As longtime readers of this Substack are well aware, the YouTube nurse-doctor extraordinaire John Campbell that pushed the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” hard at the outset of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic to millions of his subscribers has in the last couple of years completely back-peddled, but, sadly, only after most of the damage had already been done.

Over the last few years Dr. Campbell was featured in a rather critical light quite a bit; for example:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

And now the reformed doctor has finally come around to an important topic that is especially near and dear to this Substack that yours truly has been researching for the better part of a decade, and well before the rollout of the highly carcinogenic p53 protein suppressing and SV40 promotor sequence-laced C19 eugenics injections; to wit:

IVERMECTIN & MEBENDAZOLE should be sold over -the-counter and available to everyone. New study shows 84.4% Clinical Benefit — Nearly 50% Report Cancer Disappearance.



Dr John Campbell..."We could be CURING your wife, your husband, your parents & your children." Source

Dr. Campbell is unsurprisingly avoiding the proverbial white elephant in the room: the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic that is currently underway is a direct consequence of the PSYOP-19 “vaccines” that he so zealously promoted years ago.

Also, Dr. Campbell has not done his due diligence in regards to Mebendazole, which is vastly inferior to Fenbendazole:

Better late than never when it comes to, “CURING your wife, your husband, your parents & your children.” And Dr. Campbell forgot about the pets, which can also be CURED with the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as gain-of-function viral releases, the seasonal flu and even common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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