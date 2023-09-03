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Happiness: AViewpoint!'s avatar
Happiness: AViewpoint!
Sep 3, 2023

Don’t let Gaits cut down the trees. They are trying to lessen the oxygen cycle. With a mini ice age coming it will go further south without the trees. They just cut down all trees in northern Scotland. The only reason I can see is to take life vibration out of the soil so the ice can take it over like Greenland. The carbon dioxide levels are lower than ever before. We need carbon dioxide to green the planet.

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Jackie Schroeder's avatar
Jackie Schroeder
Sep 3, 2023

Why is DeSantis letting those mosquitoes be released?

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