his and not the CIA's.



As they write, Rubio took a CIA report and rewrote it in a memo "in his own more assertive terms."



Which fits neatly with CNN reporting that the CIA is "not yet convinced" that Alice Huang was a spy (https://edition.cnn.com/2026/11/12/politics/alice-huang-us-intel-jensen-huang-nvidia): if the CIA is not convinced, yet a memo rewritten from the CIA’s own report presented her as a spy, then there’s only one person who could have turned "not convinced" into "spy": the man who did the "more assertive" rewriting, aka Marco Rubio 🤷



The WaPo article also mentions the motive: China hawks like Rubio had spent years trying to "destroy the influence Jensen had over the president", and WaPo calls his ouster "a huge victory" for them as it allows them to "seize on the moment to redirect the national agenda toward tougher policies on China."



And, as a matter of fact, they’re already pushing three new chip-restriction bills into the defense bill now that Jensen is no longer around to lobby against them.



If true, it means the real "influence operation" targeting Jensen was run out of Washington, not Beijing 🤷 Source

And perhaps this is the real reason Outlook went completely dark across the globe the other day:

This is why Microsoft / Outlook went down yesterday. 🚨BREAKING: Pete Hegseth just announced an INTERNAL AUDIT of Bill Gates-founded company Microsoft’s digital cloud system for being used by Chinese Nationals to hack the DoD systems. Source

But it was not just MS’s Outlook:

🚨 A MASSIVE wave of internet outages is hitting some of the world’s biggest tech platforms.



And it goes WAY beyond Microsoft.



Downdetector is showing spikes in problem reports across Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams, Azure, Gmail, AWS, Cloudflare, Zoom, Steam, X, Facebook and dozens of other services.



Nearly 130,000 reports for Outlook alone at one point.



Microsoft has confirmed widespread problems and says it’s restarting affected servers and redirecting traffic to restore services.



But reports are also appearing across platforms operated by Google, Amazon and other major providers.



It’s not yet clear whether these disruptions share a common cause or whether some are unrelated.



For millions of users, a surprisingly large chunk of the internet has suddenly become unreliable.



Writer: Oliver Source

Moving along to the recent FAA grounding of all U.S. flights for 48 hours, which was the biggest since 9/11…

Of course, it was just another psyop:

Listen to this pilot. Speaking the truth about his flight during the FAA ground stop.



I hope he doesn’t lose his job over it.



Bless you, Mr. Pilot! 🙏 Source

Coincidences abound:

THE COMPANY BEHIND THE CRASH



CBS News reports the company who operates the system that went down is none other than L3Harris Technologies.



The system crash that grounded America’s planes was caused by an “update” to their private communications network that connects America’s air traffic control.



L3 Harris is tied directly to the Israeli military and has deep ties to the colony. Source

It is vital to appreciate that Mossad and the CIA are longstanding partners-in-crime, and the latter is the main component of the greater Intelligence-Industrial Complex that represents the 4th branch of the U.S. government that controls the other three.

Let us now recap these recent psyops that were put into coordinated and concurrent play:

🚨 TOTAL SYSTEM COLLAPSE IN PROGRESS 🚨

America just got hit with a triple infrastructure meltdown in under 48 hours:

💥 WORKDAY PAYROLL BLACKOUT — Millions of workers at Walmart, Target, Chipotle, Skechers & more were locked out of their paychecks, time clocks, and benefits Friday night after a backup systems test left data inconsistent. Employees couldn’t clock out or check direct deposits while Downdetector exploded with thousands of reports.

✈️ FAA NATIONWIDE GROUND STOP — The entire U.S. airspace was ordered to halt all departures for hours after overloaded switches and routers in our ancient air traffic control system failed. Over 4,700 flights canceled, 10,000+ delayed. Transportation Secretary Duffy blamed “incredibly old” telecom equipment.

📧 MICROSOFT GLOBAL BLACKOUT — Outlook, Teams, and Copilot crashed worldwide for over 24 hours across 70+ countries. Businesses, schools, governments, and airlines went dark after a network capacity upgrade triggered a cascading failure.

Critical payroll systems. Air traffic control. Global email and collaboration tools. All failing at the same time.

This is not normal. This is not coincidence. America’s digital backbone is buckling in real time. We need immediate answers, full transparency, and accountability from every agency and company involved. No more excuses. 🇺🇸🔥

What’s really going on here? Drop your thoughts below. 👇 Source

Before we get to the significance of the “workday payroll blackout” let us reconsider PSYOP-WW3 and how Cuba is now being rolled up into the illegal Iran war, with broader global implications:

Cuba and Iran both said yesterday that they were ready to respond to a U.S. attack. The people in the line of fire are not who you think they are.



Not Cuba. Not Iran. Everyone.



Millions of Americans are going about their weekend as usual—buying groceries, watching football, scrolling on their phones—completely unaware that in 3 days, every television and radio in the country will be taken over by the emergency alert system.



Here is the chain of events already unfolding, with no one connecting the dots:



→ Trump said on Thursday that he wanted to “get the Cuba thing done” before leaving office and would “certainly consider” military action

→ Cuba’s president responded yesterday: the island is preparing to repel a U.S. attack and has activated its “wartime mechanisms”

→ Iran told the UN Security Council yesterday: any new U.S. attack would bring an “immediate and decisive response, without hesitation”

→ A third U.S. aircraft carrier—the Theodore Roosevelt—is heading to the Middle East, where 2 are already waiting



Now consider what another strike would actually mean for your life:



💀 Cuba—90 miles from Key West. Trump calls it “a failed country.” A strike = a war right on America’s doorstep.

💀 Iran—its commanders have already threatened U.S. bases in Europe. A strike = retaliation far beyond the Gulf region.

💀 Hormuz—Iran says 3 oil tankers struck mines there overnight and caught fire. Traffic remains 65% below prewar levels. A strike = this oil shipping route grinds to a halt.

💀 The Gulf—Iran accuses Bahrain and its neighbors of helping the U.S. A Houthi drone was shot down near Riyadh today. A strike = the entire Gulf is within range.

💀 Your food—a third of the world’s fertilizer used to pass through Hormuz. Fertilizer prices have already risen 30%. A strike = food prices climb again.



And that is just the war. Add to that what has already broken down this week:



💀 Yesterday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide for more than 4 hours. “Special circumstances.” This was the longest nationwide grounding since 9/11.

💀 A global Microsoft outage. Outlook. Teams. 365. Hospitals and police in the UK were affected.

💀 On Monday, France accused Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of hacking freezers in as many as 700 supermarkets.



And add this warning:



💀 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday: the first nationwide emergency alert system test since 2023. Every television. Every radio.

💀 This system is designed to let the president address the entire nation within 10 minutes.

💀 The UK has just asked households to stockpile 3 days’ worth of essentials. Cyprus is mailing every household a 72-hour crisis guide.



This is no longer a regional war.



All of this happened in the same week:

→ Two countries said they were ready to respond to a U.S. attack

→ A third U.S. aircraft carrier headed to the Middle East

→ All flights nationwide were grounded

→ France accused Iran of hacking its supermarkets

→ The nationwide emergency broadcast system was tested



A senior UN official told the Security Council yesterday: “This should not be mistaken for a return to normal.”



Those who understand what is about to happen are already preparing. Those who do not are scrolling past this post.



The most dangerous part? It is not that this could happen. It is that every piece of it is already in motion.



Please prepare accordingly.🚨🚨🚨



Follow now, or on Tuesday you will keep wishing you had seen all of this coming. Source

PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON, PSYOP-WW3 and PSYOP-FAMINE are all moving parts of this 2030 Agenda-Great Reset, with many other technocratic schemes being readied for full deployment.

Which brings us to the “workday payroll blackout” and the greater PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH component of this transhumanist denouement:

We are well underway for the total collapse, which brings us right back to the Intelligence-Industrial Complex, and, specifically, the agency that is most responsible for perpetrating all of these “emergencies” in the lead up to the CBDC and associated UBI for the genetically altered tax slaves that this Substack has been warning about for many years now…

…watch very carefully:

BREAKING:

CIA has been working on TOP SECRET CYBER ATTACK called “KILLWARE” to take down the BANKS, INTERNET, GRID & WATER infrastructure.



LISTEN ‼️‼️‼️ ITS COMING!!!!!!!



$1 to $1 Source

And lest we forget, whether AI generated or “real,” when all else fails PSYOP-UFO is always on deck:

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE SKY?



After the United States 🇺🇸 reported that it had suspended all flights for security reasons, sightings of various “octopus”-shaped creatures flying over the skies in different parts of the world have been reported Source

Do NOT comply.

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