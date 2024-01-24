2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Justin's avatar
Justin
Jan 24, 2024Edited

I wonder if the heat is going to go up so much on the elites for what attention Gates is piling on them that they'll have to toss him overboard. With lead shoes. He's almost turning into that smellly nerd in the corner everyone is starting to avoid and they want to get rid of him.

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Daithi's avatar
Daithi
Jan 24, 2024

Sounds like the mark of the beast to me.

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