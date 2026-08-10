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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Aug 10

Uphill battle to reshape a $200 billion oncology business that is guided by the Cancer Cook Book which sets the parameters of treatment to maximize the drug manufacturers income from selling chemo drugs. After almost 20 years still angry about how my wife became a victim of over treating with CHOPS to maximize the income of the physicians and the chemo boys.

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Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag's avatar
Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag
Aug 10

Let`s dive in to get the full details.

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Covid-19 vaccination can induce multiple sclerosis via cross-reactive CD4+ T cells recognizing SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and myelin peptides

https://pesquisa.bvsalud.org/global-literature-on-novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov/resource/pt/covidwho-2138820?lang=en ( not available anylonger – hence … )

https://web.archive.org/web/20230524191532/https://pesquisa.bvsalud.org/global-literature-on-novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov/resource/pt/covidwho-2138820?lang=en

First snap shot - 24 May 2023

Qiu, Y.; Batruch, M.; Naghavian, R.; Jelcic, I.; Vlad, B.; Hilty, M.; Ineichen, B.; Wang, J.; Sospedra, M.; Martin, R..

Multiple Sclerosis Journal ; 28(3 Supplement):776, 2022

Article in English | EMBASE | ID: covidwho-2138820

… and the .pdf – saved ( lucky us )

https://tkp.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Covid-19-vaccination-can-induce-multiple-sclerosis-via-cross-reactive-CD4-T-cells-recognizing-SARS-CoV-2-spike-protein-and-myelin-peptides-_-Multiple-Sclerosis-Journal-283-Supplement_776-2022.-_-EMBASE.pdf

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To it:

Covid vaccines and multiple sclerosis

https://johninengland.substack.com/p/covid-vaccines-and-multiple-sclerosis

MS in these cases is 'very likely' vaccine caused

John Campbell - May 29, 2023

… with

Vaccination and multiple sclerosis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9S2jooTxkQ

Dr. John Campbell - May 29, 2023

… and

New diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in the setting of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine exposure

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S016557282100312X

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34922126/

Karlo Toljan, Moein Amin, Amy Kunchok, Daniel Ontaneda

Journal of Neuroimmunology - Volume 362

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577785

Date: 15 January 2022

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A "cold case" get`s hot again ...

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