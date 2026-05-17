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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

Gates Covid investment netted him 20x his initial investment. He believes he is God like and can control humanity and make money at the same time? He has 5 million followers. How come. Are they as deranged as he is?

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Carl Tuttle's avatar
Carl Tuttle
4h

NEW LYME VACCINE: How much vaccine BS (safe and effective) can we tolerate??

https://www.change.org/p/the-us-senate-calling-for-a-congressional-investigation-of-the-cdc-idsa-and-aldf/u/34624473

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