2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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sacky boi's avatar
sacky boi
May 6, 2023

If 460000 kids are reported missing every year ( and I'm sure many are located, but still ), how come this is not headline news every freaking day. Obscene.

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Jill Hart | World Changer's avatar
Jill Hart | World Changer
May 6, 2023

As with all of the "movers & shakers" in this charade Bill Gates didn't just "appear". His father was heavily involved in Planned Parenthood and is a Eugenicist. It is a kind of religion with tenants they hold to be true by faith as opposed to observable, testable and repeatable evidence. He has been sued by countries over his vaxx involvement. The whole psyop 19 has changed the way the world looks at those whom they have placed in charge of themselves. It has done more to wake up the average person than any other event in the last 50 years that I can remember.

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