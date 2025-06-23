As if the turbo cancer epidemic afflicting young people is not bad enough…

…the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are also proving to induce prion-based diseases which are now being expressed as premature Alzheimer’s Disease, and other various deleterious cognitive conditions.

As this Substack previously exposed, even infants are for the first time in history coming down with premature Alzheimer’s Disease due to these depopulation injections; to wit:

The genetically modified humans that have been transformed into walking spike protein factories will continue to experience these adverse events, but there is real hope…

by Frank Bergman

One of the largest studies to date has revealed an alarming crisis of neurological and psychiatric damage among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The explosive study, involving almost 9 million participants, has exposed a devasting surge in deadly disorders and long-term damage.

According to the peer-reviewed study, just one dose of an mRNA injection puts recipients at risk of suffering from several severe neurological diseases.

The study, led by renowned neuroscientist Dr. Andrea Salmaggi, was conducted by a group of leading Italian researchers associated with the University of Milan and San Paolo Hospital.

The results of the study were published in the eminent medical journal Springer Nature.

The massive study included 8,821,812 Italians, making the research one of the largest investigations so far.

The researchers found alarming surges in several conditions, including ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, transient ischemic attack, myelitis, myasthenia gravis, Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

The study found surges in multiple severe conditions in people who received at least one Covid mRNA “vaccine” dose.

Those severe disorder surges include:

Ischemic Stroke: IRR 1.44 [95% CI: 1.34–1.54]

Cerebral Hemorrhage: IRR 1.50 [95% CI: 1.32–1.70]

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA): IRR 1.67 [95% CI: 1.46–1.91]

Myelitis: IRR 2.65 [95% CI: 1.49–4.70]

Myasthenia Gravis: IRR 1.71 [95% CI: 1.29–2.28]

The study notes that the vast majority of all patients hospitalized for neurological diseases in 2021 received at least one vaccine dose.

McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Dr. Nicolas Hulscher has been sounding the alarm on these issues for some time,

Weighing in on the crisis earliert his year, Hulscher warned:

“COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ damage the brain and DEVASTATE mental health.”

Hulscher explains that the injections increase the risk of:

Alzheimer’s (+22.5%)

Cognitive impairment (+137.7%)

Depression (+68.3%)

Anxiety disorders (+43.9%)

Sleep disorders (+93.4%)

“This is likely due to toxic Spike protein accumulation and persistence in the skull-meninges-brain axis,” Hulscher notes.

Hulscher pointed to another study by Roh et al which made similar findings.

The study found among 558,017 South Koreans aged 65 and above that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment:

Alzheimer’s Disease (AD): OR: 1.225 [95% CI: 1.025–1.464]; P = 0.026

Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI): OR: 2.377 [95% CI: 1.845–3.064]; P < 0.001

He also highlighted another South Korean study by Kim et al. involving 2,027,353 citizens.

The study found that Covid mRNA “vaccines” increased the risk of multiple psychiatric disorders:

Depression: HR: 1.683 [95% CI: 1.520–1.863]

Anxiety, Dissociative, Stress-Related, and Somatoform Disorders: HR: 1.439 [95% CI: 1.322–1.568]

Sleep Disorders: HR: 1.934 [95% CI: 1.738–2.152]

The researchers concluded that mRNA injections seriously damage the neurological system and destroy mental health.

They found that the injections cause the following spikes:

Ischemic stroke (+44%)

Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%)

Transient ischemic attack (+67%)

Myelitis (+165%)

Myasthenia gravis (+71%)

Alzheimer’s (+22.5%)

Cognitive impairment (+137.7%)

Depression (+68.3%)

Anxiety disorders (+43.9%)

Sleep disorders (+93.4%)

According to another study by Rong et al, the most probable mechanism behind this damage is the toxic spike protein accumulation caused by the “vaccines.”

The researchers found the persistence of the shots’ spike protein in the skull-meninges-brain axis.

So far, over 300 other studies have linked the spike protein from the “vaccines” to severe disorders and deadly diseases.

These studies can be found in the Spike Protein Pathogenicity Research Library.

“The neurotoxic COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ must be removed from global markets immediately to prevent significant increases in neurological and psychiatric disease among the population,” Hulscher warns.

Meanwhile, another major study has just sent shockwaves through the scientific community by confirming that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause cancer.

As Slay News reported, the federal agency made the admission after an FDA study confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” contains dangerous levels of excess DNA contamination.

Leading scientists have been warning for some time that surges in deadly cancers among the Covid-vaccinated were caused by DNA fragments in the mRNA injections.

Those warnings have now been confirmed in a bombshell study conducted in the FDA’s own laboratory.

Tests conducted at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Maryland found shocking levels of DNA contamination in the “vaccines.”

The residual DNA levels exceeded regulatory safety limits by 6 to 470 times.

We know that Ivermectin not only eradicates parasites, viruses and cancers, but it is also extremely beneficial for the gut microbiome by protecting and promoting the beneficial microorganism strains, reducing mucosal and systemic inflammation, and even having other gastrointestinal healing properties; therefore, Ivermectin supports the brain-gut axis of the “vaccinated,” while also attenuating the cytotoxic spike protein damage.

Also, because Ivermectin supports intestinal bifidobacteria, it does not just address the gut-brain axis of the “vaccinated” and unvaccinated alike, but it prevents cancer by promoting bifidobacteria, which in turn is anti-cancer; to wit:

And bifidobacteria is also anti-aging:

The spike protein accelerates aging and severe illness by destroying bifidobacteria:

But there is great hope for those suffering from “vaccine” induced brain damage because we also know that both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole reverse Alzheimer’s Disease:

Basically, anyone that is suffering from any VAIDS symptoms not limited to turbo cancers, Alzheimer’s Disease and the plethora of other “vaccine” adverse events truly has the ability to cure themselves with the following protocol:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Please take advantage of the BIGGEST FLASH SALE by using code REAL30 for 30% off on ALL of the products that you have been buying for many years like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

Please note that all of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now are exclusively offered by RESOLVX HEALTH.

This BIGGEST FLASH SALE has been extended to Wednesday, June 25th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL30 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

( Please note that any other company offering RESOLVX HEALTH products is selling you counterfeit items. )

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X