2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
Oct 6

If people are stupid enough to fall for this shit AGAIN, I have no words…

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
Oct 6

there are no dancing lab technicians. Ergo not a real pandemic. If they can come up with some convincing choreography, maybe. just maybe.

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