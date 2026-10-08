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Philip Joseph's avatar
Philip Joseph
Oct 8

“Svetlana Shipilova, a medical professional, says the claim that her daughter “accidentally” broke a test tube containing a deadly pathogen is false.” She also stated, any lab professional will know it is impossible to break one of those test tubes or to have any spillage and also impossible to be infected through the protective suits. “They let my daughter die” . All a massive evil hoax at the expense of a young woman’s life.

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nancy roberts's avatar
nancy roberts
Oct 9

Techs and nurses are currently being coached for the kazatchok and kalinka dance.

Courtesy of, and choreography by...Moderna!!!!

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