Another troubling update to the series of articles on the latest “emergency” scamdemic allegedly emanating out of Siberia…

…whereby we now have a timeline for the sociopathic NWO globopedo eugenics errand boy Bill Gates; to wit:

Just DAYS after Bill Gates smirked about a "BILLION DEATHS" from AI bioterrorism, the world was hit with PLAGUE bioweapon mass hysteria.



You can’t make this timeline up:



AUGUST: Gates Foundation funds first-ever creation of synthetic viruses using AI.



SEPTEMBER: Gates warns AI bioterrorism could kill a billion people.



SEPTEMBER: Gates said society may have to “SUFFER a few of the negatives.”



OCTOBER: Mysterious death at a Siberian plague lab triggers global hysteria over bioweapon fears. Source

And right on cue the genocidal war criminal that Bill Gates personally promoted to the United Nations’s “health” node, more at depopulation agency in the World Health Organization (WHO), has been wheeled out one again for another attempt at a PSYOP-19 mass fear psychosis “emergency:”

🚨🌍 Tedros & The WHO are back



“Pneumonic Plague in a Lab Worker”



“The Lab Worker died after being hospitalised with severe pneumonia”



“WHO have asked Russia more information - 200 people have been isolated”



Monkeypox failed, bird flu failed, hantavirus failed so now the Globalist Lunatics are trying to bring back the Bubonic Plague - thankfully there are already mRNA Vaccines for it. Source

All of these plandemics always originate from labs as gain-of-function (GOF) diseases:

The only way this will ever end:

And your best bet for any GOF plague remains Doxycycline:

97% of plague patients SURVIVED after prompt treatment with doxycycline in a randomized trial.



The dose was 100 mg every 12 hours for 7 days.



We’ve had 700 years of medical progress since the Black Death. Source

Do NOT fear the latest GOF scamdemic because the following protocol will treat any plague as well as cancer, VAIDS, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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