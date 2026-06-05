2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
9h

Endless cellular mechanisms of death and destruction from embalmer clots , dead fetuses , placental abruptions , Vaids , cancers …. Disgusting. Thanks and a big shout out to those who keep the narrative going 👏🏻🎯

Reply
Share
3 replies
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8h

Dr. Malhotra stated it succinctly and strait forward and his statement should be sent to all our

Congressman in DC with a note:

STAND UP AND DO YOUR JOB AND BAND ALL RNA RESEARCH

EXPERIMENTING WITH THE BLUE PRINT OF LIFE IS UNACCEPTABLE

Considering the billions of dollars being invested in RNA development, there has to be a veiled threat hanging over the Trump administration that if they take any action to stop the 200 plus research projects on RNA that their ability to stay in control after the midterm elections is not possible. Lilly is buying three vaccine factories for 3.8 billion. Bottom line has trumped good medicine in this country for many decades.

The two Democrats who pushed back should be voted out of office. An act of Congress is the only way out of this man made crisis.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture