For may years this Substack has been warning about the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Cyber Polygon simulation that, “targeted supply chain attack[s] on a corporate ecosystem in real time.”

In his opening remarks at Cyber Polygon 2021, WEF Founder Klaus Schwab warned, “A lack of cybersecurity has become a clear and immediate danger to our society worldwide.”

The international online training for raising global cyber resilience consisted of two parallel tracks: an online conference for a widespread audience, which was joined by over 7 million viewers from 78 countries, and a more focused segment for cybersecurity professionals, which gathered 200 organizations from 48 countries.

Those 200 organizations that took part in the technical training event included major financial and tech companies as well as representatives from public institutions, law enforcement agencies, telecommunications and energy organizations, plus a variety of other sectors. The training focused on combatting targeted supply chain attacks within a corporate ecosystem.

Unelected NWO globopedo puppet Schwab went on to explain in July, 2021, “We need vaccines to immunize ourselves. The same is true for cyberattacks.

“Here, too, we have to move from simple protection to immunization. We need to build IT infrastructures that have digital antibodies built-in inherently to protect themselves.”

Schwab had already warned of a coming cyber pandemic at Cyber Polygon 2020:

“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to, the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole,” said Schwab.

“The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber attack,” he added.

Cyber Polygon 2020 operated under the theme: “digital pandemic: how to prevent a crisis and to reinforce cybersecurity on all levels.”

“A cyber attack with COVID-like characteristics would spread faster and farther than any biological virus. Its reproductive rate would be around 10 times greater than what we’ve experienced with the coronavirus” - World Economic Forum, January 18, 2021

During the height of the PSYOP-19 “emergency” scamdemic the dark forces behind this Great Reset power grab realized that while they did manage to poison most of the planet with their gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” significant swaths of society were on to them and offering significant pushback such that they were unable to completely lock down the planet forever.

Thus, these NWO globopedo agents had to regroup and reformulate their planetary takeover with other psyops, of which Cyber Polygon perfectly fit that bill.

This Substack has been tracking this followup PSYOP-19 2.0 for many years now; for example:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON also perfectly slots into the UN’s Agenda 21 and 2030 Agenda whereby the global citizenry would be stripped of all private property rights, as well as bodily, land and mineral rights by the targeted year 2030; to wit:

And now as we careen toward the U.S. midterm elections while the inane and unconstitutional Iran War rages on, the Pentagon and other government agencies have warned Americans to stockpile 90 days worth of food, water and emergency supplies:

Here’s why they’re recommending that Americans stockpile 90 days’ worth of food, water, and essential supplies. Don’t panic but pay attention! ‼️ Source

The Pentagon, which happens to own many of the PSYOP-19 “vaccine” patents alongside other war agencies like the DoD and DARPA that comprise the greater Intelligence-Industrial Complex (4th branch of government that controls the other 3 branches), is quite literally socially engineering this globalist PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON scenario into full-on operational mode, with their “nightmare scenario” quite literally being an exact description of the various warnings of this WEF scheme; i.e. “a global [cyber] war that could knock out power grids, cripple supply chains, and leave military bases cut off from essential services.”

In other words, the world will go into full Martial law lockdowns, while the banking sector is completely frozen such that all accounts will be suspended until further notice, thus ushering in the AI-driven social credit score system dystopia and associated programable CBDCs for a total digital gulag denouement.

Which brings us to what amounts to either an emergency PSA or yet another conspiracy theory head fake to further lull the genetically altered masses into their continued indifferences and denials ahead of the real PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH takedown of the entire global system en route to PSYOP-FAMINE:

Just got off the phone with the most intelligent person I know.



He said this is COVID 2.0.



Everything on the internet is going to get hacked. One by One.



It'll start affecting people close to you and one day a big bank will get penetrated and their data will be wiped clean.



Thousands of accounts will show $0 and there will be no way of recovering their true balance.



When this happens we will go on grid lock down.



They will shut down the internet all over the world for 3 months to patch every single exploitable bug with the help of super advanced AIs.



This will cause mass panic and chaos.



You need to stock up on food, water, gold, silver, guns, ammo, and cash.



ASAP.



Rumors are that this global shutdown will start on November 17th. Source

Whether or not this is Y2K level fearmongering does not change the fact that the CBDC social credit score system is well underway in China and is about to go fully operational in the EU:

“Coincidences” abound:

PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON hacks incoming:

The largest heist in human history courtesy of an AI-assisted hack:

Banking institutions under increasing pressure from cyber attacks:

The CIA’s mouthpiece is maintaining maximum FUD ahead of PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON deployment:

Of course, AI is the perfect scapegoat for PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON to knock out the entire planet’s energy grid, financial system and global supply chains.

We need to immunize ourselves against organizations like the WEF, UN, WHO, CFR, et al., and the various captured governments that represent the real plagues and true emergencies we face today.

Do NOT comply.

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