Readers of this Substack have known for years that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” cause severe cognitive destruction…

…and now we have yet more evidence from an important 2024 research study with a massive sample size of 558,017 individuals entitled, A potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and development of Alzheimer's disease, which concluded:

Preliminary evidence suggests a potential link between COVID-19 vaccination, particularly mRNA vaccines, and increased incidences of AD and MCI. This warrants the need for further research to elucidate the relationship between vaccine-induced immune responses and neurodegenerative processes, advocating for continuous monitoring and investigation into the vaccines' long-term neurological impacts.

And when Nicolas Hulscher was recently interviewed on the ‘Ask Dr. Drew’ show, he stated the following:

mRNA “Vaccination” = Chemical Lobotomy A recent study of 558,017 Koreans (Roh et al) found that mRNA shots increase the risk of: 📈 Cognitive impairment: +137.7% 📈 Alzheimer’s disease: +22.5% COVID-19 mRNA shots cause severe brain damage and DEVASTATE mental health. They increase your risk of: 1️⃣ Cognitive impairment (+137.7%) 2️⃣ Depression (+68.3%) 3️⃣ Anxiety disorders (+43.9%) 4️⃣ Sleep disorders (+93.4%) 5️⃣ Alzheimer’s (+22.5%) 6️⃣ Ischemic stroke (+44%) 7️⃣ Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%) 8️⃣Transient ischemic attack (+67%) 9️⃣ Myelitis (+165%) 🔟 Myasthenia gravis (+71%) ⚠️ CDC/FDA safety thresholds breached (PRR ≥ 2 compared to flu shot) for 86 neuropsychiatric disorders, some of which include: 📈 Dementia – 140× more likely 📈 Suicidal thoughts – 150× more likely 📈Homicidal ideation – 25× more likely 📈Psychosis – 440× more likely 📈 Brain clots – 3,000× more likely 📈 Schizophrenia – 315× more likely 📈 Depression – 530× more likely 📈 Violent behavior – 80× more likely 📈 Cognitive decline – 115× more likely 📈 Delusions – 50× more likely This is likely due to toxic spike protein production and accumulation in the skull-meninges-brain axis. Source

They always knew that these gene altering, highly carcinogenic and cytotoxic EUA injections would cause all of these severe cognitive adverse events, which is precisely why the NWO globopedo cabal foisted them on the world as part of their Great Depopulation agenda.

And why CIA Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama, who is now possibly on the verge of finally getting indicted for treason, said this of the eugenics “vaccines:”

And yet despite the fact that we have now essentially, clinically tested the ‘vaccine’ on billions of people worldwide…

In other words, this was always a global democide project, and the brain damage was part of a greater plan to ensure that the populations are far more docile and easier to control, because the ultimate plan remains a mass peaceful culling.

But there is hope for both the “vaccinated,” and unvaccinated alike.

As readers of this Substack are well aware, the very same ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight also treats Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, prion-based diseases, mood disorders, and a broad range of other cognitive conditions; for example:

The following treatment approach may very well address the VAIDS-induced chemical lobotomies, as well as naturally and prematurely occurring aging diseases that so many are suffering from:

Dementia, Alzheimer's & Parkinson’s Disease Cure Protocol

Fenbendazole 150mg every other day with dinner for 30 days, and repeat every 4 months

Ivermectin 12mg every evening with dinner indefinitely

Low dose lithium orotate 4.8mg capsule in the morning with breakfast and in the evening with dinner indefinitely

VIR-X immune support 2 capsules in the morning with breakfast indefinitely (Quercetin is a critical ingredient in VIR-X, and as per research studies similar to Ivermectin it displayed capabilities against tauopathy by inhibiting the hyperphosphorylation of the tau protein, thus its anti-prion activity helps to reverse Alzheimer’s Disease)

Removal of sugars and carbohydrates, and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

And speaking of criminals, the 35% off SALE in honor of to the husband-and-wife grifters that will soon be brought to justice ends TONIGHT……

…please take full advantage of the EXTENDED FLASH SALE by using code REAL35 for 35% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The EXTENDED FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, July 23rd (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL35 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X