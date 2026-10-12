The latest dud of a scamdemic emanating out of Siberia…

…has just gone from “emergency” fearmongering to completely being disappeared from all news cycles to full blown bizarro, as the 28-year-old lab technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute, who died of "pneumonia of unknown etiology” was recently buried in a metal coffin filled with bleach.

According to a Daily Express article, this latest development is truly conspiratorial:

If Shipilova did die of the plague - or was suspected to have done - Russian rules dictate special handling (Image: east2west) The planned funeral of plague researcher Daria Shipilova, 28, remains shrouded in uncertainty, with growing suspicions that she succumbed to the Black Death bacterium and that Russian authorities are concealing the true nature of her infection. A leading US epidemiologist - originally from Russia - has publicly expressed certainty that she died from plague, contradicting official statements from Moscow. The young scientist was employed at Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute and passed away in the early hours of October 2, sparking widespread concerns about a potential government coverup. Traditionally in Russia, burials occur three days following death unless extraordinary circumstances exist, yet three days have already elapsed past the customary timeframe. However, if Shipilova did die of the plague - or was suspected to have done - Russian rules dictate special handling. The body should be wrapped in material soaked in disinfectant, treated with calcium hypochlorite or chloramine and placed in either a metal coffin or a tightly closed wooden coffin lined with impermeable material so that bodily fluids cannot escape. An official evacuation team transports the coffin to the cemetery or crematorium. Or an infected body could be cremated, but cremations are uncommon in Russia. This delay potentially indicates ongoing examination of her remains, despite Moscow’s notification to the World Health Organization [WHO] claiming “the illness initially presented as a typical acute respiratory viral infection.” Officials added: “Test results showed no presence of dangerous infectious disease pathogens in any of the contacts.” Russian health officials emphasized further in their formal WHO communication: “No case of this dangerous disease has been recorded in the city of Irkutsk, Russian Federation.” However, WHO representative Christian Lindmeier clarified: “To date, no cause of death has been officially confirmed and laboratory testing is reportedly underway.”

The WHO is desperate for another “emergency” power grab:

Daria’s mother, Dr. Svetlana, revealed in an interview published Tuesday — while still under quarantine — that her daughter had not yet been buried and that no funeral date had been established. She said: “Who is going to bury her if we are sitting here imprisoned?” Russian authorities have yet to release any information regarding the details, timing, or arrangements for Shipilova’s funeral. Officials continue to deny any confirmed cases of plague infection.

And yet alleged experts are claiming the opposite of government officials:

Nevertheless, prominent epidemiologist Mikhail Favorov — a Russian-born infectious disease specialist who previously worked at Moscow’s Ivanovsky Institute of Virology and led the USSR National Centre for Viral Hepatitis before relocating to the United States — stated unequivocally in an interview with SOTA that compelling evidence pointed to Shipilova having contracted the plague.

Except that wearing a protective virology suit would make it all but impossible to contract the lab due to a lab accident. And the mother has also gone on the record to corroborate this:

The “emergency” that never was?:

Among the key indicators was the emergency flight taken by Dr. Anna Popova, director of Russia’s health regulatory agency Rospotrebnadzor and Vladimir Putin‘s chief sanitary officer, to Irkutsk — a journey she most likely decided to undertake before Shipilova’s death, despite the five-and-a-half hour flight time. “Well, you understand that it is the plague if the head of Rospotrebnadzor has flown there,” said Favorov. He then described how two regional governors for Irkutsk [Igor Kobzev] and Buryatia [Alexey Tsydenov] disputed the case. “You understand, when two governors were writing to each other, one was saying: ‘She travelled to you, she got infected in Buryatia.’”. “And the other was saying: ‘What are you talking about? First of all, she didn’t come here, and secondly, we don’t have plague at all! We don’t even have natural plague foci in the region.’”. Favorov stated: “So, basically, that is how we found out about the plague. “If they had not started arguing with each other, we would not have known anything.” The epidemiologist further explained that Russia’s official designation of “pneumonia of unknown aetiology” didn’t exclude plague, since by the time testing occurred, the culture might not have detected it.

Of course, deadly “vaccines” are ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice, but only if enough of the genetically modified tax slaves are socially re-engineered to buy into this latest nonsense:

You must fear the plague, for it has now arrived:

But since this latest PSYOP-26 black death is for all intents and purposes DOA, what we will now more than likely be treated to is an upgrade to the WEF’s PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON whereby AI will go “rogue” and take down power grids, the internet, the banking sector, and cause other severe societal disruptions such that it will be used as the ultimate excuse for martial law style lockdowns en route to the AI-driven social credit score CBDC system.

In the meantime, do NOT fear this latest GOF scamdemic because the following protocol will treat any plague or viral release, as well as cancer, VAIDS, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

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