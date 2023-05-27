This article was originally published on July 27, 2022.
Since the PSYOP-19 Depopulation and Control program was foisted on the planet by the One World Government, the majority of the focus has been on the WEF, WHO, FDA, CDC and Gates’ “non-profits”, and rightly so.
These are the major Cult nodes that have been the most overt engines of unconstitutional lockdowns, MK Ultra Masking, EUA slow kill bioweapon injections, “vax” passports, free speech suppression, depersoning, debanking, etc. & etc. & etc.
But the most powerful entity that has not been garnering nearly enough attention since the manufactured “pandemic” and associated technocratic power grab also happens to be the most dangerous; namely, the United Nations.
Rosa Koire was a general real estate appraiser and district branch chief of the California Department of Transportation. Her specialty was "eminent domain" and how to accurately assess private property in this legal framework whereby the State could essentially strip away whichever property rights the owner was delusional enough to believe they actually were in possession of. She was also a lifelong liberal democrat and a lesbian, which caused much cognitive dissonance amongst those in the media, as well as her leftist peers.
When Rosa Koire began seeing the implementation of Agenda 21 in her community, she quickly made the connections and realized that this was an anti-human and anti-private property scheme designed to strip the global citizenry of all rights, not limited to bodily, land and mineral rights. She correctly concluded that the UN was surreptitiously capturing politicians and various governmental departments on the local levels such that they would implement these tactics against property owners using unconstitutional "eminent domain" ploys.
Yesterday’s article adds some color on this Agenda 21 scheme which is but one node of the multi-pronged Technocommunist Great Reset program:
Rosa Koire astutely explains that well before the founding of the UN in 1945 the transhumanist agenda was firmly in play for well over a hundred years. She uses the term One World Plan, and mentions the usual historic suspects like Bertrand Russell, George Bernard Shaw, H.G. Wells, The Fabian Society, and other eugenicists and their secret societies, with the UN being the most publicly pronounced manifestation of this technocratic scheming to date.
In 1968 the Club of Rome was founded by the same cabal of transhumanist eugenicists in order to leverage the “climate change” agenda against humanity. The methodology of this mind control was twofold: convince the population that anthropogenic “climate change” will destroy the world, thus making humanity believe that it was itself the “scourge” laying waste on the earth, and to transform said self-hatreds into the zealous convictions that supporting any “climate change” policies and all associated cons, irrespective of the actual weather or real scientific data, would be the most virtuous stance a global citizen could take.
Just like today’s psyops all flow into and out of each other, the Club of Rome and its perniciously false ideologies were by design integrated into the UN, WEF, as well as all of the other Cult nodes. This is a modular structuring with redundancies built into this global Technocommunist system.
By the 1970s the Club of Rome had the CIA provide their Mockingbird media with fear mongering talking points of an imminent ice age. But when the weather did not comply with the fake narrative, they went the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) route, which similarly also did not gibe with actual weather trends. Thus, they hatched today’s deviously vague and all-encompassing “climate change” branding.
Emboldened by increasingly destabilizing geopolitical trends of the late 80s and early 90s, the Club of Rome and the UN unleashed their Agenda 21 during the 1992 Earth Summit. It was presented as a “voluntary” action plan for the comprehensive blueprint for sustainable development. This scam is comprised of 40 point documents to be taken globally, nationally and locally by UN organizations, governments and local groups in every area where humans directly affect environment. Basically, anywhere there are humans, Agenda 21 applies.
Like unconstitutional Patriot Act and its perpetually metastasizing NDAA “laws” that are some of the most unpatriotic and illegal aberrations of a criminally out of control government, Agenda 21’s “sustainable development” plan is anything but sustainable for the human race. But just as one must “support our troops”, one must also “Trust the Science” with all of the counterfeit scientific consensus of “climate change” comprised of paid-off climatologists and other “experts”.
EDIT: Agenda 21 is a hundred year plan for the 21st Century, while 2030 Agenda is a milestone “check in” to determine where the cabal is in their plans for the century. The secondary purpose of 2030 Agenda is to distract away from the careful study of Agenda 21, and as such is an obfuscation ploy more than it is a standalone “agenda.”
Similarly, the various social justice talking points du jour such as PSYOP-”PROSPERITY”, PSYOP-"EQUILITY” and PSYOP-FAMINE are merely the headfake talking points designed to distract. All of these problems were and continue to be caused by the very same shadowy entities now swooping in to offer their “solutions” in the form of Agenda 21, DEATHVAX™, the upcoming PSYOP-22, etc.
Rosa Koire cites the Delphi technique of mass formation indoctrination as the means by which this whole “sustainable” “environmental” “green” “climate change” fraud is perpetrated; to wit:
Developed by the RAND Corporation as a Cold War mind control technique, Delphi is used to channel a group of people to accept a point of view that is imposed on them while convincing them that it was their idea.
This is a powerful technique that was deployed during PSYOP-19 as well, and paved the way for the ritualistic slow mass suicide of the DEATHVAX™ program.
This weaponization of virtue signaling against the very signalers themselves and their interests is the crux of the Delphi technique.
This is also precisely how such a radicalized State sponsored reality inversion indoctrination plan has been ever so successfully deployed against the citizenry. And the CIA with their behavioral psychologists have been instrumental in brainwashing the populace with techniques developed by the Nazi SS that ultimately formed much of this unconstitutional agency, as well as their unconscionable and entirely illicit MK Ultra “research”.
Rosa Koire frames “climate change” as an element of terror which is exactly what PSYOP-19 is. So too in PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE fear and terror are the most critical mass formation components driving the indoctrinated useful idiots to their very own depopulation.
Just like the average Death Cultist rationalizes that taking their DEATHVAX™ will protect the other which it clearly does not do, ultimately leading to premature death, today’s eco conscious “environmentalist” and “climate change” advocate takes up all of the Agenda 21/30 talking points from abortion to synthetic meats and bug food to supporting forced injections and “vax” passports which all ultimately lead to total technocratic population control. Or, in the specific case of “climate change”, the endgame is decarbonization which is code for depopulation, since CO2 is one of the most essential life-giving gasses.
Must see:
And this video with the Huffington Post is especially fascinating, given how the reported attempted to manipulate Rosa Koire throughout the interview. Watch until the end when the hack was told their conversation was recorded and his Agenda 21 whitewash puff piece never mentioned this interview.
The only emergency is the government itself.
Do NOT comply.
The upper echelons in governments worldwide are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
I read “ Behind the Green Mask”- UN Agenda 21, by Rosa Koire, about a year ago. Recommended by another reader here on Substack. I love this site. This system of planning is in full speed here in Seattle and suburbs around. They are planning rezoning, and “ housing equity”, & so much more, it would make your head spin. All without the awareness of the citizens here. Most have never heard of Agenda 21, or “ Comprehensive Planning.” Legislation began in late 1998, without much fanfare or citizen approval. Local city councils voted & approved - and continue to approve changes in yearly reviews. The goalpost is always moving out in years but they are laying the foundation, through legal resolutions & laws, & even buying private property isn’t out of the question. There’s a law that makes that legal too, if it’s shown to be necessary to improve a cities financial or “ green” state.
A lot of this is based on the climate change agenda & inclusion. Unreal! Interesting side note, the day I finished the book I found a architectural framed picture of a 15 min. city that’s clearly in Seattle. It shows 2-3 distinct areas of population. High rise buildings, a lot of them, surrounded by green areas. The majority of the picture is black & white buildings, warehouses?, light rail, & streets with about 20 cars. 😂 It’s gloomy & eery to look at. I had to buy it. I’m going to fight like hell to stop this and make people aware.
I won’t comply. I’ll never forget. ( and they know my name now.) 👍