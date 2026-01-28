2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
6h

The corruption is staggering. Doctor Zelenko tried until his dying breath to warn everyone. What a brave hero. I have followed Dr. John since the beginning and it was so gratifying to watch his eyes open. Many of his earlier episodes dealing with ivermectin and hydroxychloriquine were censored and still are last time i checked. I learned to try to watch his episodes live or that very day before they disappeared. My own GP used hydroxychloroquine to successfully treat all of his patients in the early months of covid. No one got very sick and noone went to the hospital. But the big practice he is a part of made an edict in June of 2020 forbidding any doctor to prescribe hydroxychloroquine, And later ivermectin under the threat of being fired. Sadly he complied To keep his job and salary. This even affected his rheumatoid arthritis patients who had been on hydroxychloroquine for years. Diabolical and I'm still so upset, Yet so many remain completely blind.

Reply
Share
Irunthis1's avatar
Irunthis1
5h

The most disgusting and personally repugnant part of this whole thing is ( for me as a pharmacist) is it was done by pharmacists! I’m especially egregiously outraged at this! I hope they burn for it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture