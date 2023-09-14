“We did not have a pandemic. We had a genocide.”

— Dr. David Martin

In the below video the incisive doctor deconstructs the entire PSYOP-19 scam, the historical origins of this longstanding globalist genocide, and offers actionable solutions.

He outlined the WHO origins since its founding in 1947 by eugenicists hellbent on committing crimes against humanity, and that the Welcome Trust and the Gates “nonprofits” are today their partners-in-crime, murdering children in their “vaccine” trials over many decades en route to murdering large swaths of the global population.

A NAZI prisoner was nominated in 1947 by the Rockefeller Foundation to become the first Director General of the WHO. This was the setup, and 3 years later the WHO released the TB “vaccine,” which was the opening salvo of an ongoing campaign to poison the world. 2 years after that in 1952 the second Director General publicly advocated for “population control” as a WHO priority.

It is important to note that the same Rockefeller Foundation that created the WHO also happened to have created their most prominent and deranged puppet in Bill Gates. The role of Bill Gates was always and continues to be as a frontman while behind-the-scenes “his” various “foundations” busily launder fiat conjured out of thin air across “his” various “nonprofits” as “donations” and “investments” into the various eugenics organizations; thus, it is of little wonder that in 2023 Bill Gates provided 88% of the WHO’s donations. This constitutes directed donations which are legally prohibited.

Problem: deploy gain of function viruses with low IFR. Reaction: mass induced fear. Solution: those that deployed the viruses in the first place prevent early treatment, institute democidal hospital protocols, “mandate” lockdowns, and release their pièce de résistance “free” slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” which also happen to be extraordinarily profitable for the murderers and their shareholders.

There is far more to this nefarious One World Government spider’s web of global bio-terrorism:

For those that prefer to bypass the X Everything App social credit score platform, you may watch this video on BITCHUTE.

The WHO must be completely destroyed, but Dr. Martin does not mention the fact that this “health” organization is ultimately just a node of the UN; therefore, the UN must first be destroyed, along with Bill Gates and all of his coconspirators. When that happens the WHO simply shrivels up in insolvency.

Do NOT comply.

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