Yesterday, Senator Ron Johnson held a historic hearing on the direct and irrefutable correlation between the PSYOP-19 gene altering Modified mRNA depopulation “vaccines” and the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic.

Aside from two Democrat “experts” that knew less than nothing about these “vaccines” other than the usual BigPharma disinformation talking points and were expeditiously exposed as total frauds by Senator Johnson, who has over the years become a true hero of the MAHA medical freedom movement, the rest of the testifying witnesses provided utterly damning evidence about the true nature of these deadly injections.

Before we get to some of the highlights of this bombshell hearing, it is important to appreciate that the patent holders of the majority of the technologies found in both the Pfizer and Moderna PSYOP-19 “vaccines” are held by the DOD and the Pentagon, and that both of these unconstitutional Federal war agencies always knew that this entire Modified mRNA platform could never make it past any animal trials precisely because it is not only extremely unsafe, but completely ineffective; to wit:

In other words:

As this Substack has been exposing and warning about ever since the rollout of these genocidal jabs, the VAIDS-induced severe averse events will only get far worse; for example:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

And here are some of the stunning highlights from Senator Johnson’s hearing, with renowned UK doctor Aseem Malhotra, whose own father was murdered by these democide injections, having provided absolutely devastating testimony:

SHOCKING: Dr. Aseem Malhotra testifies about MASSIVE truth bombs on mRNA vaccine harms, scientific corruption, and the betrayal of public trust.



“I have called for a MORATORIUM on these UNSAFE and DEFECTIVE products…there is SERIOUS HARM…”



THIS IS WHAT BRAVERY LOOKS LIKE… Source

The fact that Mister Operation Warp Speed aka President Trump and his MAHA team have not pulled these PSYOP-19 “vaccines” from the market with extreme prejudice in the face of all of these incontrovertible facts is beyond concerning given that the entire administration knows full well the sordid truth now, and as such are tacitly committing Crimes Against Humanity every single moment these products continue to be needlessly and unconscionably administered:

BREAKING:



‘Millions across the world may be in clear and present danger of suffering premature (heart) cardiovascular disease and cancer ( due to Covid mRNA jab) Without allowing all scientists to debate this openly, without fear of censure, we will not be able to identify who is most at risk and how these risks can be mitigated.”



https://gbnews.com/news/covid-dr-aseem-malhotra-professor-angus-dauglish-testify-us-vaccine-probe Source

Dr. Malhotra posted his full testimony on X with a profound quote:

‘Looking at the totality of up-to-date evidence, and what you’ve heard from eminent witnesses today, in my view, millions of Americans and millions more across the world may be in clear and present danger of suffering premature cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Without allowing all scientists to debate this openly without fear of censure, we will not be able to identify who is most at risk and how these risks can be mitigated.

When it comes to making money, multi-national corporations have been diagnosed by Forensic psychologist Robert Hare and Law Professor Joel Bakan as legal entities that fulfil the criteria for Psychopathy. Characteristics include callous unconcern for the safety of others, incapacity to experience guilt, repeated lying, and conning others for profit. The evidence presented here today exposes the corporate tyranny underlying public health practice.

This profitability over people rooted in the neo-liberal economic model has led to trust being at an all-time low in the medical profession.

A full public apology from government bodies and medical leadership to the vaccine injured and bereaved is an essential first step in restoring that trust.

Tyranny emerges when people are afraid to say what they think. When you have something to say, silence is a lie. When everyone lies all the time, the tyranny is complete.

To save the health of the American people and to save democracy, it is our responsibility to expose, resist and dismantle the era of corporate tyranny we currently find ourselves in’ Source

Before we get to the other star witness, it is vital to appreciate that the suppression of science is not only perpetrated through the Mockingbird MSM quislings, but, first and foremost via the peer-reviewed medical journal cartel, which is wholly captured by BigPharma, the various criminal Federal government “health” agencies like Dr. Fauci’s NIH and NIAID, as well as the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC), the Intelligence-Industrial Complex, et al., and are all complicit in the ongoing bioterrorist eugenics programs.

A trending topic on the X social medial platform over the last two years or so is #pubpeergate, which has been exposing this anti-science scam of fake and deliberately rigged research studies being approved for publication in order to push the deadly Medical-Industrial Complex frauds on the unsuspecting “experts” and low-informational public alike; for example:

Very important...



#pubpeergate is the second arm of the weaponisation of scientific publishing to sell drugs that don't work.



The other arms being fake data, harassment cartels and bought off scientists. Source

Professor Walik El-Diery, a true oncology research expert, dared sound the alarm over these bioweapon Modified mRNA “vaccines” only to have his career destroyed by the peer-review journal academician mobsters.

And these BigPharma criminal apparatchiks are even censoring other platforms like the data collecting and spying site Linkedln:

Top oncologist Dr. Angus Dalgleish delivered truly horrifying facts:

NEW: Oncologist ANGUS DALGLEISH



“There are at least 12 mechanisms where mRNA can insert into DNA and activate oncogenes”



“there is no way you can control this technology”



“its use for future vaccines should be banned and the Covid ones stopped now @ChildrensHD Source

There is not a single safe and effective vaccine, and not a single one of these depopulation injections has a single quality randomized controlled trial (RCT) with placebo-control, with the Modified mRNA being the deadliest products of these kinds to date, especially when it comes to severe VAIDS adverse events like turbo cancer.

Both Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates are the NWO globopedo errand boys that have been hard at work ushering in The Great Depopulation through various bioterror means, but the world is finally waking up to their heinous crimes.

INCREDIBLE



TODAY: Senate Hearing: Dr. Angus Dalgleish proves the ‘Covid Vaccine’ drove cancers which exploded in his stable patients.



“I have evidence on this…I’ve been in Cancer and Immunotherapy for 3 decades. My cancer patients relapsed after taking the Covid Vaccine…” Source

The VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic is only going to get worse, but readers of this Substack have known for many years that there exists the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also treats Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, various other “incurable” ailments and VAIDS adverse events, “vaccine” shedding, GOF viruses, the seasonal flu, and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Watch Senator Johnson’s earth-shattering hearing in its entirety here:

Do NOT comply.

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