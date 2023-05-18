2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
May 18, 2023

I have to save this particular Substack to reference in the future. The more I read from 2nd Smartest the more I respect his thoughts and analysis of our current situation. So far things have worked out way too well for the monsters who were and are.

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Michael Wachocki's avatar
Michael Wachocki
May 18, 2023

Damn lizard people. I ain't sayin it's aliens, but.........

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