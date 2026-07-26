Next week Senator Rand Paul will have yet another opportunity to force Dr. Anthony Fauci, often referred to as the most prolific serial killer in world history, to answer questions about his role in the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, and as such ensnare himself once again in egregiously perjurious testimony.

Since the outset of the plandemic this Substack had been predicting that Dr. Fauci would at some point be thrown under the proverbial bus so that his NWO globopedo handlers can sacrifice a high-ranking public figure bioterrorist as cover ahead of their gain of function (GOF) followup.

The current crop of evidence is certainly damning on a personal level to the not so good doctor:

The corruption here is off the charts. Rand Paul has just released a trove of emails showing Fauci soliciting various so-called scientists to nominate him for awards, many of which Fauci then went on to win, receiving substantial prize money in the process.



This needs to be forensically dissected, preferably by the DOJ. But even looking at just one example, Barton Haynes of Duke, the questions are staggering. Fauci personally petitioned Haynes to nominate him for an award, which Fauci ultimately won, including $1 million in prize money. That alone raises serious ethical concerns.



But what really knocked me off my chair is that Haynes has received something like $1.2 billion (with a "B") in funding from Fauci’s NIAID. The entire system is totally compromised, with a small circle of elites effectively doing favors for one another, all at taxpayer expense. Source

Put more succinctly:

A breakdown of some of these rigged “prizes:”

Of course, all of these grants and awards are as usual courtesy of the tax slaves paying for their own demises.

The next round of evidence against Dr. Fauci comes from his diaries, which while overall a minor point, paints a pathetic picture of man afflicted with malignant narcissism and severe sociopathic comorbidities:

1/9 — My investigation uncovered that Anthony Fauci kept a diary.

What he wrote privately and what he told the country are two different stories.



Today I’m releasing his entries from December 2019 through December 2022. 🧵 2/9 Jan. 26, 2020. Fauci writes in his diary: "Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier."



That is January of 2020. The wet market was already off the table in his own private notes. 3/9 Feb. 1, 2020. The call that produced Proximal Origin. Twelve scientists.



Only 2 concluded it was natural. Per Fauci's own notes, "the rest felt that deliberate insertion was possible."

This was never a 50/50 room. 4/9 Feb. 3, 2020. Fauci calls George Gao, head of China's CDC.



Gao confirms asymptomatic people transmit. Fauci writes that Wuhan health officials "did not tell him this and he thus gave out false information," a lapse that "likely allowed the outbreak to take hold." 5/9 Feb. 12, 2020. Fauci briefs four congressional delegations in one day.



Then he runs into Larry Kudlow, who asks when COVID crashes the economy. Fauci's note: "I told him that we are OK for now."



Nine days after Gao told him asymptomatic spread was confirmed. 6/9 May 23, 2021. Fauci calls the lead author of Proximal Origin — the paper he'd been citing publicly as independent science — for reassurance about his own NIH grant.



His diary: "I feel much better now that he is in total support of what I have been saying." 7/9 July 7, 2021. NSC briefing. Fauci writes that "the FBI has no idea what they're talking about" for concluding lab leak, while NSA's natural-origin view was "reasonable."



He adds he keeps "an open mind" — then immediately: two possibilities "does not mean that they are equally probable." 8/9 July 7: Fauci tells the NSC to go work with Andersen, Holmes, Garry, and Rambaut.



Same day, Andersen and Garry post a paper arguing natural origin. Next morning it's in his diary, alongside the CNN write-up.



He pointed the NSC at the authors, then tracked their press. 9/9 July 12, 2021. Fauci complains about "how many hours we are all wasting" answering letters he calls "fundamentally driven by conspiracy theories" — from senators he names, including me.

Asking who funded the research is not a conspiracy theory. It's oversight. Source

Here is a more innocent and innocuous take on these offensive journal entries:

The reading of the astounding diary entries of Fauci is slow going. Only 1/10th way done.



My first impressions:



1) he is wildly isolated despite being the most famous person in the world,



2) 80% of his time was curating and obsessing about his media image,



3) the remaining 20% of his time is focussed on political relationships and status within government,



4) ZERO percent on science and emerging evidence of anything; reads nothing, curious about nothing,



5) he was a front man, a social butterfly, a performer with no principles at all.



Final point: this was notes toward an autobiography and not entirely honest.



https://paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/2026.07.24_Tonys-Diary-Package.pdf Source

What we are witnessing is the scapegoating of Dr. Fauci as cover for the transhumanist cabal that engineered this whole bioterror project; to wit:

The real culprits behind Dr. Fauci are still protected, and busily operating in the darkest of shadows…

…so while Senator Rand Paul maintains the spectacle of justice…

4 days. “I won’t stop until the full truth is out there.”



Senator Rand Paul says next week Anthony Fauci will finally be forced to answer under oath for his role in the COVID pandemic and its disastrous consequences.



“On July 29th… Anthony Fauci will testify under oath before my committee under subpoena.”



@SenRandPaul Source

…the real coverup continues:

Since @DNIGabbard, @SenRonJohnson , and @SenRandPaul can’t read domestic terrorism documents, I thought I’d remind them that UNC Chapel acknowledged its Ultra-Hazardous GoF research in this paper! Direct violation of the GoF moratorium by THEIR OWN ADMISSION. UNC CHAPEL HILL @SenRonJohnson @SenateGOP all know the facts that they don’t want to admit! @DARPA and @NIAIDNews funded and deployed it! Source

It was not just DARPA, but also fellow PSYOP-19 “vaccine” patent holders the Pentagon and DOD, as well as the CIA working closely with BigPharma, universities, hospitals, politicians, the UN, WHO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, WEF, CFR, their Five Eyes partners-in-crime, and so on and so forth.

And speaking of the WHO:

In the following article from last year…

…Dr. Martin was quoted stating the following:

This has never been about COVID. This is about biological weapons perpetrated by the United States on the United States for the purpose of suppression of liberty.

And while the transhumanist powers that be deployed their various other psyops in recent years instead of their followup GOF scamdemic, they no doubt have other viral outbreaks on the ready, with this latest Dr. Fauci kangaroo court charade providing the ultimate cover for their next lab created “emergency.”

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