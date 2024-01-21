2nd Smartest Guy in the World

DUANE HAYES
Jan 21, 2024

I've mentioned it before, maybe here. But Royal Rife discovered that cancer was "Intracellular parasites" in the 1930's. He developed the microscope to see them alive, something no one had ever done, and I don't think anyone today can do that. He named the organism BX. Color brownish. He sampled cancerous tissue and found them there. He went on to experiment with frequencies to see if they could affect the bug, and eventually he did. He could watch the bug die under the microscope when he applied the correct frequency. They had a cancer clinic in the 30's and fully cured around 10 cancer patients. The aftermarket sells these generators today, but I can't say for sure that they work. For those interested there are books written about the life and discoveries of Mr. Rife.

Hillary Anderson
Jan 30, 2024

I saw my oncologist today. I’m 2 yrs out from a diagnosis of breast cancer. I asked about follow-up scans to look for recurrence. She said “the science doesn’t support them”? When I questioned further and she finally said, “Medicare won’t pay for them”. This is where we are in cancer treatment. Insurance reimbursement is dictating cancer care. I said “can’t you make your own decision about follow-up scans?”. She said “yes, but insurance won’t pay”. Swell......

