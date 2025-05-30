As this Substack has been warning for many years now, a followup scamdemic has been in the works since well before the release of the last one, and it appears that next gain of function (GOF) COVID operation is about to be foisted on the world in the coming weeks.

Since a majority of Americans are now both genetically modified and afflicted with VAIDS thanks to subjecting themselves to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” they have been primed to be especially vulnerable to any future GOF viral releases; in other words, the democide body count will be rapid and numerous; to wit:

Nobody seems to see the drama unfolding right before our eyes I’m sure some of you have become aware of new COVID-19 (C-19) outbreaks in several Asian countries (Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan). But even in Australia, NB. 1.8.1 is now spreading, and it has already made landfall in the US as well. These outbreaks are continuing to rise rapidly and at least Taiwan has been reporting a sustained increase in severe and fatal cases too. While critics are rightfully concerned about the many direct side effects of the C-19 vaccines, few are aware of the threat posed by the large-scale and out-of-control gain-of-function experiment that has been triggered by irrational human intervention in highly C-19 vaccinated populations. After psychotic infection-prevention measures and insane C-19 mass vaccination drove viral escape from anti-SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) immunity, making the virus more infectious, ongoing vaccine breakthrough infections now appear to be evolving in a way that facilitates immune deficiency against SC-2 altogether, thereby facilitating increased viral virulence of newly emerging, highly transmissible SC-2 lineages. As I always said: This is not going to have a happy ending (in highly C-19 vaccinated populations). Source: Geert Vanden Bossche

And now Dr. David Martin has just predicted that 280,000 Americans will be murdered during these upcoming July 4th celebrations by the very same people who lied about weapons of mass destruction, the anthrax scare, and of course the PSYOP-19 scamdemic with associated depopulation “vaccines.”

Dr. Martin also added that the PREP ACT must remain come hell or high-water for total BigPharma vaccine immunity, or else the whole bioterror program becomes untenable.

He went on to add that the very same Emergency Use Authorization that is shielding BigPharma from the mass murder of their C-19 “vaccines” is also allowing them, on behalf of their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers, to experiment on female Army soldiers volunteering themselves for breast cancer “vaccines” in dangerous experimental clinical trials; the irony being that the ongoing turbo cancer epidemic is a direct result of these “vaccines” that they are now administering as some kind of cancer “cure,” which they are anything but.

This is sheer democidal insanity.

The document Dr. Martin was citing from last year is entitled, THE NATIONAL BLUEPRINT FOR BIODEFENSE, which just like EVENT 201 predicts yet another “pandemic:”

The following hypothetical opening remarks by the chair of a congressional joint inquiry provide context for this report by portraying a biological attack sufficient to cause the catastrophic consequences warned of by the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense. The scenario describes how a biological agent could target humans and animals, how disease could emerge, some of the key interagency capabilities required to address the agent and its impacts, and the consequences of failure. JOINT INQUIRY INTO ADMINISTRATION AND CONGRESSIONAL ACTIONS BEFORE AND DURING THE BIOTERRORIST ATTACKS OF JULY 4, 2025 US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PERMANENT SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE AND US SENATE SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE CHAIR: I call this first hearing of the Joint Inquiry to order. Nine weeks ago, some nation or terrorist group—we still do not know who—attacked the Nation’s Capital and other US cities with biological weapons as we celebrated Independence Day. The infectious agent they used killed at least 280,000 Americans and infected at least 400,000 throughout the country in a single day, in addition to the 200,000 dead and 800,000 sickened animals. These numbers will increase as the disease spreads. Many of our own colleagues and staff here in Congress fell ill and died. Coordinated attacks in allied nations in the days that followed killed tens of thousands more. We are now hearing that the terrorists conducted smaller scale attacks in American cities and localities prior to the July 4 incidents to test our defenses and gauge our responses. These smaller-scale attacks went largely unnoticed.

Full document:

National Blueprint For Biodefense 2024 Final 7.72MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Except that the actual terrorists are the US Government and their various illegitimate and criminal Federal agencies; in other words, as Dr. Martin concluded:

This has never been about COVID. This is about biological weapons perpetrated by the United States on the United States for the purpose of suppression of liberty.

It was only ever a matter of time before the very same murderous eugenist sociopaths would release another one of their GOF outbreaks, and it seems that we are now just weeks away from their followup PSYOP-25. And picking July 4th as the release date perfectly accords with their sick and deranged Great Reset agenda.

And who are some of these Intelligence-Industrial Complex players that are perpetrating PSYOP-25 you might ask? According to Dr. Martin they are:

After we have this terror attack, July 4th of 2025, who's going to be responsible for the response? Are you ready? Because this is who you'd expect. Over the next three weeks, the joint inquiry we'll hear from the Secretary of State, you definitely lead off with Secretary of State when it comes to health situation. Next, the Secretary of Defense, because clearly we need the Defense Department to cover the fact that they did it again. The Attorney General and the Director of National Intelligence, those are the first four agencies to respond to this hypothetical attack. Slow the tape down for a second and just go, okay, what is really going on here? What's really going on is we're finding out where the perpetrators live.

And here is an especially important development, because while MAHA seems to be on the right track…

…nothing is quite what it seems leading up to the imminent PSYOP-25 followup scamdemic…

This Substack has been sounding the alarm over self-replicating “vaccines” previously…

The single best approach to this incoming scamdemic is to avoid any and all vaccines, avoid those that recently received vaccines and are potentially shedding, as well as take a prophylaxis approach with a potent nutraceutical that will raise cellular pH, thus preventing viral replication, and have plenty of Ivermectin on hand which we know with absolute certainty will stop any GOF virus dead in its tracks.

To truly protect our liberties we must become as hard to kill as possible











Do NOT comply.

