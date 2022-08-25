Dr. John Campbell has since day 1 rubbed yours truly the wrong way. Even early on in the PSYOP-19 program Dr. Campbell was touching upon the grim truths, yet his CogDis prevented him from making the connections.

And now when it is essentially far too late, he has come to his senses that the slow kill bioweapon DEATHVAX™ is, well, a deadly eugenics injection.

Well, Dr. Campbell has not made that final connection, yet…

by Joel Smalley

Notorious pro-vaxxer, Dr John Campbell finally joins the throng of truthers censored by Big Tech.

Welcome, John! How does it feel?

It’s taken an incredibly long time for a man of his apparent experience and intelligence to work out what us much less capable folk realised years ago (yes, more than one year ago!) - COVID jabs KILL!

Despite being a flag bearer for the pro-vax narrative for so long, just one honest slip into the truth and bang, John, you’re taken down!

Here’s the offending video, thankfully republished on censorship-free Bitchute:

The burning question is, will he and his 2.43 million subscribers now wake up to the Big Lie?

Will he and his subscribers ditch YouTube and start to question all the other MSM and Big Tech propaganda peddlers?

Given how long this tide is taking to turn, I’m not holding my breath but I’m so glad I’m already in the lifeboat!!

Do NOT comply.