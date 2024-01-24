This Substack has been exposing the deranged and murderous projects of the One World Government’s errand boy Bill Gates for quite some time; for example:

From developing aerosolized delivery systems for deadly “vaccines” to blotting out the sun to deploying GMO Frankenmosquitos to manufacturing tumorigenic synthetic meats and so on and so forth, the latest Bill Gates project to enslave the planet into 15 Minute Cities with Nazi concentration camp-like tattoos is almost ready for prime time; that is, IF enough genetically modified slaves comply with this latest insanity.

by Emerald Robinson

On April 6th of 2020, I posted a Tweet thread about Bill Gates and the COVID-19 virus that went viral — it was viewed by millions of people around the world — and it became the subject of fake “fact-checking” in various corporate media outlets.

As most of you already know, I was de-platformed from Twitter in late 2021 for warning people about the undisclosed ingredients in the COVID vaccines. When Elon Musk restored my account in his general amnesty in late 2022, I noticed that my Tweet thread on Bill Gates had been completely stripped of its viewership numbers!

Here’s the original thread.

That was four years ago.

When you place the text of these tweets into Google, just look at all the fake news “fact-checking” that you get!

Now if there’s one thing we’ve learned in the last few years: all the conspiracy theories are true.

So, naturally, the hirelings at the Gates Foundation went to the World Economic Forum last week in Davos to unveil their latest invention: the micro-needle patch.

For “easy vaccine delivery” of course.

To summarize: I told you exactly what Bill Gates was doing with “quantum-dot tattoos” and “nano-technology” in early 2020 — he was introducing a global digital ID system using vaccines as a pretext.

I was branded as a lunatic for stating this obvious truth.

Four years later, Bill Gates announces at Davos that he’s going to do exactly what I told you.

Who was right — and who was wrong?

Readers of this Substack appreciate that one of the very best ways to never become a victim of our globalist tormentors and their technocratic democide is to stay as healthy as possible; to wit:

And we must now have contingency plans in place on the local level to survive whatever followup tyrannies they attempt to foist on humanity.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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