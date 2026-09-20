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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
Sep 20

Death Dealers.

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Philip Joseph's avatar
Philip Joseph
Sep 21

Yes, Hydroxy is a very effective chemical compound at eliminating many afflictions, especially those caused by the poisonous vaccine chemical compounds, as well as the chemical toxins, allergens, toxic food additives and extremely toxic crop and pest control chemical compounds that find their way into every human cell. It may be effective against whatever it was that was unleashed during the five dark years however it likely was not a conveniently escaped manufactured novel respiratory virus, as there is no proof for that, and there was definitely no pandemic. Hydroxy could have saved millions from the poison shots.

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