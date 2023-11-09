2nd Smartest Guy in the World

LizE
Nov 9, 2023

Another subscriber success--me! I recently had a biopsy on my nose on a wound that would not heal. I’ve had the wound for 6 months. It wouldn’t heal for the longest. Finally healed and then it un-healed. The biopsy results on Oct 20 revealed Basel cell carcinoma. While waiting on the Mohs procedure doctor’s office to call to set an appointment, I decided to try the ivermectin on Oct 21. I used the ivermectin twice daily for two weeks. This third week, with the cancer part seeming gone now, I switched to polysporin. The wound is almost completely healed after the three weeks. Still haven’t heard from the doc’s office for an appt for the Mohs procedure. Unconcerned since I won’t need it now. For $14.99, I healed myself thanks to your substack! God bless!!!

John
Nov 9, 2023

I see the powers that be have started to send their attack dogs out to take down Fenbendazole, see here. https://colleenhuber.substack.com/p/street-meds-for-cancer-repairing Fen Ben in the comments corrects her assertions that elevated enzymes are an issue when in fact they are actually a part of the process of recycling dead cancer cells.

