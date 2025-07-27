Readers of this Substack are familiar with just how murderous the Veterinary-Industrial Comp[ex really is…

…and readers of this Substack are also well aware of perhaps the most insidiously dangerous variation of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that have now been further modified to self-replicate such that they can infect other humans…

…but now the NWO globopedo death cabal has another democidal trick up their proverbial sleeves with a USDA approved self-replicating or self-amplifying dog and cat “vaccine” that can deliver its payloads from pets to pet owners; to wit:

🚨 Our Pets Are Actively Being Used as Self-Amplifying mRNA Vectors Merck’s Nobivac NXT was silently approved by the USDA — with NO real safety data. These shots likely shed samRNA and toxic antigens onto human owners across the country — without consent. Source

This is pure sci-fi dystopian horror-show levels of insanity!

And it gets even worse:

Veterinarians across the country are currently injecting experimental self-amplifying RNA shots into our dogs and cats: Nobivac NXT by Merck These injections are currently widely available for online purchase. The so-called “safety” data for these injections is as follows: “Demonstrated safety under field conditions from data on file. Merck Animal Health." In other words, no public safety data is provided. This needs to be stopped. Source

As a pet owner, you have to be either completely ignorant or so far gone in the “Trust the $cience” cult that you are prepared to sacrifice your beloved furry companions as well as yourselves and your children in a mass ritual “vaccine” ceremony, while also infecting everyone else around you like a Jim Jones send off party for those not even realizing norwanting to partake in the mass-murder suicide pact by cyanide-laced Flavor Aid, more at DEATHVAX™ Aid.

And the infection vectors of the “vaccinated” can in theory infect ad infinitum, which is why this is such an especially monumentally dangerous Great Depopulation eugenics experiment.

For those that are exposed to these “vaccinated” animals and humans alike that are self-amplifying onto those that have not consented to being genetically modified and shed upon, the best prophylaxis and treatment may very well be the following:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

