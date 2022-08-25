2nd Smartest Guy in the World

INGRID C DURDEN
Aug 25, 2022

I saw the video where he first laid eyes on the Phfizer documents, how he sat there sighing, speechless. I did not follow him before because he was a pro jabs. I have been in the other side for quite some time, since seeing vaxxed and the sequel. A person like this can have a serious effect on his followers and I expect many of them to being speechless at the fraud played on them by everyone from their government, their medical people, bigharma, friends and family etc.

Alexander Petrenko
Aug 25, 2022

Lord above, John Campbell finally "went there," to the Land of the Awakened. Err, maybe. We'll see how long his newfound knowledge lasts, hope he doesn't make an apology to UTube. But this is actually very big news, considering his subscriber count. The bad news: too little, and much too late. It's as if he's JUST realized that the cattle cars with their tagged genetically modified humans have been off to the Camp of Suddenly and Unexpectedly since the time of Warp Speed. Better late, than never.

