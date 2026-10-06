Another day, another wild conspiracy theory becomes irrefutable conspiracy fact, with a series of important updates to yesterday’s bombshell article…
…starting with the NWO globopedo Epstein class “researchers” already having their Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” conveniently ready to be deployed right on cue ahead of this latest PSYOP-19 scamdemic followup:
Coincidences abound:
This latest PSYOP-26 plague narrative becomes even more nefarious given that this all harkens back to the EVENT 201 tabletop pandemic simulation, with the very same playbook being executed once again:
EXC: The director of Russia’s Irkutsk anti-plague institute was in CHINA just weeks ago for a “cross-border infectious disease” exercise that simulated responses to imported PLAGUE and “Disease X.”
About five weeks later, an employee of his institute was dead, with nearly 200 contacts reportedly placed under medical observation amid suspected-plague reports.
Chinese government reporting names director Sergey Balakhonov as attending and speaking at the August 24–27 exercise in Fuyuan.
The Chinese exercise involved the following:
• A scenario involving plague arriving from abroad.
• A hypothetical emerging tick-borne disease.
• Chinese and Russian experts rehearsing outbreak notifications, joint risk assessments, and coordinated control measures.
• Nineteen emergency teams, more than 300 personnel, and over 40 emergency vehicles.
And the institute’s Chinese partnerships go back years.
China’s official Inner Mongolia Yearbook records that regional inspection and quarantine authorities signed scientific-research cooperation agreements with the Irkutsk plague institute in 2014.
A Russian government document lists additional cooperation planned for 2020–2021 with the Medical Department of Manzhouli Customs: joint surveys concerning plague and other rodent-borne infections, plus tick-borne disease research.
They really are doing it again:
Is the following simply another high octane conspiracy theory coincidence, or are the satanic transhumanists yet again telegraphing their intentions to do harm on the genetically altered tax slaves?
Taylor Swift’s song ‘Patient Zero’ dropped September 25, 2026.
That same day, a scientist at Russia’s Anti-Plague Institute broke a tube of live plague bacteria.
She died on October 2…the day the song hit No. 1.
September 25 is exactly 6 years, 6 months, and 6 days after March 19, 2020, when the U.S. began Covid lockdowns.
There is now a real chance that this PSYOP-26 plague scamdemic may have gotten out of control with mass lockdowns already being instituted; to wit:
As usual the Epstein class are always in on the monetization of their gain-of-function psyops all while further impoverishing their indebted tax slaves:
Curious timing no doubt.
Of course, inexpensive compounds like Doxycycline cure the plague with a near 100% success rate:
Israel has already developed an experimental mRNA PLAGUE vaccine.
I will NOT be taking it.
I’d rather take my chances with doxycycline and its 97% SURVIVAL RATE.
Do NOT fear the latest GOF scamdemic because the following protocol will treat any plague as well as cancer, VAIDS, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (450mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for MEGADOSE 1,350mg-2,000mg/day — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for MEGADOSE 120mg-200mg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
ImmunX immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like AlluX
Do NOT comply.
If people are stupid enough to fall for this shit AGAIN, I have no words…
there are no dancing lab technicians. Ergo not a real pandemic. If they can come up with some convincing choreography, maybe. just maybe.