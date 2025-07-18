This is an important update to the following article…

The virex website remains stolen for now, but will eventually be returned to its rightful owner — in the meantime the criminal husband and wife duo that are illegally running the website have been scamming subscribers of this Substack by enticing them with a 35% “sale” and taking their money while either shipping them fake product or not shipping them anything at all.

These criminals not only stole the website, but also the customer list, which is how they are emailing all of the legacy customers, many of which learned about these lifesaving products by reading this Substack.

The owner of RESOLVX HEALTH — who still remains legal owner of the virex website that is currently operating without his authorization — has sent this Substack a series of incredibly damning emails corroborating that this sociopathic husband and wife team have now completely stopped shipping their fake product, which has left many very confused and worried customers reaching out to RESOLVX HEALTH; for example:

There are dozens of such emails, and incessant phone calls from distraught and defrauded customers that were scammed by the virex website.

If you were tricked into purchasing any products from virex at any time starting June 16th of this year until now, then here is what you should do to protect yourselves:

Contact your financial institution immediately and file a dispute

Destroy any product that you may have received from virex (assuming you even did receive it)

Tell everyone that you know to avoid virex

Only support the original supplier RESOLVX HEALTH that has all of authentic products that you have been purchasing for many years always in stock.

In light of this incredibly unfortunate situation, the owner of RESOLVX HEALTH has extended an even bigger sale for 35% off sitewide!

Please take advantage of the WEEKEND BIGGER FLASH SALE by using code REAL35 for 35% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The BIGGER FLASH SALE ends Sunday, July 20th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL35 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X