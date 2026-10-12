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Kathryn
Oct 12

This poor young woman is worth more to the globalists dead than alive. She is a carrier alright….. a carrier of hysteria. If they sanitize/ destroy her body, they probably seek to destroy evidence of the real reason of her death.

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Sian
Oct 12

They will stop at nothing, pure evil. God bless this young lady and her family, may she rest in peace.

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