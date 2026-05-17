An important update on last month’s article…

…where the initial releases of this latest gain-of-function bioweapon attack on America has now been aggressively intensified:

A 30-year Ohio horse breeder says she’s never seen anything like it: “I can’t take the tick situation anymore. There are ticks everywhere.”



Ohio is facing a massive tick explosion with new species appearing, populations exploding, and Lyme disease cases skyrocketing from ~40 in 2010 to over 2,800 in 2025.



Meanwhile, the Gates Foundation has funded Oxitec’s research on genetically modified cattle ticks, and farmers report seeing mysterious “boxes of ticks” on their land.



Now a new Lyme vaccine from Pfizer and Valneva is in the works.



Funny how that works. Source

On the other side of the country the very same genetically modified ticks have also been deployed:

Phoenix Arizona is reporting an uptick in Tick Bites and Emergency Room Visits



This seems to be an issue across multiple states.. farmers, ranchers, outdoorsmen.



Everyone is wondering… is Bill Gates somehow involved?



https://rumble.com/v79wc7g-phoenix-arizona-is-reporting-an-uptick-in-tick-bites-and-emergency-room-vis.html Source

And it is far more nefarious than most can even comprehend, because the NWO globopedo bioterrorist apparatchiks have been activated to strategically deposit boxes of weaponized ticks at farms all across America; to wit:

🚨 🇺🇸Meanwhile in America



“Look at them crawling out of there - millions of Ticks”



The story is so insane - Farmers continue to report finding Boxes full of Ticks on their farmland, clearly left their on purpose.



Now the US has already seen a sharp increase in the number of Tick related diseases. Source

And speaking of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex eugenicist errand boy:

BILL GATES, BIO-ENGINEERED TICKS & THE ALPHA-GAL TRAP



Bio-engineered Lone Star ticks in metal tick boxes are being dropped across farms and woods. They swarm animals — and humans.



Result: Hundreds of thousands of Americans now have Alpha-Gal Syndrome — a permanent, deadly allergy to real red meat. No more steak, burgers, or bacon.



Not a coincidence. Gates funded tick research. Now Pfizer rolls out a new Lyme disease vaccine right as cases explode.



Create the crisis (no real meat possible). Sell the “solution” (his lab-grown frankenmeat).



Wake up. This is engineered. Protect our food. Expose the agenda. Source

“Coincidences” abound:

🚨 🇺🇸 Meanwhile in America



“We don’t know who these people are, or what they’re doing, but they’re in our top field”



Land Owner accuses unknown Helicopter Operator of dropping Boxes of Ticks on their farm.



This follows a series of other videos, of people finding boxes of Ticks on Farms across America. Absolutely wild. Source

The bioweapon tick operation is impacting all wildlife:

Tick Pandemic Has Begun in the USA!



Following Bill Gates' release of genetically modified mosquitoes, engineered ticks are now being introduced into the environment.



These ticks are latching onto animals across all 50 states and affecting nearly every species around.



Due to “Alpha-gal” syndrome, many people are now unable to consume red meat.



Do you recall Gates' statement in 2021?



“We plan to reduce red meat consumption to zero by 2030.”



Coincidence? You decide. Source

Circling back to the Epstein Pedo Network operator:

Plenty of evidence backs these conspiracy theories facts:

Thanks to recent gain-of-function developments we not only have Lyme Disease to contend with…

"The US Government turned ticks into Bioweapons...Lyme Disease was created in Lab 257 on Plum Island."

-Dr Marty Makary, MD



The bioweapon truth is out—Nazi scientists, tick experiments, rat-deer hybrids. 1,300 new cases daily deserve answers! Source

…but we now have a Lone Star Disease epidemic as well:

The transhumanist technocrats would love nothing more than for their genetically modified tax slaves to be forced to ingest bug gruel and tumorigenic synthetic meat rations as a function of their AI-determined social credit score issued universal basic income (UBI), but in the meantime anaphylactic shock due to red meat consumption will suffice:

Readers of this Substack know that both Lyme Disease and Lone Star Disease may be easily cured:

With the introduction of the new IverX Cream you now have an even better chance of reducing infection by applying this product directly on the bite upon removal of the tick.

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)

Ivermectin (1mg per 1kg body weight, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)

Ivermectin Cream applied topically on the tick bite

The rest of this protocol may also be beneficial, but not crucial for Lyme and Lone Star:

Do NOT comply.

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