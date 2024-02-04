2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Steve
Feb 4, 2024

Brilliant wrap up... and at some point it was suspected in my more naive days, no matter who you vote for, same agenda gets played... Different sides of politics was theatre, but the controversial stuff pushes on ahead, no matter who's in power... A shadow government is the base, department heads making all the decisions, and our pollies are the actors hired to deliver the shadow government's news.

A few brave pollies here and there, but the overwhelming lot of them seem to be onboard for whatever they're told to do... Even if it's anti citizen, anti country, even anti their own family and future generations.

So much so, that even WEF card membership goes only part way to explaining it all... Even if you were blackmailed, compromised, brainwashed, honey trapped... There's not enough to explain the adherence to evil.

I'm starting to think a video I thought was a little whacko a few years back (sent by two friends of mine), doesn't look so whacko now... In fact the overwhelming allegiance to the WEF anti human race policies seems to fit this model.

This video (all 5 hours of it) unfortunately seems spot on... Altiyan starts of in first 12 minutes somewhere saying "Everything is in place and nothing can stop it" much like the Day Tapes...

But save yourself a heap of time and go to 4 hours 00 minutes, and watch for five or ten minutes...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fQOEG8U3AjZ3/

This does not seem super whacko anymore, even to a sceptical non-religious person... It seems to match the Day Tapes, Dr John Coleman's work, and the plans mentioned by many UN, WEF, WHO whistleblowers.

I've not been too religious in my life, but nowadays I'm starting to think there's something to it all in the plans we see unfolding...

I can see a type of evil in the WEF and the higher ups, to the point I believe they're not only psychopaths, but may indeed be on the dark side religion-wise...

At the very least they seem to have no human or moral values at all. Just because you may not be religious doesn't mean others ain't, and that religion may be dark as f...

On the topic of religious signalling just for curiosity sake the other day I looked up, the original meaning of Armageddon, this one from the Encyclopaedia Britannica online was interesting:

Armageddon, (probably Hebrew: "HILL OF MEGIDDO"), in the New Testament, PLACE WHERE THE KINGS OF THE EARTH UNDER DEMONIC LEADERSHIP WILL WAGE WAR ON THE FORCES OF GOD at the end of history.

Sounds a lot like DAVOS doesn't it.??..

Davos, the highest town in all Europe on a mountain, where the kings of the earth gather under demonic leadership...

To wage war on the forces of God (us)....?? 🤔

I wonder??

Duchess
Feb 4, 2024

And what is behind the drive for vaccines may one ask? It is not the health of the 8 billion on the planet...as every one of these non profit agencies and foundations also promote population control/reduction to save the planet....for whom, you have to guess.

