As this Substack has been diligently chronicling ever since the rollout of the highly carcinogenic gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” the turbo cancer epidemic continues to unrelentingly accelerate…

Etc. & etc. & etc.

And now the latest cancer data shows that the trend is anything but a friend to the “vaccinated,” and those that were shed upon; to wit:

Post-Pandemic Week 49 2025 Update



The Bad News:



Excess Cancer Mortality has accelerated beyond even its old elevated trend. Elevated at 10.1% over baseline. PFE here is only 1.1-pts of this excess (11%).



Perhaps this is why we have observed elevated cancer treatment expenditures, diagnoses, drug allocations, and new patient social chatter — all inflecting in relation to the very same strike point (Week 14 of 2021).



This is not good news, and overshadows all the other good or encouraging news about US Mortality trends.



The signal is clear. TES was right to have raised the alarm over this signal 5 years ago. 😑 Source

The coverups are getting increasingly desperate:

With shedding being an all too real concern:

It is obvious by now that shedding is an extreme danger, and the self-replicating and self-amplifying Modified mRNA payloads have already been deployed.

And even our pets are now being used as shedding vectors:

In conclusion:

Across all major cancer-tracking indices - diagnosis rates, treatment expenditures, public and institutional attention, and mortality - a clear and consistent signal is observable.



All four inflected in temporal concurrence following the introduction of mRNA vaccination.



In systems terms, this cancer signal is coherent and persistent, with increased Shannon entropy in the cancer-type distribution—indicating a shift away from dominance by historically primary cancers toward a broader array of secondary and less common types, increasingly observed in younger age brackets compared to just seven years ago.



What makes this signal concerning is the combination of factors: the rise in less common cancers, their novel prevalence among traditionally less-susceptible cohorts, and the signal’s overall magnitude (despite a shrink-reduced candidate population)



As a system-level phenomenon, it exceeds by a wide margin, the corresponding signals historically associated with tobacco exposure, SV40, or the introduction of agricultural pesticides (Panel 4). Source

Turbo cancer trends will only continue to worsen over time, but there is great hope, because the following treatment approach represents not only the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight, but may also treat “vaccine” shedding exposure, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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