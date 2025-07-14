2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
10h

My husband has Alzheimer’s, dementia, front brain shrinkage. He also had a stroke in his left brain that affects his right brain.

All in all he’s in pretty good shape right now.

I put him on a carnivore diet seven months ago. This one thing has slowed the progression. I’ve also used DMSO. The DMSO helps with his skin picking disorder, he picks his skin till sores appear. The DMSO heals that up quick.

I’ve tried ivermectin. Not tried Fenbendazole.

So far.. The carnivore has helped him the most. I’m on it too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
Jen's avatar
Jen
9m

Thank you for this protocol; I appreciate you sharing such important and helpful information.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture