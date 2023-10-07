2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Odessa
Oct 7, 2023

Ivermectin must be some kind of magic bullet that effectively treats a multitude of health issues because the deep state went all out to surpress it during the great ConVid scam after it had been used safely & effectively for years all over the world

Bastards

NotAMushroom
Oct 7, 2023

I’ve had my 84 year old relative on this for 2 1/2 years because he was being treated for stage 4 stomach cancer for years. It had metastasized to his liver after his oncologist made him get the DEATHVAX. His latest PET scan showed zero tumors anywhere. !!!!

