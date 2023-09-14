2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
Sep 14, 2023

It's a start. Now do the rest of the three-letter agencies.

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Gary’S
Sep 14, 2023

I am of the considered opinion that there already is a world government in place and that the global government is conducting fifth-generational warfare and democide against the masses. The government is a pathocracy. The pathocracy has a few branches or arms. One arm of the pathocracy is the World Health Organization.

It’s an unrealistic fantasy that the pathocracy will destroy the WHO. I think that David Martin, who many consider to be a leader in the Medical Freedom Movement, is out of touch with reality. I don’t really like the term “controlled opposition” and I don’t know of a better term to describe (so-called) “leaders” who advocate for unrealistic solutions (other than calling them “deluded”), but I seriously distrust David Martin as a member or leader of the (so-called) “resistance”.

Just my two cents. Thanks for reading.

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