2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
14h

Going back to yesterday’s #4 I believe that Epstein is alive and living in Israel. The reason I think this is Israel knows he is way more valuable to them alive than dead or rotting in a New York prison. The potential of him spilling the beans on all the compromised people helps Israel keep control of our government. Unless we totally clean our house we will continue to be under Israel’s control.

Reply
Share
7 replies
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
10h

If one doesn’t believe in demonically inspired evil and demonic possession, I personally believe we are seeing it right in front of our eyes ???

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture