IVERMECTIN & FENBENDAZOLE: Dr John Campbell: "We Could Be CURING Your Wife, Your Husband, Your Parents & Your Children"
🇺🇸 THE MASSIVE SALE HAS BEEN EXTENDED 🇺🇸
As longtime readers of this Substack are well aware, the YouTube nurse-doctor extraordinaire John Campbell that pushed the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” hard at the outset of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic to millions of his subscribers has in the last couple of years completely back-peddled, but, sadly, only after most of the damage had already been done.
Over the last few years Dr. Campbell was featured in a rather critical light quite a bit; for example:
Etc. & etc. & etc.
And now the reformed doctor has finally come around to an important topic that is especially near and dear to this Substack that yours truly has been researching for the better part of a decade, and well before the rollout of the highly carcinogenic p53 protein suppressing and SV40 promotor sequence-laced C19 eugenics injections; to wit:
IVERMECTIN & MEBENDAZOLE should be sold over -the-counter and available to everyone. New study shows 84.4% Clinical Benefit — Nearly 50% Report Cancer Disappearance.
Dr John Campbell..."We could be CURING your wife, your husband, your parents & your children."
Dr. Campbell is unsurprisingly avoiding the proverbial white elephant in the room: the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic that is currently underway is a direct consequence of the PSYOP-19 “vaccines” that he so zealously promoted years ago.
Also, Dr. Campbell has not done his due diligence in regards to Mebendazole, which is vastly inferior to Fenbendazole:
Better late than never when it comes to, “CURING your wife, your husband, your parents & your children.” And Dr. Campbell forgot about the pets, which can also be CURED with the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as gain-of-function viral releases, the seasonal flu and even common cold:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (450mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
ImmunX immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like AlluX
Do NOT comply.
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I watched John Campbell as he analyzed the evidence and moved from "pro" to "con", something everyone should have done. I'm glad he had the courage to share his convictions and stories from lots of others who were injured by the vaccine. I applaud him!
Glad he woke up … BUT . 😪