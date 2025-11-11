Florida has truly been at the forefront of the MAHA movement this year, going after unconstitutional and immoral Medical-Industrial Complex tyranny…

…while concurrently promoting alternative care for the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” induced burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic…

…and now the Sunshine State’s aforementioned $60 million cancer innovation funding will receive an additional $140 million in funding in the third year, with an emphasis on Ivermectin and other inexpensive repurposed drugs that actually cure cancer (unlike chemo); to wit:

Florida Quietly Drops $140 Million Bombshell: State Backs “Unthinkable” Cancer Research Into Ivermectin, Fasting, and Nutrition-Based Therapies That Could Change Everything



While federal agencies continue to guard the pharma-dominated “cut, poison, and burn” model, Florida is moving in the opposite direction — fast.



Through its Cancer Innovation Fund, the state has now directed an astonishing $140 million toward high-impact cancer research, funding projects that would be unthinkable in other states — including studies on ivermectin, fasting, and nutrition-based therapies for cancer prevention and treatment.



This marks year three of the initiative, and the shift is seismic. For decades, doctors who explored integrative or non-pharmaceutical cancer treatments risked losing their licenses. Now one of America’s largest states is not only protecting that research but funding it.



Florida’s message is clear: stop criminalizing innovation, and let science — not pharma — lead.



These are 12-month turnaround studies, designed to get data to the public quickly — not buried in bureaucracy or stalled for grants.



Vitamin D, metabolic therapies, exercise, and nutrient-based interventions — once dismissed as “alternative” — are now being put under the microscope with state support.



If successful, Florida could rewrite the rules of cancer care — proving that healing doesn’t have to come from a pill bottle or a radiation beam.



This is the kind of medical independence the rest of the country should be watching. Source

Longtime readers appreciate just how critical this Substack has been of Dr. John Campbell given that at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic he was aggressively pushing the gene altering deadly depopulation “vaccines," and yet he has been working rather diligently to make up for his past sins…

…and now Dr. Campbell has finally come around to the fact that this turbo cancer outbreak may be cured by the very compounds that this Substack has been promoting for many years now:

The anecdotal YouTube comments fully corroborate the fact that both Fenbendazole and Ivermectin cure cancer; for example:

And so on and so forth….

One comment posited an interesting question:

Thanks to places like Florida, popular influencers like Dr. Campbell, and publications like this Substack, “they” will now never be able to stop this MAHA movement, and more and more people can finally take their health into their own hands and survive diseases without being fleeced and tortured by the Medical-Industrial Complex.

The ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

The FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, November 11th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code VET20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

