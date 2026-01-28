As this Substack has been exposing recently…

…the war on repurposed drugs that actually save lives like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin has been raging ever since the PSYOP-19 scamdemic was rolled out.

Perhaps the most infamous example of just what a con the entire Medical-Industrial Complex really is came courtesy of the wholly BigPharma-captured and most “prestigious” peer-reviewed journal The Lancet; to wit:

Because if they could not have falsely maligned and discredited a compound that actually worked such that they could block its “emergency” use authorization (EUA) , then they could have never pushed through their murderously fraudulent EUA for the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” that they always knew not only could never have worked, but that they always knew would end up culling millions of people while inducing VAIDS for the ongoing highly profitable turbo cancer epidemic, as well as the other severe adverse event die-offs that we are currently witnessing in slow — yet accelerating — motion:

Which brings us to the nurse-doctor that longtime readers of this Substack are more than familiar with; namely, a one “doctor” Campbell…

…and now that Campbell has finally fully woken up, he and his professor guest are truly outraged, and for very good reason:

Dr. Campbell and Professor Clancy Left Speechless



Peer reviewed science buried for 800+ days



Fake studies promoted

Peer reviewed science suppressed



No outrage

No coverage from legacy and mainstream media



Professor Robert Clancy criticizes an 800+ day delay of an "incredible" peer reviewed paper which would have dramatically changed the Pandemic trajectory. It's an OXFORD RCT showing chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine reduced PCR-confirmed symptomatic covid by at least 57%.



GROK AI add further weight to Clancy.... "a meta-analysis of 12 RCTs confirms moderate prophylaxis benefit, supporting claims of underutilized early prevention amid vaccine prioritization."



Results so good that Governments might have thought of mandating drugs when they forced messenger RNA Source

So, a massive sample size highest quality RCT at the height of the plandemic proving that Hydroxychloroquine was truly safe and exceptionally effective was deliberately suppressed for over 800 days so that the bioterror democide could be perpetrated.

The full interview:

Until there are mass arrests, these very same NWO globopedo sociopaths and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex partners-in-crime will keep trying to euthanize the planet with their gain-of-function outbreaks, and deadly depopulation injections.

In the meantime….here is your best and purest source for Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

Do NOT comply.

