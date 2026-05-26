2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Bj Neal's avatar
Bj Neal
18m

I watched John Campbell as he analyzed the evidence and moved from "pro" to "con", something everyone should have done. I'm glad he had the courage to share his convictions and stories from lots of others who were injured by the vaccine. I applaud him!

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
41m

Glad he woke up … BUT . 😪

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