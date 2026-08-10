The broad range of VAIDS-induced serious adverse events from the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” were always known to the NWO globopedo technocrats and their various BigPharma and Intelligence-Industrial Complex assets, with multiple sclerosis (MS) being one of the many recognized “side effects.”

🚨 SHOCKING REVELATION FROM A WHO-LISTED PAPER



A scientific paper indexed in the official WHO COVID-19 Research Database states it clearly:

“Covid-19 vaccination can induce multiple sclerosis via cross-reactive CD4+ T cells recognizing SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and myelin peptides.



”Dr. John Campbell breaks it down in this clip: The spike protein your body produces after the shot is so similar to the myelin sheath that protects your nerves… that your own helper T-cells (CD4+) can get confused and start attacking your nervous system instead.



Molecular mimicry in action.

Your immune system turns against you.

Multiple sclerosis triggered by the very injection they called “safe and effective.” They documented the mechanism.

They published it.

And they still pushed the shots on the entire population.



Watch the full explanation. The drawings make it impossible to ignore. What else are they not telling us? Source

The World “Health” Organization is the eugenics arm of the United Nations, so this latest horrifying admission is part of the deliberate slow rollout of the grisly crimes against humanity what were perpetrated against those that were “vaccinated” as well as those that were shed upon.

And the YouTube nurse-doctor extraordinaire, who since day one was pushing this DEATHVAX™ on his millions of subscribers, has completely reversed course; to wit:

Unsurprisingly, Dr. John Campbell has failed to openly admit that these “vaccines” are bioweapon components of the Great Depopulation program, nor has he called out the entire PSYOP-19 scamdemic for what it was, nor does he dare invoke the correct term “VAIDS” when speaking about immunocompromised AIDS-like symptoms.

In terms of these “vaccines” causing multiple sclerosis, this along with turbo cancer and a plethora of other adverse reactions was always known to BigPharma and the DOD, DARPA and Pentagon patent holders of this gene altering technology, which is precisely why none of these depopulation injections could ever make it past animal trials to human trials:

Thankfully, as per an article this Substack published last year, there may very well be an actual cure for multiple sclerosis:

We know that Ivermectin administered with other compounds such as Fenbendazole may very well be an Alzheimer’s Disease cure…

…we also know that Ivermectin may cure other “incurable” conditions such as Parkinson’s Disease, turbo cancers, viral infections, and even serve as a powerful antidepressant…

…and now according to a new bombshell research study entitled, Ivermectin Protects Against Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis in Mice by Modulating the Th17/Treg Balance Involved in the IL-2/STAT5 Pathway, we may very well have a possible treatment for Multiple Sclerosis (MS); to wit:

Multiple sclerosis (MS), a T-cell-mediated autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system (CNS), is characterized by white matter demyelination, axon destruction, and oligodendrocyte degeneration. Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, has anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, and antiviral properties. However, to date, there are no in-depth studies on the effect of ivermectin on the function effector of T cells in murine experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), an animal model of MS. Here, we conducted in vitro experiments and found that ivermectin inhibited the proliferation of total T cells (CD3+) and their subsets (CD4+ and CD8+ T cells) as well as T cells secreting the pro-inflammatory cytokines IFN-γ and IL-17A; ivermectin also increased IL-2 production and IL-2Rα (CD25) expression, which was accompanied by an increase in the frequency of CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ regulatory T cells (Treg). Importantly, ivermectin administration reduced the clinical symptoms of EAE mice by preventing the infiltration of inflammatory cells into the CNS. Additional mechanisms showed that ivermectin promoted Treg cells while inhibiting pro-inflammatory Th1 and Th17 cells and their IFN-γ and IL-17 secretion; ivermectin also upregulated IL-2 production from MOG 35–55 -stimulated peripheral lymphocytes. Finally, ivermectin decreased IFN-γ and IL-17A production and increased IL-2 level, CD25 expression, and STAT5 phosphorylation in the CNS. These results reveal a previously unknown etiopathophysiological mechanism by which ivermectin attenuates the pathogenesis of EAE, indicating that it may be a promising option for T-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases such as MS.

Readers of this Substack know that Ivermectin is a powerful anti-inflammatory that attenuates and even cures arthritis…

…so it makes perfect sense that Ivermectin would also attenuate and cure T-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases such as MS.

Extrapolating from the research study, Ivermectin dosing protocol for MS would be at the higher range of 10mg per kilogram of body weight:

Another interesting discovery was that Ivermectin ameliorates neuroinflammation, which also reinforces its efficacy in the attenuation of Alzheimer’s Disease:

Any insult to the brain or spinal column, whether from an accident or due to neurodegenerative disease would more than likely benefit from Ivermectin administration, especially at the higher dose.

The research study concluded precisely what this Substack had already shown in previous articles:

Regrettably, only a few research studies have concentrated on the impact of ivermectin on T-cell-mediated autoimmune illnesses, which include MS, rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), Sjogren’s syndrome, systemic lupus erythematosus, and psoriasis.

All of these conditions have been improved, and even cured by the use of Ivermectin.

In summary, the presented study showed that ivermectin can directly attenuate EAE clinical symptoms by altering T-cell responses and CD4+ T cell subsets. To our knowledge, this is the first study to show that the protection is related to its effect on T-cell responses, particularly by the reduction of pathogenic Th1 and Th17 cells and enhancement of Treg cells; all these processes may be related to the ivermectin-induced IL-2/STAT5 pathway. These new findings contribute to a better understanding of the mechanisms underlying the protective effects of ivermectin against T-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Further studies are required to further extend this study by establishing a causal relationship between the events involved to determine whether ivermectin directly affects the differentiation of naive CD4+ T cells into different CD4+ T cell subsets and to provide direct evidence for the role of ivermectin in controlling the IL-2/STAT5 pathway.

In other words, Ivermectin can cure autoimmune diseases while improving rapid signal transmission from the cell membrane to the nucleus.

The combination of Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, nutraceuticals like ImmunX and compounds such as low dose lithium orotate underscores the importance of repurposing existing drugs and natural compounds in order to create highly accessible new treatment paradigms for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, various mood disorders, and now even Multiple Sclerosis:

Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s & MS Cure Protocol

Fenbendazole 150mg every other day with dinner for 30 days, and repeat every 4 months

Ivermectin 12mg every evening with dinner indefinitely

Low dose lithium orotate 4.8mg capsule in the morning with breakfast and in the evening with dinner indefinitely

ImmunX immune support 2 capsules in the morning with breakfast indefinitely (Quercetin is a critical ingredient in ImmunX, and as per research studies similar to Ivermectin it displayed capabilities against tauopathy by inhibiting the hyperphosphorylation of the tau protein, thus its anti-prion activity helps to reverse Alzheimer’s Disease)

Removal of sugars and carbohydrates, and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like AlluX

Perhaps one day Dr. John Campbell will share these cures for all of the adverse events caused by the very “vaccines” that he so zealously promoted at the start of the PSYOP-19 plandemic with his millions upon millions of subscribers, but until then more and more innocent people will continue to come down with untreated and/or misdiagnosed VAIDS symptoms…

Do NOT comply.

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