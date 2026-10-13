2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
Oct 13

Psychopath, and no friend to Humankind.

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JOHN WEST's avatar
JOHN WEST
Oct 13

The man somehow couldn't keep a virus out of his operating systems, so he switched to humans...Huh.

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