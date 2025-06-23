2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Autumn's avatar
Autumn
1h

Someone should get this information to RFK Jr, Bhattychara and Makary...cuz they obviously don't know this...cuz if they did, why would they keep allowing innocent babies to get destroyed by these shots?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rugnarldo's avatar
Rugnarldo
1h

They're not pulling it or arresting anyone because they're all pushing it. This is a terrorist act against us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture