At the start of this year the DOJ commenced with a partial yet massive data dump exposing a carefully curated subset of horrendous depravities contained within the greater Epstein Files, and this Substack published a fifteen part series of articles on these disclosures.

There are now rumors that in the coming months far more damning Epstein Files drops will be released ahead of the upcoming midterm elections as a way for the Trump Administration, which is polling at historic lows in large part due to the Iran war, to increase the odds of thwarting what many believe to be a blue tsunami resulting in the Democrats regaining control of Congress.

Today’s mega article brings together all of the Epstein Files coverage to date in a single damning expose that definitively establishes that a shadowy NWO globopedo sex trafficking cabal completely controls not just the U.S. government, but the entire planet.

Yesterday the DOJ released a massive data dump of Epstein Files that were truly horrifying…

…and while the inept and wholly corrupt AG Pam Bondi is still covering up much of these Epstein Files, with the DOJ still refusing to release every single last document, these latest revelations show just why the powers that be are so terrified of the whole truth getting out, because even now we can appreciate that a not insignificant percent of Trump’s cabinet and recent nominations are pedophiles.

And yes, the truth is far darker than anyone could ever imagine…

But before we get to these latest scandalous Epstein Files releases, here are some of this Substack’s previous articles that provide important context…

…let us start with the latest Bill Gates revelations, which are truly disgusting:

For context, Gonorrhea Gates the “global heath expert” was begging Epstein to supply him with antibiotics well over a decade ago…

…so that he could surreptitiously drug his then wife Melinda Gates…

…the very same STD-infected Bill Gates that was part of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and associated Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” Event 201 Bill Gates, blotting out the sun Bill Gates, GMO Frankenmosquito Bill Gates, synthetic tumorigenic meat Bill Gates, “nonprofit” black ops money laundering Bill Gates, global depopulation Bill Gates, yes, that Bill Gates:

These NWO globopedo errand boys are willing and able and actively depopulating us.

And it is not just fellow CIA and Mossad asset Puff Daddy, who is also a sex trafficker and pedo, but other rappers too:

With other professional sickos like Harvey Weinstein and Leon Black partaking in the rape:

And how could we ever forget William Barr, who was instrumental in pulling off the 2020 Presidential election theft, and whose father helped create the monster that would become Jeffrey Epstein?:

And just how depraved is this whole Epstein operation?

…the mind reels…

…the depravities are truly horrific…

…now let us get to the Mossad and Israeli connected players that have infiltrated America, and have been installed in various governmental positions of power.

Let us start with the hero responsible for all of these Epstein Files releases:

With Israel desperately attempting to prevent these damning facts from ever seeing the light of day:

Which brings us to a recent bombshell FBI report:

And while the FBI can’t exactly ever be trusted, here are some irrefutable receipts:

So, the US commerce secretary is a confirmed pedo liar, but how about Trump’s pick as the new Federal Reserve chairman, you know, the guy that will be manipulating interest rates, subverting free markets, and continuing the scam of conjuring profligate sums of fiat out of thin air in order to further devalue We the People’s purchasing power and generational wealth?

But again, this is all far darker than anyone could ever imagine; to wit:

Israel-owned Trump has named the son-in-law of Ronald Lauder, head of the World Jewish Congress, as the new head of the Federal Reserve to oversee the US economy. ‘Anti-globalist’ Trump has picked globalist insider Kevin Warsh, a former steering committee member of the seriously globalist Bilderberg Group. Current committee members include AI oligarchs and Palantir operatives Peter Thiel and Alex Karp to whom Trump has awarded massive public surveillance and data contracts.



Perhaps the Promethean Action organisation – @PrometheanActn – would care to explain all this given the ludicrous nonsense they are spouting through ignorance or design about Trump being the ‘saviour’ who is bringing down the ‘globalists’ with his 5D chess.



Trump was actually installed by the ‘Deep State’ to wreck the US economy and the current Cult world system to open the way for the new even more extreme Cult AI-digital world system to take over.



It is hard to comprehend what more evidence is necessary for the extremes of MAGA to accept that they have been truly shafted by the very ‘globalist’ force their hero claims to be opposing – but never has been.



But the Trumpers and the fake ‘alternative’ sycophants double down rather than accept how monumentally they have misled their audience. Source

Here is hoping against hope that President Trump is actually not a Deep State asset himself, which this Substack does not think is the case, irrespective of his profoundly poor decisions, recent heinous BigPharma deals, and nominations…

And let us not forget about our DOGE bro PSYOP-MUSK:

And now imagine what the other Epstein Files still being blocked from release may expose, and just how much worse all of this really is…

…because as yesterday’s Epstein Files data dump is carefully reviewed and parsed over the following days, many more facts are coming to light that truly make the head spin and the mind reel in terror.

Prince Andrew is certainly guilty of multiple counts of sex trafficking, kidnapping, rape, torture and murder:

The child sex trafficking that supplied the sicko pedos was always a global operation:

Murder was just part and parcel of this CIA/Mossad blackmail program:

The NWO globopedo cabal and their various blackmailed assets are bona fide Luciferians at heart:

🚨 I just saw this material from the Epstein files that was not redacted, and I feel physically sick. They were literally murdering and eating children and babies. The evidence is here.



If even a fraction of this is true, we are looking at evil on a scale most people don’t want to believe is possible. Children. Absolute innocence. Destroyed, while powerful people walked free.



How much evidence is enough? How much horror do Americans have to see before they demand real “accountability”?



These people have been protected for decades, and somehow we’re supposed to accept that justice will magically appear now? It WONT!!!



Imagine if it were your child. Your family. Your life.



This isn’t politics anymore. This is humanity. And the fact that those responsible still seem untouchable should terrify every single one of us.

IF THIS DOESN’T CAUSE AN UPRISING…. Of biblical proportions, I’ve lost faith in America completely! Source

This whole Epstein operation just gets creepier and more depraved by the millisecond; and if you listen carefully, this is not simply fun and games, far from it:

New Jeffery Epstein video drops of Epstein chasing little girls around in his kitchen.



This should tell you everything you need to know. Source

This is an exceptionally dark and terrifying cult:

The coverups are still ongoing, and not just with redactions protecting the guilty:

The usual Intelligence-Industrial Complex Mossad apparatchiks will forever be denying the painfully obvious:

The very agencies that are supposed to protect the children continue to protect the murderous pedos:

And as another reminder, the next Federal Reserve chairman that will also destroy your savings and generational wealth will funnel nonstop counterfeiting of fiat directly to these very same Epstein network pedos, all of which are selected precisely because they are so terribly compromised, thus so easy to blackmail and control:

And if you ever wondered if the whole crypto space is an organic outgrowth of the devastation of the engineered Great Financial Crisis of 2008 that these very pedos orchestrated, only to provide the tokenized “solution” in their Hegelian Dialectic global financial Ponzi schemes…

…because these same deranged overlords that have captured the illegitimate Federal government, and run the various international corporations truly want you dead:

And the few politicians that are not compromised, and want to rid this world of evil are ceaselessly attacked:

And the syphilitic “health expert” hellbent on terraforming the planet while depopulating humanity can only flash a sly grin and play dumb whenever confronted with this crimes against humanity:

Because they really are all pedo cannibal technocrats from hell:

“They ate Humans”



21yo Model Gabriella Rico Jimenez - after attending an ‘Elite’ Party.



She disappeared forever after this night and was never seen again.



Now in 2026 - pages from the Epstein files vindicate everything she says she saw - the ‘Elites’ torture, sacrifice, perform rituals and feast on human flesh. Source

This is just the tip of the iceberg, and what will soon be revealed is going to shock the world even more…

…our third update will focus less on child sex trafficking, torture, rape and murder, and more on finance and geopolitics.

But first, just to prove that Epstein was no investing genius, and that he was of middling intelligence at best, here is Steve Bannon’s interview with the CIA-Mossad asset where he pretended to be some kind of financial expert:

The pedo in the interview was simply bullshitting Bannon’s audience, and nothing more.

And why was Bannon being emailed by Epstein during a most sordid affair?

Breaking 🚨‼️ : We appear to have confirmation that Epstein not only helped coordinate Robert Kraft’s legal defense following his prostitution arrest in FL in 2019, but it appears to have been a crisis in Epstein-World as he emailed both Bannon & Ehud Barak about it! 👀 Source

And why was Bannon working with Epstein on Israeli meddling in the Middle East?

With Epstein setting Bannon straight:

And the film in question being the aforementioned interview:

So, why was Trump always so bothered by these Epstein Files releases?

But we digress…

As mentioned briefly in yesterday’s update article, Bitcoin was always a Deep State trial balloon for mass crypto adoption, and having all transactions performed on an immutable ledger is quite literally the perfect tracking technology for socially engineering a test run that will eventually be broken out into the NWO globopedo’s AI-driven CBDC social credit score system hell on earth, which is precisely why it is totally unsurprising that Epstein was in on this dystopian scam; to wit:

Weaponizing the wholly captured SEC to go after Bitcoin rivals, because superior blockchain technology must be stopped at all costs (just like superior cures like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin for the PSYOP-19 gain-of-function viral release must be stopped at all costs so that a Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” that Epstein was also in on could be injected into every arm):

And Peter Thiel, the ultimate technocrat trojan horse, is one of the main driving forces behind mass surveillance through AI biometrics:

Many crypto “experts” were so easily conned:

As this Substack had warned years ago in article titled, DECENTRALIZED MEDICINE BOMBSHELL: Nazis, Mobsters, The Intelligence Industrial Complex & The “Vaccine” Induced Turbo Cancer Epidemic:

The following is an incredibly important warning about Bitcoin because most people are not technologically sophisticated enough to appreciate the many dangers of this blockchain technology, and that goes for Dr. Kruse and the majority of Bitcoin “experts” out there: Bitcoin is a primitive blockchain technology that is extremely susceptible to a series of exploits, not limited to the 51% Attack, Sybil Attack and Eclipse Attack; Bitcoin does not have trusted third party (TTP) and is not in any way decentralized. Bitcoin also has the lowest of all major cryptocurrencies Nakamoto Coefficient of 4 (versus Avalanche’s Nakamoto Coefficient of around 30), which means that it is the most vulnerable to bad actor and State level attacks. A Nakamoto Coefficient of 4 means that the minimum number of nodes or entities required to compromise the Bitcoin blockchain is just 4, which is why, say, China, with all of its miners, can easily pull the plug on Bitcoin at any point. Bitcoin’s low Nakamoto Coefficient means that just four mining pools control over half of its hash rate, making it vulnerable to a 51% attack if these pools were controlled by a single, well-resourced entity (again, think: China, or the Intelligence Industrial Complex, etc). This centralization risk was highlighted in 2019 when Binance briefly considered contacting the largest pools to reverse a hacked transaction, raising concerns about the potential for transaction manipulation. What this means is that a major crypto exchange has the power to completely compromise the entire blockchain; therefore, Bitcoin is anything but decentralized, and it is anything but secure. Unintended Centralities In Distributed Ledgers 1.12MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And now thanks to Epstein & Co., the Bitcoin scam is deeply entrenched inside the whole financial system:

In terms of central planning and Bitcoin’s price movements, a strange divergence has been taking place of late…

…and the weaker Bitcoin becomes, the easier it would be for a big player like the CCP or Israel to crash this blockchain, especially as Trump stupidly attempts to create a government-backed Bitcoin reserve.

But before we get to the criminal matter of central banking, a brief finance history lesson with a Rothschild is in order:

Which brings us to Trump’s new Federal Reserve chairman nomination, a man that was already exposed in the Epstein Files as highly compromised:

KEVIN WARSH: THE SWAMP CREATURE TRUMP JUST NOMINATED TO RUN THE FED AND MANAGE THE CONTROLLED DEMOLITION OF AMERICA’S ECONOMY



Trump is the biggest populist rugpull in human history. This is yet another in a long line of disastrous picks.



This isn’t a reformer. This is the ultimate insider picked to oversee the crash while protecting the elite club he belongs to.



Here’s the raw truth on why Warsh is poison:



1. He was the Fed’s Wall Street fixer during the 2008 meltdown. As a Governor, he was Bernanke and Geithner’s right-hand man, brokering the deals that saved the biggest crooks with your money.



2. Bear Stearns bailout – March 2008. Bear was drowning in toxic mortgage garbage and couldn’t borrow a dime. Warsh ran point as the Fed’s liaison to Wall Street. He helped force JPMorgan to buy Bear for peanuts ($2/share, later $10 after arm-twisting). But the real theft: the Fed backstopped $29 BILLION of Bear’s worst assets so JPM could swallow it without risk. Taxpayers ate the losses on that junk. Bear execs cashed out rich. Warsh used his Morgan Stanley connections to make it all happen smoothly. “Crisis management” my ass – it was a rigged rescue for the connected.



3. AIG – the biggest heist of them all. September 2008, AIG imploding from $441 billion in insane credit default swaps. Warsh was in the core group that shoved through the first $85 billion Fed loan, taking 80% ownership and firing the CEO. Bailout exploded to $182 billion total. Warsh helped decide to pay AIG’s counterparties – Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Deutsche Bank, etc. – FULL 100 cents on the dollar. That’s $62 billion straight to the banks that bet wrong. Emails show Warsh and others knew it was a giveaway but pushed it anyway to “save the system.” Bullshit. It was a backdoor Wall Street bailout. He even fought against revealing who got the cash at first. Pure grift.



4. Lehman Brothers? Warsh was fine letting it die. That bankruptcy froze credit markets worldwide and gave them the excuse for even bigger bailouts. Selective mercy – only save the ones with the right connections.



5. Add in his lifelong membership in the Group of 30 (the secret club of central bankers and finance lords that pre-cooks global policy), his past spot on the Bilderberg steering committee (where elites plot in private), and his name popping up in the Epstein files with a house invite near Epstein’s island orbit.



Warsh isn’t here to drain the swamp. He’s the swamp’s guy to run the Fed during the next engineered downturn. Expect more liquidity floods for Wall Street, more inflation hammered on you, more asset bubbles for the rich, and more debt piled on everyone else.



This is controlled demolition with a friendly face. Trump handed the keys to the wrecking crew.



Wake the fuck up before they finish the job. Source

Basically, Warsh was in on the Great Financial Crisis engineered con to hose America, and buy back Main Street’s assets and homes for pennies on the dollar all while bailing Wall Street out. And now that this sociopath with a smile will take control of the Fed and destroy what is left of the U.S. economy through continued financialization via the Cantillon Effect, never-ending orgiastic money printing and nonstop quantitive easing.

In terms of Satanism and finance and the root of all evil, we have much tongue-in-cheek truthiness:

Speaking of Satanism, let us briefly turn our attention to the “conspiracy theory” referred to as PizzaGate:

And here is the former Prime Minister of Israel emailing Epstein about slices:

Ehud Barak Sent Jeffrey Epstein An E-Mail About Slicing Pizza!



An e-mail most likely owned & run by former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak about “slicing pizza” was sent to Jeffrey Epstein in July of 2016 that Epstein replied was “funny.”



The phrase to slice or slicing pizza was also used in e-mails from the Global Intelligence Files released by Wikileaks in a context that clearly did not apply to food.



Friendly reminder that pizza is an FBI-identified code word and Ehud is a known Epstein associate who allegedly brutally raped and violently beat Virginia Giuffre.



Jeffrey Epstein is Pizzagate & it never was a “debunked conspiracy theory.” Anyone who told you that is a liar who covered up for child rapists — pass it on! Source

And it is certainly no coincidence that hotdog and pizza lover Barrack Hussein Obama was always in on this:

Now let us look into the Ukraine coup and Russia, and lest we forget that the more coveted victims in the child sex trafficking operations were being poached primarily from Eastern Europe.

First off, Epstein was flying around the world and meddling in geopolitics on behalf of his CIA and Mossad handlers on CIA planes:

And this is how Epstein lands in Ukraine:

Many opportunities indeed, from money laundering to crypto scams to Ukrainian children being sex trafficked to biolabs, etc. & etc. & etc.

Concurrent with the Ukraine coup, Epstein was attempting to get Putin into Bitcoin, and the eventual CBDC scam:

Because laundering money via crypto was and continues to be huge business in Ukraine, and getting Russia locked up in this blockchain operation means that Eastern Europe can be highly compromised through Bitcoin, since Russian and the rest of BRICS are increasingly outside the Western banking system and SWIFT.

In other words, Epstein wanted Putin to believe that he could better circumnavigate the US and EU sanctions and SWIFT blockade by piling into Bitcoin, until at a later time that massive Bitcoin position would have hosed Russia far worse than any sanctions ever could.

Back in America, it appears that not even the highly politicized and captured Supreme Court was safe from the pedo operator:

Oh my God…



Jeffrey Epstein may have had a hand in picking a Supreme Court Justice — in a message to Steve Bannon said he Starr talked to Cruz and Cotton for Kavanagh



It’s safe to assume he was talking about Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, and he was referring to Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court Justice. I’m assuming Starr is maybe Ken Starr, Lawyer and former Solicitor General of the United States



This message is dated July 4, 2018.



President Trump formally announced and nominated Kavanaugh July 9, 2018, several days later.



It sounds like Epstein had direct involvement with picking a Supreme Court Justice.. and Bannon knew.



Did Cruz and Cotton push Kavanaugh on Trump? Source

It really makes one think long and hard on exactly where Steve Bannon’s allegiances really lie.

Which brings us to the third rail in recent politics; namely, Israel and antisemitism.

Well, Epstein sure did specialize in goyim children, so why not the goyim adults, especially the high net worth goyim that could be blackmailed:

Every single crime was done on behalf of the NWO globopedo cabal, and the CIA and FBI were just as in on it as Mossad ever was, though Epstein’s loyalties were certainly more aligned with Israeli elements.

Which brings us back to Putin:

President Putin calls out Western elites for engaging in cannibalism stating they “grew accustomed to filling their bellies with human flesh and their pockets with money.”

“This ball of vampires is about to end,” Putin added.



Putin has been calling out the elite Satanic pedophile cabal for years — that’s why they really hate him and constantly lie about him!



See my thread below. 👇 📹 @KarluskaP Source

This continues to be just the tip of the iceberg, and what will soon be revealed is going to shock the world even more…

An important addendum to the Epstein Files release scandal…whereby we now have proof that President Trump’s most inner circle is populated by NWO globopedo assets:

‼️🇺🇸: Jeffrey Epstein sent an email in 2017 stating that then Senator MARCO RUBIO WAS THE ORIGINAL FUNDER FOR STEELE DOSSIER. 👀 Marco Rubio currently wields more authority as US Secretary of State than any other Secretary in history. Source

Just like with Trump’s previously badly misguided cabinet picks that ended up stabbing him in the back like Jeff Sessions, John Bolton, Bill Barr, Jerome Powell, and so on and so forth, so too is “Little Marco” perfectly positioned to destroy the tenuous and ultra-fragile MAGA movement.

And is it any surprise that Jeffrey Epstein was always in on the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and associated Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that were designed to control and ultimately depopulate large swaths of humanity?

Bill Gates was planning ‘Pandemic Simulations’ with Jeffrey Epstein…IN 2017. Source

Because these deranged transhumanist technocrats are hellbent on eugenics and population control, which brings us to the ultimate in socially engineered lifelong sex organ mutilation and a form of slow depopulation that ensures that these mentally unstable and confused body dysmorphia individuals become BlackRock patients for life via the Medical-Industrial Complex that only answers to the Fourth Branch of Government in the Intelligence-Industrial Complex that the likes of Gates and Epstein serve (assuming Epstein was murdered, and not currently hiding out on some other rape island or Israel):

And here is the last honest politician in America and true hero calling it like it is:

I am sorry if one of your billionaire donors is gonna get embarrassed because he went to rape island. […] How will we know if this bill has been successful? We will know when rich men are being perp walked in handcuffs to the jail. Until then, this is still a coverup.

This continues to be just the tip of the iceberg, and what will soon be revealed is going to shock the world even more…

Another important addendum to the Epstein Files release scandal…

…as per this Substack’s previous article, there is now corroborating evidence in this data dump that Epstein never died in his prison cell…

…with one of the corrections officers spilling the proverbial beans on how Epstein was whisked away before the staged suicide was sold to the world; to wit:

🚨 Epstein Files



THIS IS HUGE.



The individual who anonymously posted on 4Chan the morning of Epstein’s death, August 10, 2019 claiming he witnessed weird happenings at the prison before Epstein’s death has been identified in the Epstein files.



Roberto Grijalva, an officer at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York has been identified as the anonymous prison employee who posted on 4Chan claiming Epstein left his cell Friday evening shackled in a medical wheelchair while at the same time an unauthorized trip van arrived at the prison, which he believes took Epstein away the night BEFORE news broke of his death.



The day after Epstein’s death, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the SDNY opened a Grand Jury proceeding and subpoenaed 4Chan, Apple, AT&T and Citibank for records aiming to uncover Grijalva’s identity following the anonymous 4Chan post.



Grijalva’s name is not redacted on his bank records included in the SDNY subpoena response from Citibank for his 4Chan post, and ties to the same Prison Officer Roberto Grijalva whose statements were released as part of the prison’s investigation into Epstein’s death.



This is HUGE. We now have validation the 4Chan post from 8/10/2019 is a legitimate eyewitness account from an MCC prison officer that Epstein may have been switched out before news broke of his alleged suicide.



@MJTruthUltra @truestormyjoe @RedpillDrifter @TheStormRedux @TheNotoriousLMC @deluxe_pepe @AwakenedOutlaw @realDonaldTrump @DanScavino Source

Additional evidence:

Which brings us to the fact that this very same child sex trafficking pedo network is still operational, which is as unsurprising as it is terrifying:

And Epstein simply took over one of the many other Intelligence-Industrial Complex pedo networks that are also concurrently still operating all across the world:

There was an Epstein before Epstein who also used an island to abuse children. A wealthy elite named Francis Shelden would take unfortunate youth to an island with other elites called North Fox Island to abuse and film them. Shelden came from a very wealthy background and many elites would visit the island to specifically to sexually abuse children.



How big was this elite circle of child predators? North Fox Island, just off the coast of Michigan, was a small, private island, that was filled with lodges or "cabins" with movie production type of equipment and many dark types of movies were alleged to be made, which included the sexual abuse of children, blackmailing elites, and snuff films.



There is also an infamous murder case that has deep parallels to this case were tons of children were being found dead who were sexually abused and left on roadsides all around the area. Sheldon was eventually caught in 1978, he fled to the Netherlands to avoid prosecution. Another individual who was a teacher was also caught and charged who has now passed away.



This is around the same time that Jeffery Epstein came out of nowhere and basically took Francis Sheldon's spot, whether he was connected or not. Epstein rubbed shoulders with all the elite.



There are more Epsteins and more islands with the same kind of dark happenings to this day. Some have been shut down already, and others are still operating. One thing is for sure. It has ALWAYS been about the children. Link to the FBI Francis D. Shelden case files will be in the comments. Source

With Epstein primarily being a Mossad asset:

To no one’s surprise, Netanyahu is Epstein’s longstanding co-conspirator:

With the “terrorists” that CIA Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama helped create being ultimately assets of Mossad, just like Hamas is also a creation of Netanyahu and Israel:

And just like the whole FDA and BigPharma revolving door of vaccine bioterrorists, this is also a similar revolving door of government apparatchiks that upon retiring from “public service” are immediately brought straight into the blackmail pedo fold:

I’m utterly blown away by this new audio in the Epstein Files. It shows the secret conversation you fear every high-level gov’t official might have with an outside fixer to hook them up the moment they “leave government to enter the private sector.”



