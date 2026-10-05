The Trump administration is closely monitoring reports of a possible plague outbreak after a Siberian lab worker in an anti-plague research facility died after “accidentally” breaking a vial of what is likely gain-of-function (GOF) pestilence.

There are rumors that related quarantines in Russia have been instituted.

BREAKING:



5 hospitals have been closed for quarantines in Siberia due to a possible plague outbreak.



The 28-year-old lab technician Darya Shipilova, died yesterday after breaking a test tube with live Yersinia pestis the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute on September 25th while handling samples.



A mask mandate has now been introduced at the huge aluminum plant in Irkutsk.



Some U.S. politicians are now calling for commercial air travel to and from Russia to be stopped until the situation is clarified.



This first symptoms of pneumonic plague typically start about 4 to 7 days after exposure. 200 people are under observation. Source

According to the CIA’s main Mockingbird outlet Axios, the Trump administration “is aware, monitoring the outbreak, and assessing options,” citing an administration official.

Maxim Modin, mayor of the Shelekhovsky district in eastern Russia, stated that local authorities have implemented, “a comprehensive set of anti-epidemic measures,” adding that, “no micro-organisms associated with the employee's professional duties were detected in samples taken from the patient."

The lab worker Daria Shipilova was hospitalized in Shelekhov on Tuesday with symptoms of severe pneumonia, placed on a ventilator only to die on Thursday.

Authorities then locked down an entire hospital and placed hundreds of people that had come into contact with Shipilova under quarantine.

And it appears that this latest GOF epidemic is gaining infection momentum; to wit:

The official narrative that Shipilova accidentally broke a test tube seems to be yet another coverup, with senior Russian epidemiologist Mikhal Favorov commenting, “It’s laughable someone working at the anti-plague Institute in Irkutsk wears a protective anti-plague suit. If you break a test tub, the likelihood of infection is actually very low. In short, It doesn’t matter to the general public — they’ll believe the ‘dropped test tube story.’”

The socially engineered and genetically modified public seems to believe almost anything these days, and the likes of Pfizer and Moderna will magically release Modified mRNA anti-plague “vaccines” in no less than warp time.

Of course, this possible PSYOP-26 plague outbreak coincides perfectly with the upcoming 2026 U.S. midterm elections which will be held on November 3, 2026, and offers the NWO globopedo cabal yet another opportunity to provide cover for election rigging, and far worse…

Thankfully, anyone worrying about plague or any other GOF release whether accidental or deliberate need only consider the following which also addresses cancer and VAIDS in general as well as Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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