Another troubling update to the series of articles on the latest “emergency” scamdemic allegedly emanating out of Siberia…
…whereby we now have a timeline for the sociopathic NWO globopedo eugenics errand boy Bill Gates; to wit:
Just DAYS after Bill Gates smirked about a "BILLION DEATHS" from AI bioterrorism, the world was hit with PLAGUE bioweapon mass hysteria.
You can’t make this timeline up:
AUGUST: Gates Foundation funds first-ever creation of synthetic viruses using AI.
SEPTEMBER: Gates warns AI bioterrorism could kill a billion people.
SEPTEMBER: Gates said society may have to “SUFFER a few of the negatives.”
OCTOBER: Mysterious death at a Siberian plague lab triggers global hysteria over bioweapon fears.
And right on cue the genocidal war criminal that Bill Gates personally promoted to the United Nations’s “health” node, more at depopulation agency in the World Health Organization (WHO), has been wheeled out one again for another attempt at a PSYOP-19 mass fear psychosis “emergency:”
🚨🌍 Tedros & The WHO are back
“Pneumonic Plague in a Lab Worker”
“The Lab Worker died after being hospitalised with severe pneumonia”
“WHO have asked Russia more information - 200 people have been isolated”
Monkeypox failed, bird flu failed, hantavirus failed so now the Globalist Lunatics are trying to bring back the Bubonic Plague - thankfully there are already mRNA Vaccines for it.
All of these plandemics always originate from labs as gain-of-function (GOF) diseases:
The only way this will ever end:
And your best bet for any GOF plague remains Doxycycline:
97% of plague patients SURVIVED after prompt treatment with doxycycline in a randomized trial.
The dose was 100 mg every 12 hours for 7 days.
We’ve had 700 years of medical progress since the Black Death.
Do NOT fear the latest GOF scamdemic because the following protocol will treat any plague as well as cancer, VAIDS, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (450mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for MEGADOSE 1,350mg-2,000mg/day — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for MEGADOSE 120mg-200mg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
ImmunX immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like AlluX
Do NOT comply.
“Svetlana Shipilova, a medical professional, says the claim that her daughter “accidentally” broke a test tube containing a deadly pathogen is false.” She also stated, any lab professional will know it is impossible to break one of those test tubes or to have any spillage and also impossible to be infected through the protective suits. “They let my daughter die” . All a massive evil hoax at the expense of a young woman’s life.
Techs and nurses are currently being coached for the kazatchok and kalinka dance.
Courtesy of, and choreography by...Moderna!!!!