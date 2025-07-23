2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
2h

Typos (mostly) edited.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Esther Cook's avatar
Esther Cook
2h

Those over 40 or so will remember the hoopla over Mad Cow disease in Britain. This is a prion disease and this was when Nobel-prize winning research on prions was done. At that time an Organic British cattleman posted an article online about why his animals were not affected. A year or something before the outbreak, there has been a drive to ladle insecticide on the British cattle's backs to relieve pests, flies. He refused because organic, and then Mad Cow. His animals okay. He found similar problems in Colorado elk, and other things. The sequence was:

1. pesticide

2. Excess of copper or manganese (forget which)

3. Deficiency of the other mineral

4. A shock. Sonic booms from SSTs in England, ultraviolet light in mile-high Colorado.

So anybody working on prion diseases should research those minerals and see what they find.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture