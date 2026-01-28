THE MOST EGREGIOUS MEDICAL & ACADEMIC FRAUD IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD: Lancet Published & Later Retracted Completely FAKE Study Used To Discredit Hydroxychloroquine
Dr. Campbell and Professor Clancy Left Speechless
As this Substack has been exposing recently…
…the war on repurposed drugs that actually save lives like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin has been raging ever since the PSYOP-19 scamdemic was rolled out.
Perhaps the most infamous example of just what a con the entire Medical-Industrial Complex really is came courtesy of the wholly BigPharma-captured and most “prestigious” peer-reviewed journal The Lancet; to wit:
Because if they could not have falsely maligned and discredited a compound that actually worked such that they could block its “emergency” use authorization (EUA) , then they could have never pushed through their murderously fraudulent EUA for the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” that they always knew not only could never have worked, but that they always knew would end up culling millions of people while inducing VAIDS for the ongoing highly profitable turbo cancer epidemic, as well as the other severe adverse event die-offs that we are currently witnessing in slow — yet accelerating — motion:
Which brings us to the nurse-doctor that longtime readers of this Substack are more than familiar with; namely, a one “doctor” Campbell…
…and now that Campbell has finally fully woken up, he and his professor guest are truly outraged, and for very good reason:
Dr. Campbell and Professor Clancy Left Speechless
Peer reviewed science buried for 800+ days
Fake studies promoted
Peer reviewed science suppressed
No outrage
No coverage from legacy and mainstream media
Professor Robert Clancy criticizes an 800+ day delay of an "incredible" peer reviewed paper which would have dramatically changed the Pandemic trajectory. It's an OXFORD RCT showing chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine reduced PCR-confirmed symptomatic covid by at least 57%.
GROK AI add further weight to Clancy.... "a meta-analysis of 12 RCTs confirms moderate prophylaxis benefit, supporting claims of underutilized early prevention amid vaccine prioritization."
Results so good that Governments might have thought of mandating drugs when they forced messenger RNA
So, a massive sample size highest quality RCT at the height of the plandemic proving that Hydroxychloroquine was truly safe and exceptionally effective was deliberately suppressed for over 800 days so that the bioterror democide could be perpetrated.
The full interview:
Until there are mass arrests, these very same NWO globopedo sociopaths and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex partners-in-crime will keep trying to euthanize the planet with their gain-of-function outbreaks, and deadly depopulation injections.
In the meantime….here is your best and purest source for Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!
Do NOT comply.
The corruption is staggering. Doctor Zelenko tried until his dying breath to warn everyone. What a brave hero. I have followed Dr. John since the beginning and it was so gratifying to watch his eyes open. Many of his earlier episodes dealing with ivermectin and hydroxychloriquine were censored and still are last time i checked. I learned to try to watch his episodes live or that very day before they disappeared. My own GP used hydroxychloroquine to successfully treat all of his patients in the early months of covid. No one got very sick and noone went to the hospital. But the big practice he is a part of made an edict in June of 2020 forbidding any doctor to prescribe hydroxychloroquine, And later ivermectin under the threat of being fired. Sadly he complied To keep his job and salary. This even affected his rheumatoid arthritis patients who had been on hydroxychloroquine for years. Diabolical and I'm still so upset, Yet so many remain completely blind.
The most disgusting and personally repugnant part of this whole thing is ( for me as a pharmacist) is it was done by pharmacists! I’m especially egregiously outraged at this! I hope they burn for it.