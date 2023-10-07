This article was inspired by a Subscriber’s recent comment in the article entitled, REPOST: Ivermectin May Defeat Cancer and Other Common Chronic Diseases of Aging, where he shared his positive and most surprising “side effect:”

As per my above reply, we know that Ivermectin may in fact attenuate arthritis, and even fully cure it. The conclusion of the first cited study Evaluation of therapeutic potential of ivermectin against complete Freund's adjuvant-induced arthritis in rats: Involvement of inflammatory mediators:

Ivermectin has significant antiarthritic properties and can be a novel treatment agent for the management of rheumatoid arthritis patients suffering from strongyloidiasis.

In the second cited study, the most important sentence actually touches upon some of the admitted DEATHVAX™ adverse events:

Some antiparasitics have also been used to boost immunity in a number of human diseases including leprosy, Hodgkin's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and in adjuvanted therapy of colorectal cancer.

Given that even prior to the slow kill bioweapon rollout too many Americans were already exposed to dangerous environmental toxins, pre-Modified mRNA deleterious vaccines, processed foods, sodas, sedentary lifestyles, and so on and so forth, we know that the average person was existing in a hyper-inflammatory state. Said hyper-inflammatory conditions promote all kinds of diseases, not limited to cancer.

Introducing a genetically modifying DEATHVAX™ to the average inflamed person was a guaranteed bio-disaster, with elevated preexisting inflammation becoming a VAIDS baseline of hyper-inflammation, as the “vaccine” spike protein (SP 2) ravaged the entire body, and kicked off a plethora of diseases, including turbo cancers.

As the body that was contaminated into transforming itself into a spike protein factory commences to attack itself, the immune system rapidly degrades, and as the p53 protein responsible for cancer suppression is decimated by SP 2 all while ACE2 receptors are attacked and fibrils clump together to promote prion-based diseases (brain damage, premature early onset dementia and Alzheimer’s are also exacerbated by a hyper-inflammatory state), the “vaccinated” subject is reduced to a metabolic disaster zone.

This Substack has written extensively on how to reverse this SP 2 damage; to wit:

PetMectin: Pharmaceutical Grade Pure Ivermectin 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · April 24, 2023 Ivermectin is perhaps the single best treatment not just for PSYOP-19, but for the spike protein damage that is induced by the slow kill bioweapon injections. Since the rollout of the “pandemic,” ivermectin was savaged by the quisling MSM, the various illegitimate Federal government agencies and their CDC, WHO, UN, WEF, Rockefeller and Gates “nonprofit”… Read full story

Etc. & etc.

Which brings us to a deeper exploration behind the biological theories of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine’s anti-inflammatory properties in arthritis treatment.

Ivermectin’s and Hydroxychloroquine’s traditional roles as antiparasitic and antimalarial agents have now extended to the treatment of inflammatory conditions such as arthritis. The underlying anti-inflammatory mechanisms of these agents, with a particular focus on IL-6 modulation, may just prove yet again that the real reason BigPharma and their DoD, Pentagon, UN, WHO, Gates “nonprofits” et al. went after these miracle drugs was because they cure a wide gamut of diseases, and not just PSYOP-19.

Ivermectin’s Mechanisms of Anti-Inflammatory Action

Key Pathways

Inhibition of Nuclear Factor-kB (NF-kB): Can inhibit the NF-kB pathway, a central regulator of inflammation.

Modulation of Toll-like Receptors (TLRs): Can dampen inflammation by interacting with Toll-like receptors.

Inhibition of Protein Kinases: Ivermectin interferes with various protein kinases that play various roles in inflammatory signalling pathways, thus contributing to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Glycine and Glutamate-Gated Chloride Channels: Affects chloride channels thus regulating immune cell function.

Endosomal pH Alteration: By modifying endosomal pH, Ivermectin can impact antigen presentation and immune responses, as yet another anti-inflammatory mechanism.

Interleukin-6 (IL-6) Modulation

A crucial aspect of Ivermectin’s anti-inflammatory mechanism is its ability to down-regulate IL-6 levels, possibly extending its influence on NF-kB pathways and Toll-like receptors.

Hydroxychloroquine’s Mechanisms of Anti-Inflammatory Action

Key Pathways

Inhibition of Antigen Processing : Disrupts antigen processing within immune cells.

Immune Modulation : Modulates immune cell function and cytokine production.

Impairment of Leukocyte Chemotaxis and Phagocytosis : Interference with these processes contributes to the reduction of inflammation.

Inhibition of Toll-like Receptors (TLRs ): Similar to the action of Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine affects TLRs, thus regulating immune and inflammatory responses.

Endosomal pH Alteration: This action impacts antigen presentation and immune cell activation, adjusting the anti-inflammatory response.

Shared Mechanisms: A Comparative discussion

IL-6 Modulation

Both, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, have shown the ability to modulate IL-6 levels. This mechanism holds significant implications for addressing inflammatory conditions such as arthritis.

Endosomal pH Alteration

Both substances have the ability to alter endosomal pH, thus affecting antigen presentation and impacting IL-6.



Toll-like Receptors (TLRs)

Both, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, influence Toll-like receptors and various cellular signalling pathways, affecting the release of cytokines and contributing to their anti-inflammatory actions.

In summary, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine have shown efficacy in treating inflammatory conditions such as arthritis. Their shared and unique mechanisms, particularly their ability to modulate IL-6 levels, warrant further investigation.

As the anti-inflammatory effects of these substances are further elucidated, the potential for innovative therapies that target IL-6 and their related pathways can be unlocked.

Since we now know that Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine have similar anti-arthritic and anti-inflammatory mechanisms, it would follow that either of these miraculous drugs would confer great healing benefits.

The added bonus of Ivermectin administration for arthritis would be its potential role in both preventing and treating (turbo) cancers:

Ivermectin May Defeat Cancer and Other Common Chronic Diseases of Aging 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · June 15, 2023 This Substack recently wrote about the powerful anticancer properties of Fenbendazole: I also mentioned in passing that one of reasons Ivermectin was so viciously maligned and suppressed was that if society were taking it to cure PSYOP-19 one of the side effects would be “sudden” plummeting cancer rates, and thus BigPharma et al. went all out to destroy … Read full story

Instead of curing yourself with inexpensive repurposed drugs that actually work, the democidal dark forces want you to yet again subject yourselves to ever more DEATHVAX™ servings during their forthcoming PSYOP-23 “pandemic” 2.0.

They need you to partake in their technocratic ritual mass bio-suicide.

Because they want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X

References

Schrezenmeier, E., & Dörner, T. (2020). Mechanisms of action of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine: implications for rheumatology. Nature Reviews Rheumatology, 16(3), 155-166.

Rajter, J. C., Sherman, M. S., Fatteh, N., Vogel, F., Sacks, J., & Rajter, J. J. (2020). Use of Ivermectin Is Associated With Lower Mortality in Hospitalized Patients With Coronavirus Disease 2019. Chest, 159(1), 85–92.

Ci, X., Li, H., Yu, Q., Zhang, X., Yu, L., Chen, N., & Song, Y. (2009). Avermectin exerts anti-inflammatory effect by downregulating the nuclear transcription factor kappa-B and mitogen-activated protein kinase activation pathway. Fundamental & clinical pharmacology, 23(4), 449-455.