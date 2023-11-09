A subscriber wrote an especially fascinating comment in the following article:

This anecdotal experience is of particular importance given that we now know that dementia and Alzheimer’s may be caused by fungal and viral infections. We may also extrapolate that these two diseases are exacerbated by VAIDS, especially given the surge of premature dementia and Alzheimer’s cases since the DEATHVAX™ rollout.

A research paper entitled, Fenbendazole Controls In Vitro Growth, Virulence Potential, and Animal Infection in the Cryptococcus Model describes a study that investigated the antifungal potential of fenbendazole against Cryptococcus neoformans and Cryptococcus gattii. The study found that fenbendazole was effective in inhibiting the growth of both species of fungi in vitro and in vivo. The article also found that fenbendazole reduced the virulence of C. neoformans in a mouse model of infection.

The authors of the study conclude that fenbendazole is a promising new antifungal agent for the treatment of cryptococcal infection. Fenbendazole is an inexpensive and well-tolerated drug that has been used safely for many years in the treatment of parasitic infections.

And since it is now strongly suspected that cryptococcal infection causes dementia and Alzheimer’s, the administration of repurposed drugs like fenbendazole represents truly safe and extremely effective treatment strategies.

Another research study entitled In vitro susceptibility of the opportunistic fungus Cryptococcus neoformans to anthelmintic benzimidazoles investigated the in vitro activity of ten benzimidazole derivatives and amphotericin B against three isolates of Cryptococcus neoformans.

The authors found that four of the benzimidazole derivatives, including mebendazole and albendazole, had moderately high activity against Cryptococcus neoformans. Fenbendazole, however, was 10-fold more active than the other benzimidazole derivatives and 2-fold more active than amphotericin B.

The authors also tested ten additional clinical isolates of Cryptococcus neoformans against fenbendazole, mebendazole, and albendazole. They found that the isolates were similarly susceptible to all three drugs.

The authors concluded that fenbendazole is a promising new antifungal agent for the treatment of cryptococcal infection. Fenbendazole is an inexpensive and well-tolerated drug that has been used safely for many years in the treatment of parasitic infections.

Some additional details from the article:

• The IC50s (drug concentrations inhibiting 50% of growth) of fenbendazole against the three isolates of Cryptococcus neoformans were 0.01 to 0.02 microgram/ml.

• The LC90s (drug concentrations lethal to 90% of the cells) of fenbendazole against the three isolates of Cryptococcus neoformans were 0.1 to 0.2 microgram/ml.

• The fenbendazole MICs (minimum inhibitory concentrations) for the ten additional clinical isolates of Cryptococcus neoformans were 0.01 to 0.04 microgram/ml.

Therefore, we may conclude that fenbendazole is extremely potent even at minuscule dosing amounts.

And as per GaryP’s above comment, incorporating fenbendazole in combination with other supplements and repurposed drugs like ivermectin may very well attenuate Cryptococcus neoformans-induced brain fog, and restore lucidity even in patients suffering from advanced and severe cases of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Do NOT comply.

