For many years this Substack had been predicting that at some point the powers that be would allow the terrifying truth about the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon depopulation “vaccines” to start coming out.

Even now the criminally captured FDA and Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) have been finally ordered to slow walk the grim truth that anyone that took these deadly poisons is genetically altered forever:

NEWS: FDA & CDC websites finally prove that HHS knows the mRNA COVID jabs ARE gene therapy. Screenshots below are from the FDA and CDC respectively. They show that the mRNA shots do enter your cells. They also state that and that the definition of a gene therapy is a product that inserts of genetic material into your cells. While I have been discussing this for several years now the mainstream media and corrupt government officials continue to suggest that these poisons are not gene therapy products. This is relatively important in the legal sense as gene therapy products may be legally distinct from vaccines and an argument could be made that these poisons are not and never were properly categorized as vaccines under the law. It is also important in light of the 2006 FDA Industry Guidance document that specifically discussed cancer and autoimmune disorders as delayed adverse events that could occur through the use of gene therapy drugs (link in the thread). Turbo cancer anyone? Source

And now we have a popular comedian and political commentator who herded millions of his viewers into subjecting themselves to these PSYOP-19 shots as well as partake in the self-reinforcing ideological State democide scamdemic rituals to ensure the maximum compliance damage:

Jimmy Dore says he was ALL IN on the Covid vaccine until he was vaccine injured — calling it an eye-opening experience that changed everything. “I just bought into the propaganda. I told people to wear masks. I told people to get their vaccine. I told people to social distance.” “So when I got my second jab, I never got better. I just felt like I was sick the whole time. I had nerve damage in my neck. I had headaches in my body.” “I tweeted about it… and I found out I was vaccine-injured. So that was what made me start to look into it.” “So that was like such an eye-opener for me.” Source

The great irony here is that Jimmy Dore is speaking with another former PSYOP-19 DEATHVAX™ peddler that has also recently done an about-face…

Play stupid games, win stupid adverse reaction prizes, but nerve damage and headaches may be the least of Jimmy Dore’s problems going forward, as the VAIDS symptoms over time become far more serious.

Back to “Doctor” Campbell’s interview, and his obfuscatory responses:

Dr. John Campbell told Jimmy Dore there’s already been enough data to justify removing the Covid vaccine from circulation. “The risk-benefit analysis from the vaccine was never favorable in my view.” “Basically, about 1 in 800 people were getting serious adverse events.” “This is more than enough to have the vaccine withdrawn — more than enough — and yet people persisted with it.” “You know the saying, when you’re in a hole, stop digging” “But they just kept on digging.” “People, of course, don’t want to admit that they got things wrong.” Source

Actually, “Doctor” Campbell did push the “vaccines” on his viewers as well, and at the height of the scamdemic he was espousing the rewards of injecting oneself with the Modified mRNA poisons, and how they far outweighed any possible risks.

Secondly, serious adverse events are significantly higher than the 1 in 800 people that he has claimed, and the excess mortality as well as turbo cancer cases continue to surge.

But Jimmy Dore knows better, because just this morning he reposted the following on his X account:

And what Jimmy Dore, “Doctor” Campbell and every single other person that volunteered themselves to these COVID-19 “vaccines” needs to consider is the following treatment approach which not only represents the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight, but also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, skin conditions, and various other “vaccine” adverse events:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

