2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
2h

I know 2 people who got their young healthy dogs vaxxed and within 48 hours they were dead.

one person did not even tell the vet to do it and the vet did it on their own.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
2h

📕🐾💊 Dr. Jutta Ziegler - The Black Book on Veterinarians

DOGS WOULD LIVE LONGER IF

https://www.naturfutterlaedchen.eu/Dr-Jutta-Ziegler-The-Black-Book-on-Veterinarians

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture