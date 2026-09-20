The deliberate and coordinated suppression of the miracle compound Hydroxychloroquine would have completely prevented the PSYOP-19 gain-of-function scamdemic and associated “emergency” use authorized (EUA) gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

At the outset of this NWO globopedo viral “outbreak,” and well before the misguided and murderous Operation Warp Speed was promoted, President Trump knew exactly what the score was:

It was obvious from day one that Hydroxychloroquine would prevent and cure any respiratory infections:

The following day the early treatment prevention phase of PSYOP-19 was activated:

Next, the Intelligence-Industrial Complex that happened to have owned most of the C19 “vaccine” patents along with their BigPharma partners-in-crime commenced funding bogus and rigged research to besmirch Hydroxychloroquine.

With fearmongering and shaming of anyone daring to use compounds that were in fact safe and actually effective ahead of the criminal FDA’s EUA, the eugenics cartel via their captured and bribed peer-reviewed journals like The Lancet did their best to take down Hydroxychloroquine; to wit:

.@sonia_elijah: “You have a very infamous study that was published in The Lancet, this is the main study on why Hydroxychloroquine is dangerous and it can cause heart attacks, cardiac arrests. And it was this study, it was based on 96,000 patients.



So it had a huge data set. But this data set all came out of a small company, an unknown company from Chicago called Surgisphere. And it was proven that all the data was faked. So that study actually had to get withdrawn. But even though it was withdrawn, it was still pushed as hydroxychloroquine is dangerous.” Source

All the data was faked, but the powers that be knew full well that the average person would just see the Mockingbird MSM news cycle on the dangers of Hydroxychloroquine, and that would be enough to instill sufficient levels of permanent doubt and mass formation terror en route to the “free” Trust the $cience depopulation injections. These very same highly suggestible more at brainwashed people were socially engineered to label anyone rejecting these experimental gene therapies as granny killing “antivaxers.”

The criminal FDA was activated and weaponized to prevent lifesaving early intervention compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine:

🔻RFK Jr. Exposes the Real Reason Ivermectin & Hydroxychloroquine Are Being Suppressed



RFK Jr. makes a shocking revelation about the hidden motives behind the aggressive suppression of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine during the COVID-19 pandemic. These drugs, decades of proven safety, billions of doses administered, were systematically discredited, not for medical reasons but for legal and financial reasons.



The problem boils down to a little-known federal law that bars the FDA from issuing an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for vaccines if there is evidence that any existing, approved medication is effective against the target disease.



If ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine was found to be effective against COVID-19, the EUA for vaccines would have been illegal. What did it result in? A $200 billion vaccine business could have gone belly up overnight.



Instead of listening to the growing evidence – 17,000 doctors signing petitions, countless peer-reviewed studies – Tony Fauci and other officials went on a warpath to discredit these treatments. A Nobel Prize-winning drug, Ivermectin, was derided as “horse medicine,” and hydroxychloroquine was falsely maligned as dangerous. The aim? To make sure the vaccines remained the only “approved” cure.



But why did the attacks continue after the vaccines were granted EUA? It looks like the law requires that EUA status to be revoked if a functional treatment is found. And the motivation for “killing” ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine was never scientific, but rather to protect a financial empire.



Leading experts, including Yale’s Harvey Risch and Dr. Peter McCullough (the most published physician in his field) have successfully treated tens of thousands of COVID patients with these drugs. And their bottom line, backed up by numbers: 500,000 American lives could have been saved.



This is not merely a medical scandal, it is a betrayal of public trust. The question remains: how many lives were sacrificed to protect a narrative?



Share this !



⟁ Source

In other words:

The reason Hydroxychloroquine was taken off the market had nothing to do with its effectiveness, versions of which have been known to work since the 16th century. The point was to clear the path for the new tech shot to be the only way out. https://brownstone.org/articles/hydroxychloroquine-hcq/ Dr. Fauci on how “painful” it was to deal with Trump



“It was very uncomfortable for me when he would… [invoke] magical elixirs like hydroxychloroquine, because somebody told him it works." Source

Not as painful as being denied access to lifesaving drugs like Hydroxychloroquine all while being pumped full of the deadly Remdisivir drug such that renal failure would drive fluids into the lungs as doctors ordered intubation that caused air pressure against overfull lungs to result in iatrocide murders that were conveniently booked as “COVID pneumonia” all in order to drive the death rates up to justify the “vaccines.”

The likes of Epstein, Fauci, Gates, WEF, WHO, FDA, CDC, the Rockefeller Foundation, et al., and their handlers had planned this whole darkly sinister operation years in advance…

…and as soon as they learned that inexpensive repurposed drugs would not only stop their “pandemic” dead in its tracks, but would also cure all kinds of other BigPharma cash cow diseases like cancer, they swooped in fast to block said miracle compounds:

Let this sink in:



The COVID shots forced on billions of people could only be authorized if there were no previously-existing treatment options.



So, what did they do? According to Dr. David Martin, they let people die and suppressed treatments like HCQ and ivermectin in order to make way for a “vaccine.”



The audacity of the crime was shocking:



The CDC, before it became the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was the US Malaria Suppression Program in Atlanta, Georgia, which did what? It advocated for the distribution of hydroxychloroquine.



The institutions that demonized hydroxychloroquine were once its strongest believers.



Watch and listen to @DrDMartinWorld. Source

And speaking of VAIDS adverse events like turbo cancers:

This Substack has extensively covered this topic:

Unsurprisingly, they went after doctors that dared save lives with compounds such as Hydroxychloroquine:

Never forget when Dr. Stella Immanuel was temporarily suspended from Twitter/locked out of her account after claiming she had successfully treated over 350 COVID patients using hydroxychloroquine in 2020



They were silencing doctors. Absolutely insane.



Fauci lied and people died because of it. Source

And how can anyone forget the way in which the great medical freedom movement hero Zev Zelenko was treated by useful idiot pharmacists doing the bidding of their BigPharma masters:

This is Dr. Zelenko himself, struggling to get his own Hydroxychloroquine prescription from an incompetent Walgreens pharmacist who refused to dispense it to him. This is the definitive evidence that demonstrates the menace that pharmacists pose. Half the pharmacists I dealt with trying to get Dr. Zelenko’s patients his protocol refused to dispense it. Often I would have to try three or four different pharmacies before finding one that would get my brother’s patients the medications they desperately needed. Prepare for the next out break because these incompetent pharmacists can decide your fate. Source

Walgreens is a criminal corporation that was paid to not sell Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine:

And they are still at it, suppressing lifesaving compounds that doctors have a right to prescribe:

Of course, Walgreens is now aggressively pushing the deadly mRNA flu shots:

Sadly, the democide continues unabated:

Or why BigPharma does NOT want anyone ever finding out about this newly revised and further improved ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that includes Hydroxychloroquine for very good reason, that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, various other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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