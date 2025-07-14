This Substack was inundated with questions about yesterday’s article…

…regarding the exact protocol for curing dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

(Disclaimer: This Substack is in no way offering health and medical advice; this is strictly for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.)

While every case is different, with everyone responding differently, and the fact that in many ways we are in totally uncharted territories with these repurposed drug treatments, the following has completely reversed dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease:

Dementia & Alzheimer's Disease Cure Protocol

Fenbendazole 150mg every other day with dinner for 30 days, and repeat every 4 months

Ivermectin 12mg every evening with dinner indefinitely

Low dose lithium orotate 4.8mg capsule in the morning with breakfast and in the evening with dinner indefinitely

VIR-X immune support 2 capsules in the morning with breakfast indefinitely (Quercetin is a critical ingredient in VIR-X, and as per research studies similar to Ivermectin it displayed capabilities against tauopathy by inhibiting the hyperphosphorylation of the tau protein, thus its anti-prion activity helps to reverse Alzheimer’s Disease)

Removal of sugars and carbohydrates, and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

This protocol has completely reversed all signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease after around 6 months, with significant improvements observed after just 30 days.

