2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arlene Johnson's avatar
Arlene Johnson
43m

My top secret e-zine states that there are 5 branches of government not 3 or 4. See

http://www.truedemocracy.net/td3/index.html These branches are unconstitutional agencies that need to be rained in at the very least. The edition appeared on September 10, 2001, but yet these agencies still exist, because too few people around the world know of my work. This is true for several reasons, one of which is that Google removed what little indexing it had done at the beginning of my publishing career, and only 6 public superintendents were interested in providing their high school students with true documented history, because the vast majority of them in the United States are controlled by the Rockefeller Foundation which controls K-12, medical schools, and law schools.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture