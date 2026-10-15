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pimaCanyon's avatar
pimaCanyon
Oct 15

"There Will Be RIOTS When People Find Out That They’ve Been LYING About Cancer" I wish you were right. But it seems that Americans--and people of the "developed" West in general--have become sheep and will just go along with whatever the corrupt pedophile baby-eating globalists tell them to do.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Oct 15Edited

Dr. Marik should get in touch with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. His independent, self funded work in cancer is life saving. I believe together these 2 doctors could turn this lie totally around and put the big pharmas out of business and start real medical science that help people not harm people for profit. Here is an interview Dr. Soon-Shiong did with Tucker Carlson. This doctor is a true hero. He left the establishment that he knew was not helping people so he could work without threats or intimidation. He is a billionaire putting his money to use for good not greed and evil. This interview is long but worth watching. I have actually watched it twice. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgZaT-OriO8&t=1557s

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