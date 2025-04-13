As this Substack has previously exposed…

…all vaccines are unsafe, ineffective, increase the odds of becoming chronically ill, and will shorten one’s lifespan.

Let’s start with some of the general ingredients in these vaccines:

Very interesting dialog. I couldn't help but share it with you. Read and share with everyone. “I gathered all vaccine ingredients into a list and contacted Poison Control. After intros and such, and asking to speak with someone tenured and knowledgeable, this is the gist of that conversation. Me: My question to you is how are these ingredients categorized? As benign or poison? (I ran a few ingredients, formaldehyde, Tween 80, mercury, aluminum, phenoxyethanol, potassium phosphate, sodium phosphate, sorbitol, etc.) He: Well, that's quite a list... But I'd have to easily say that they're all toxic to humans... Used in fertilizers... Pesticides... To stop the heart... To preserve a dead body... They're registered with us in different categories, but pretty much poisons. Why? Me: If I were deliberately to feed or inject my child with these ingredients often, as a schedule, obviously I'd put my daughter in harm's way... But what would legally happen to me? He: Odd question... But you'd likely be charged with criminal negligence... perhaps with intent to kill... and of course child abuse... Your child would be taken away from you... Do you know of someone's who's doing this to their child? This is criminal... Me: An industry... These are the ingredients used in vaccines... With binding agents to make sure the body won't flush these out... To keep the antibody levels up indefinitely... The man was beside himself. He asked if I would email him all this information. He wanted to share it with his adult kids who are parents. He was horrified and felt awful he didn't know... his kids are vaccinated and they have health issues...” ~ By Iris Figueroa Here are just SOME vaccine ingredients present in routine vaccines: Formaldehyde/Formalin - Highly toxic systematic poison and carcinogen.

Betapropiolactone - Toxic chemical and carcinogen. May cause death/permanant injury after very short exposure to small quantities. Corrosive chemical.

Hexadecyltrimethylammonium bromide - May cause damage to the liver, cardiovascular system, and central nervous system. May cause reproductive effects and birth defects.

Aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, and aluminum salts - Neurotoxin. Carries risk for long term brain inflammation/swelling, neurological disorders, autoimmune disease, Alzheimer's, dementia, and autism. It penetrates the brain where it persists indefinitely.

Thimerosal (mercury) - Neurotoxin. Induces cellular damage, reduces oxidation-reduction activity, cellular degeneration, and cell death. Linked to neurological disorders, Alzheimer's, dementia, and autism.

Polysorbate 80 & 20 - Trespasses the Blood-Brain Barrier and carries with it aluminum, thimerosal, and viruses; allowing it to enter the brain.

Glutaraldehyde - Toxic chemical used as a disinfectant for heat sensitive medical equipment.

Fetal Bovine Serum - Harvested from bovine (cow) fetuses taken from pregnant cows before slaughter.

Human Diploid Fibroblast Cells - aborted fetal cells. Foreign DNA has the ability to interact with our own.

African Green Monkey Kidney Cells - Can carry the SV-40 cancer-causing virus that has already tainted about 30 million Americans.

Acetone - Can cause kidney, liver, and nerve damage.

E.Coli - Yes, you read that right.

DNA from porcine (pig) Circovirus type-1

Human embryonic lung cell cultures (from aborted fetuses) You can view all of these ingredients on the CDCs website. https://cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf… Source

To ensure that patients are continually poisoning themselves in this self-reinforcing Medical Industrial Complex “immunization” doom loop, BigPharma bribes their foot soldier doctors to push these deadly injections, especially on children; to wit:

Let us now review the autism-inducing and deadly MMR vaccine that is all risk with less than zero reward:

No, the MMR vaccine isn’t safe. It comes with “potentially fatal” and “life altering” adverse reactions, but you weren’t told about those, were you? When will regulatory health agencies provide the public with true informed consent? These reactions are directly from @US_FDA's vaccine package insert, that you likely weren’t given. Knowing these risks, would you take the vaccine? Panniculitis

Atypical measles

Vasculitis

Thrombocytopenia

Encephalitis

Febrile seizures

Anaphylaxis

Anaphylactoid reactions

Pneumonia

Ear infections

Deafness

Rash

Measles like rash

Guillain Barre Syndrome

Optic neuritis

Seizures

Syncope

Stevens Johnson Syndrome For more, visit CHDTV https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/ Source

Let us now look at the specific risk-reward profile of the measles vaccine:

by US Mortality

Since 2000, Measles Vaccines May Have Caused 16x More Deaths Than Measles

The Recent “Measles Outbreak” Scare Appears to Be a Big Pharma Campaign, Unsupported by Data.

The recent headlines about the “measles outbreak” prompted me to examine the actual data. Notably, before the introduction of the first measles vaccine by Enders et al. in 1963, measles deaths had already declined by 97.2%, from 12,992 in 1919 to 364 in 1963—without vaccination.

After vaccination, deaths dropped to nearly zero. However, proving causality would require long-term placebo-controlled trials. Charting the pre-vaccination trend from 1949 to 1962 shows that both cases and deaths followed the expected trajectory, meaning the decline might have continued without vaccination. The sharper drop in cases may be influenced by bias, as doctors and parents—assuming vaccination prevents measles—could have attributed symptoms to other causes.

As we can also observe from global epidemiological data, the decline in measles cases is very likely unrelated to vaccination rates.

• In 2008, Africa had its lowest incidence despite only 4% vaccination coverage.

• Similarly, South East Asia and the Western Pacific Region had 2–3% coverage with very low case rates.

No randomized placebo-controlled trials for measles vaccination appear to exist. The renowned Cochrane Institute, while assessing measles vaccination as effective, rates the evidence as only low to moderate certainty, relying solely on observational studies rather than the gold-standard placebo-controlled trials.

Furthermore, measles deaths have remained lower than ten since the early 1980s, often attributed to mass vaccination. However, as shown above, no solid evidence supports this claim. In contrast, an analysis of VAERS reports on measles vaccine-associated deaths compared to confirmed deaths coded as measles (B05) suggests that since 2000, up to 16 times more people may have died from the vaccine than from the disease.

Of course, this comes with the usual challenges of attribution and causality, as well as potential underreporting. A 2010 Harvard study estimated that “[…] fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported,” suggesting that actual measles vaccine-related deaths in the U.S. could be significantly higher—potentially ranging from 200 to 2,000 per year.

While measles vaccination is widely credited with reducing deaths, the absence of randomized placebo-controlled trials leaves room for uncertainty regarding its true impact. Historical data suggests that measles mortality was already in sharp decline before the vaccine’s introduction, and the Cochrane Institute itself acknowledges only low to moderate certainty in the evidence for its effectiveness. Furthermore, VAERS data indicates that vaccine-related deaths may far exceed those from measles in recent decades, with potential underreporting suggesting a much higher actual toll. Given these factors, a more critical examination of measles vaccination policies and long-term safety data is warranted.

Let me know what you think in the comments!

P.S. Both the AP and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have falsely claimed that the recent death was the first in a decade. However, as shown above, the last recorded measles death occurred in 2019 and the data during the pandemic is not reliable. While AP has acknowledged this error to me, they have yet to correct their misleading headline.

Code & Sources

But it gets worse, because now the bioterrorist eugenicists are fast-tracking what may be one of the deadliest “vaccines” yet, with the usual NWO globopedo puppets like Bill Gates funneling his black ops laundered monies into yet another wave of “vaccine” depopulation:

The replicon mRNA “vaccines” are, in theory, far deadlier than the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” of the COVID era:

The fact that the captured and wholly criminal FDA is fast-tracking a self-replicating mRNA “vaccine” that may very well destroy humanity is of little surprise…

…the most important actions that must be taken now are to reject any and all vaccines forever, avoid processed poison food, eat organic and local when possible, become hard to kill, and be well stocked up on lifesaving compounds such as these:

Please use code JUSTICE20 to receive an additional 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code JUSTICE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends TONIGHT, April 13th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X