Here, Jeffrey Epstein teaches Ehud Barak — while he is still Minister of Defense in Israel but on his way out — how to make millions of dollars in the private sector by first compiling a list of people who owe him favors from his 40 years in government service.



Epstein then told Ehud Barak to pursue Peter Thiel, whose name at that point Ehud Barak did not even know how to spell, and to try to connect with a company called Palantir, which existence Ehud Barak had never heard of, and whose name Jeffrey Epstein didn’t know how to spell.



Credit @RyanGrim whose clip I first saw to look for this. I used Grok to backtrace the source link from the audio. Ryan assesses this meeting took place in February 2013, which seems to line up with the audio saying Ehud Barak is about 71 at the time of the recording, as Ehud Barak is 83 today. Source

The only way ‘Make America SAFE again’ (MASA) happens is with mass arrests right away (MARA):

…where previously this Substack had established that Bitcoin is not only a Deep State trial balloon to corral as many people as possible into the crypto space in order to institute the AI-driven social credit score system CBDC and associated UBI, warning years ago in an article titled, DECENTRALIZED MEDICINE BOMBSHELL: Nazis, Mobsters, The Intelligence Industrial Complex & The “Vaccine” Induced Turbo Cancer Epidemic:

The following is an incredibly important warning about Bitcoin because most people are not technologically sophisticated enough to appreciate the many dangers of this blockchain technology, and that goes for Dr. Kruse and the majority of Bitcoin “experts” out there: Bitcoin is a primitive blockchain technology that is extremely susceptible to a series of exploits, not limited to the 51% Attack, Sybil Attack and Eclipse Attack; Bitcoin does not have trusted third party (TTP) and is not in any way decentralized. Bitcoin also has the lowest of all major cryptocurrencies Nakamoto Coefficient of 4 (versus Avalanche’s Nakamoto Coefficient of around 30), which means that it is the most vulnerable to bad actor and State level attacks. A Nakamoto Coefficient of 4 means that the minimum number of nodes or entities required to compromise the Bitcoin blockchain is just 4, which is why, say, China or Israel, with all of its miners, can easily pull the plug on Bitcoin at any point. Bitcoin’s low Nakamoto Coefficient means that just four mining pools control over half of its hash rate, making it vulnerable to a 51% attack if these pools were controlled by a single, well-resourced entity (again, think: China, or the Intelligence Industrial Complex, etc). This centralization risk was highlighted in 2019 when Binance briefly considered contacting the largest pools to reverse a hacked transaction, raising concerns about the potential for transaction manipulation. What this means is that a major crypto exchange has the power to completely compromise the entire blockchain; therefore, Bitcoin is anything but decentralized, and it is anything but secure. Unintended Centralities In Distributed Ledgers 1.12MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

…and now we have further irrefutable proof that Israel infiltrated the blockchain (via a series of soft forks), and as such Bitcoin is utterly compromised; to wit:

The blockchain tech company Blockstream that has greatly influenced Bitcoin development was funded in large part by Henri de Castries, who was CEO of AXA Group and Chairman of the Bilderberg Group from 2012 to 2022, and was the key figure behind AXA Strategic Ventures’ investment, with Epstein also funding Blockstream in order to gain control over Bitcoin on behalves of their Israeli handlers:

At this rate, Epstein may very well be the shadowy “inventor” of Bitcoin…

…except that Epstein is a man with middling IQ that just played the part of a finance genius, and could never execute a line of functioning code.

And now let us touch upon the most pernicious social engineering scam that is “income” taxation, because according to the pedo grifters only goyim slaves should be robbed of the fruits of their actual labors by the illegitimate Federal government:

Because taxes really are death, not to mention are wholly unconstitutional, and the only reason they are paid is for the NWO globopedo elites to have ever greater control of humanity; with taxes having absolutely nothing to do with any essential government services, unless, for example, you consider Somali subhumans running empty daycare centers and medicaid rackets as essential government services.

And speaking of finance, perhaps the most powerful dynastic banking family in the history of mankind happens to have also been directly involved in the Epstein-Mossad pedo network:

With Epstein repping the Rothschild, but for exactly what?

The unsurprising irony of ironies is that the worst antisemites on the planet also happen to be jews themselves:

And just like the Rothschilds may have backed Hitler, what we do know for certain is that Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu deployed a Holocaust-gas-chamber-in-a-syringe at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic against his own people, quite literally transforming his nation into Pfizer’s petri dish:

Netanyahu even bragged about creating a “vaccine” database just like the Nazis did with IBM’s Hollerith punch card technology, while effectively poisoning and permanently genetically modifying his unsuspecting and innocent jewish citizenry with the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapons; in other words, Netanyahu is as antisemitic as it gets.

Similar to how Klaus Schwab keeps a bust of Lenin in his office, Netanyahu keeps a Holocaust PSYOP-19 syringe in his office:

Truth really is stranger and far more depraved than fiction.

All of these revelations continue to be just the tip of the proverbial iceberg, and what will soon be revealed is going to shock the world even more…

As more and more disturbing evidence of malfeasance is continuously gleaned from the Epstein Files release scandal…

…truly terrifying fact patterns are now coming into even sharper focus.

NWO globopedo errand boy extraordinaire Bill ‘STD’ Gates was planning with Jeffrey Epstein their PSYPOP-19 scamdemic years before it was finally foisted on the world; to wit:

For many years now this Substack has been describing the mass compliance and mass uptake of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” as a mass ritual bio-suicide, so, yes, it all is a kind of socially engineered Satanic mass sacrifice.

Meanwhile, the extraordinarily compromised and criminal AG Pam Bondi, who as previously discussed was a legal consultant for Pfizer while affiliated with the Fort Lauderdale law firm Panza Maurer & Maynard, is quite literally owned by BigPharma, which explains why she is so aggressively redacting all of the names in the Epstein Files data dump:

And it is to be expected that BigPharma and their bankster partners-in-crime were all knowingly profiteering from the deadly vaccines and greater depopulation program, while also closely working with Epstein and Gates (as well as the CIA and Mossad) on a 20-year manufactured pandemic plan starting with the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and ending with the dystopian Agenda 2030 Great Reset hell on earth:

🚨 EPSTEIN FILES REVEAL POSSIBLE BILL GATES-EPSTEIN-JPMORGAN NETWORK FOR PANDEMIC/VACCINE PROFITEERING2011: JPMorgan executives email Jeffrey Epstein asking for guidance on structuring a Bill Gates–linked donor-advised fund. In those emails, Epstein pushes language about “additional money for vaccines” and suggests creating an “offshore arm — especially for vaccines.”



2013: A Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation briefing describes the Global Health Investment Fund, targeting 5–7% financial returns on drug and vaccine development, backed by a 60% principal guarantee.



2015: The Gates Foundation corresponds with the International Peace Institute about pandemic preparedness discussions. IPI leadership had documented contact with Epstein.



January 2017: Text messages from Epstein’s phone describe “pandemic simulation” as a professional credential while discussing potential placements into Gates’ private office, pharmaceutical vaccine teams, and pandemic reinsurance roles.



March 2017: An internal planning document from Bill Gates’ private office (bgC3) lists “strain pandemic simulation” as a technical deliverable. The document was forwarded to Jeffrey Epstein.



May 2017: An email thread involving Epstein, Bill Gates, and Boris Nikolic references “pandemic” as a key long-term funding area.



October 2019: Event 201, co-hosted by the Gates Foundation, Johns Hopkins, and the World Economic Forum, simulates a novel coronavirus pandemic weeks before COVID-19 becomes public. Source

The X thread continued:

And of course the question was never whether they planned a pandemic, but



”what structural safeguard existed to ensure they didn’t profit from one?”

The answer is the FDA, CDC and WHO along with the Intelligence-Industrial Complex that owns most of the “vaccine” patents, their BigPharma assets, and MSM Mockingbird quislings were all structurally in place to maximize profits and mortality all while denying early intervention treatments that actually work like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin so that they could push through their more devastating and highly profitable bioweapon payloads in their gene altering depopulation injections.

They were creating the ‘diseases’…and made billions selling the ‘cure’…



“We were called Conspiracy Theorists for saying that Biological Labs were being funded…”



“We paused 40 grants that were participating in Gain of Function Research…” Source

And here is Bill Gates’s ex wife who may very well still be actively treating herself for the various diseases her former hubby infected her with:

Melinda Gates responds after Epstein Files suggest Bill Gates got an STD from “Russian girls” and planned to secretly medicate her.



NPR: “The emails in the files suggest that Bill Gates had additional affairs and that he tried to get medication to treat a sexually transmitted infection, and that he was going to give you the medicine without you knowing. His representative has said all of this is false… What is your dominant emotion when you read these news articles with these details?”



MELINDA GATES: “Sad. Just unbelievable sadness. Unbelievable sadness… It’s just sadness. I left my marriage. I had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave my marriage. I felt I needed to eventually leave the foundation. So it’s just sad. That’s the truth.” Source

In other Epstein Files crimes, we now know that Bitcoin was hijacked by Israel, and that Epstein used his black ops money laundering to fund the various blockchain dev corporations that were manipulating the blockchain with their various malicious soft forks, which brings us to the shiny barbaric relic that happens to have a five thousand plus year track record of being the only true sound money in human history; namely, gold.

One of the primary reasons for the entire crypto space was always to divert money and focus away from precious metals, since central banks and governments are terrified that the masses will finally awaken to their fiat counterfeiting scams, and realize as per even the actual US Constitution that gold and silver are the only real money in existence.

Which brings us to the tragic matter of Fort Knox…

Hope is not exactly a viable strategy, and PSYOP-MUSK and his pal Epstein know full well that the gold has not been in Fort Knox for many decades:

🚨 EPSTEIN EMAIL CONFIRMS US’ GOLD IN FORT KNOX IS GONE?! 🚨 🚨 Epstein Email Alleges Former IMF Chief DSK Was Charged With Sex Crimes in the US After Receiving “Firm” Intelligence Info From Rougue CIA Agents That ⚡️ALL of the US’ Gold “WAS GONE” ⚡️ Well, we now know EXACTLY why President Trump became so vehemently opposed to the release of the Epstein Files, & it had NOTHING to do with Trump being involved with Epstein.



IT WAS ALL ABOUT PREVENTING THE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE THAT THE US’ GOLD RESERVES ARE GONE- WHICH TRUMP KNEW HAS THE POTENTIAL TO DESTROY THE USD AS THE GLOBAL RESERVE CURRENCY!!!



THE EXACT SAME REASON THAT TRUMP SUDDENLY WENT RADIO SILENT ABOUT LIVESTREAMING AN AUDIT OF FORT KNOX WITH ELON MUSK!!



From: “■■■■■ ■■■■” <■■■■■■■■■■■■>



To: Jeffrey Epstein jeevacation@gmail.com (mailto:jeevacation@gmail.com)



Subject: The European Union Times



Date: Sat, 18 Jun 2011 14:51:44 +0000TSent from my iPad



“Russia Says IMF Chief Jailed For Discovering All US Gold is Gone



A new report prepared for Prime Minister Putin by the Federal Security Service (FSB) says that former International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn was charged and jailed in the US for sex crimes on May 14th after his discovery that all of the gold held in the United States Bullion Depository located at Fort Knox was ‘missing and / or unaccounted’ for....



Read the Full EXPLOSIVE EPSTEIN Email Which Has HUGE Implications for the Gold & Silver Markets at SilverTrade:



https://silvertrade.com/news/precious-metals/gold-news/does-epstein-email-confirm-fort-knox-is-empty/ Source

Which brings us to the ultimate diversion tactic in “Russia, Russia, Russia,” with the MSM Mockingbird talking heads having been reactivated into pushing this painfully worn out false narrative, but now in relation to Epstein:

Globalists are in complete panic over the Epstein files. How can we know this? Simple, they are trying their very best to create an Epstein-Russia connection. When all else fails, blame Russia.



The NY Post wants readers to believe that Russian President Putin begged for a meeting with Epstein... and Epstein turned him down 🤣🤣🤣

This is how desperate the Globalists have become.



What’s their source for the Epstein snub of Putin?



Epstein says as much to Ehud Barak.



NYPOST: That same month, in an email to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Epstein claimed Putin had tried to set up a meeting with him, which he had turned down. “Putin asked that i meet him in st petersburg the same time as his economic conference I told him no. If he wants to meet he will need to set aside real time and privacy, lets see what happens [sic],” Epstein wrote.



Epstein is a superspy working for the Kremlin, and when his “boss” requests a meeting Epstein turns him down.



Mainstream Media banks on the fact that most readers will not take the time to read the article beyond the silly headline. Source

The Russia collusion hoax repackaged and in full effect now, except that no one that isn’t “vaccine” brain damaged is buying it:

So, take a known Mossad asset and make him a Russian agent man — you just can’t make this up:

In other words:

So, where’s the justice?

It’s not like President Trump hasn’t been aware of all of this for decades:

And still not a single arrest…

The depravity hits just keep on keeping on when it comes to the Epstein Files release scandal…

…and now we have irrefutable proof that all of the NWO globopedo errand boys like Gates and Epstein were obsessed with a kind of transhumanist eugenics that ends in the Great Depopulation of most of humanity:

Or why for many years now this Substack has been referring to all vaccines as ‘depopulation injections.’

Technocratic supervillains indeed:

And how about one of the most prominent new age “gurus,” and former frequent guest on the Oprah Winfrey (another pedo player) show?

Of course, God is a construct for Chopra and Epstein, because they are at heart Satanists.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: This is their true “spirituality,” which is a reality inversion of all that is righteous and pure:

And just as an aside, always remember that you are always paying for your own demise with the tax theft being a kind of protection monies racket of predator pedos working on behalf of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex that happens to serve as the Fourth Branch of Government which controls the other three branches, and is the most rapacious when it comes to stealing the fruits of your labors via the unconstitutional “income” tax:

The government is the ultimate mob crime syndicate, and assets like Epstein and Gates are just the higher level foot soldiers, fixers, blackmailers, and democide hit men.

Speaking of which, not only was Epstein a Mossad asset, but now we have incontrovertible proof that he literally trained under both a fellow Mossad operative in Alan Dershowitz and Israeli intelligence:

But it is even worse than simply Mossad, because the Rothschild banksters are backing many of these operations alongside the Rockefeller crime syndicate:

Which brings us to President Trump’s closest advisor in his son-in-law: