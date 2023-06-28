This Substack previously reported on the illicit Bill Gates mosquito eugenics program:

HORROR SHOW: Genetically modified mosquitoes vaccinate a human 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · September 28, 2022 Since the One World Government’s “vaccine” con is essentially up, with bivalent DEATHVAX™ uptake currently at around 1.5%, the technocommunist sociopaths have realized that the best way to continue their eugenics program is by stealth. Enter the genetically modified mosquito which has been expressly created to more effectively genetically modify humans; … Read full story

And now we have the latest in Statism bioterrorism with the latest mass induced fear campaign involving “malaria:”

We know that Bill Gates has been releasing his genetically modified frankenmosquitos in Florida for years now. We may extrapolate that said frankenmosquitos may now be spreading across the United States, infecting Texans as well as Floridians.

Imagine that.

Malaria has been spread by mosquitos locally in the U.S. for the first time in 20 years, per a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alert issued Monday. Driving the news: Four people in Sarasota County, Florida, and a person in Cameron County, Texas, contracted the potentially deadly disease over a period from late May to late June through local transmission, according to the CDC. "All patients have received treatment and are improving," per a CDC statement. The Florida Department of Health in a statement Monday urged residents throughout the state to "take precautions by applying bug spray, avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, and wearing long pants and shirts when possible — especially during sunrise and sunset when mosquitos are most active." The big picture: Some 2,000 malaria cases are typically diagnosed in the U.S. every year, but the CDC noted these infections were contracted in other countries.

Yet again, the Center for Disease Crimes is involved in this fear operation.

Perhaps these “malaria” cases are more akin to DEATHVAX™-induced VAIDS than they are to the legacy disease that has been all but eradicated in the West.

Of course, here is the endgame punchline:

Is there a vaccine? There is no completely effective malaria vaccine. But the WHO now recommends a malaria vaccine for children at risk. The approval comes after an ongoing pilot program launched in 2019 in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, in which nearly 1.5 million children received a first dose.

More than a dozen vaccine candidates are now in clinical development. Progress has lagged due to several obstacles, including the "lack of a traditional market, few developers and the technical complexity of developing any vaccine against a parasite," per the CDC. Source.

Just like for PSYOP-19 there is “no completely effective malaria vaccine,” but hey, give your kids a vaccine anyhow! And rest assured that of the dozen “vaccine” candidates an especially nasty slow kill bioweapon mRNA “vaccine” will be rolled out shortly; that is, after many more cases of VAIDS “malaria.”

And all those surging turbo cancers? An mRNA “vaccine” solution is also in the works.

The One World Government has only just begun their technocratic Great Reset depopulation program. PSYOP-19 was merely their opening salvo.

We have only just begun…

BUT guess what? Ivermectin is not just a wonder drug when it comes to PSYOP-19. Ivermectin may also be an effective cure for “malaria,” turbo cancers, etc.:

Ivermectin has been found to have a direct effect on the liver stages of the malaria parasite, making it a potential tool for malaria control. Studies have shown that ivermectin can reduce the lifespan of mosquitoes feeding on a bloodmeal containing ivermectin, making them less likely to live long enough to complete sporogony and become infectious. Increasing the frequency of ivermectin mass drug administration (MDA) in onchocerciasis-endemic regions may reduce the burden of both malaria and onchocerciasis, and allow for more entomological investigations on both the Anopheles mosquitoes and the blackflies. Ivermectin is widely used in mass drug administrations for controlling neglected parasitic diseases and can be lethal to malaria vectors that bite treated humans. Trials in Burkina Faso showed that ivermectin reduced transmission rates by making the blood of people who were repeatedly vaccinated lethal to mosquitoes and killing plasmodium falciparum, the malaria parasite carried by female mosquitoes, when administered to humans. — Brave AI summarizer

Some additional research:

Advancing the repurposing of ivermectin for malaria

New Evidence Supports the Use of Ivermectin as a Tool for Malaria Elimination

Ivermectin as a novel complementary malaria control tool to reduce incidence and prevalence: a modelling study

What a “coincidence” that the Nobel Prize winning drug could also treat the latest “malaria” outbreaks…

Thankfully, your beloved cats, dogs, cattle, sheep, horses and swine can withstand these frankenmosquito payloads with the truly safe and exceedingly effective administration of PetMectin.

Do NOT comply.

