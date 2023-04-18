This substack has previously exposed Elon Musk as a Deep State creation. This is the man that was funded by theft via taxes, who laundered stocks in order to “acquire” Twitter and whose fortune really went parabolic due to the “pandemic.”

Last night Musk was rolled out on Tucker Carlson’s show to further demonstrate his pro-human stance ahead of his own AI company which will perfectly slot into his Neuralink brain-chip implant scheme which integrates into Twitter, remote controllable vehicles that emit far more CO2 (a good thing) and far more pollution than any ICE car and whose subpar self driving tech has killed many (the irony of being unable to get self driving properly functioning, but claiming to reinvent AI, and lest we forget his laughable Optimus robot which could barely walk or his Tesla truck broken windows launch debacle), his circa 1990’s NASA rocket tech (taxpayer funded) that is strewing space with satellites beaming down 5G and God knows what else all across the earth, his payment processor endeavor tied to the forthcoming global social credit score system, and so on and so forth; these projects all consolidate collectively into his X Everything App:

And during PSYOP-19 Musk was dutifully promoting the DEATHVAX™:

Not so bright after all for the “smartest” and “richest” guy in the world, is it?

Musk like Zuckerberg and the Google founders are nothing more than front men. But unlike the other DARPA/CIA/DoD “woke” tech power players, Musk has now been deployed to win the hearts and minds of the conservative pro-human and pro-religion demographics. This is why he “exposed” one of the “founders” of Google as wanting to build a God-like AI — that concept deliberately triggers profound fear in all God fearing people. And of course, Musk is perceived as a kind of Jesus Christ-like tech savior to these naive conservatives watching Tucker at his sycophantic best last night. All by design.

Musk explained that OpenAI was his full transparency project, and that he wants to now launch a TruthGPT AI as an antidote to the “woke” and thus manipulative and mendacious ChatGPT. He is telegraphing his “altruistic” ventures precisely because he is fully cognizant that the populace is not only wholly incapable of comprehending the actual AI technology, coding and even basic math. The majority of people are just taking Musk’s word that his AI will be moral and magnanimous.

This is all yet another Musk headfake, precisely because he knows full well that those qualified to comment on advanced AI are the ones behind this agenda, and any legitimate experts on the subject that dare call him and his bogus AI out will be silenced not just on Twitter, but across all MSM, including Fox News.

In the following episode Musk claims that he will stop the AI takeover of “democracy” during the 2024 presidential election, despite the absurd irony of the last election being stolen in plain sight.

Musk goes on to state without a scintilla of shame, “The most ironic outcome is the most likely, it seems.” This coming from the man that claims to have “funded” and staffed the early AI projects that he has of late been warning about. And the irony of ironies is that his said “funding” derived from the very same cabal that has propped him up as this grand tech “genius” more at puppet his entire career.

Musk then correctly admits that it is MicroSoft and not Google that ultimately controls AI, but do not worry because he is now going to create the “third option” AI, and thus he reveals his true hand: Musk is presenting us with the Hegelian Dialectic social engineering construct; that is, like all things blue team versus red team, it is now evil AI vs good AI. This will certainly keep the plebs distracted in rooting for a side. Put another way, Musk is the Reaction (good AI) to the Gates and Google Problem (bad AI) for the upcoming final technocommunist “Solution” (Own Nothing, Be Happy) as brought to us by the dark forces that created Musk, Gates, Google, WEF, CIA, DoD, CFR, UN, etc. & etc.

Just as Musk invokes Occam’s Razor, it goes both ways: the simplest explanation is that Musk is as a kind of low-grade pop “genius” a la a Tony Stark comic book “hero” that that was always backstopped by the Deep State since even before he landed in Silicon Valley. He is not here to save you. He was carted out by the very same cabal that perpetrated PSYOP-19, the slow kill bioweapon injections, and the ongoing PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH and PSYOP-WW3.

PS, an insider Hollywood lawyer that goes by the moniker enty runs a site called crazy days and crazy nights. His insider gossip track record is around 100% accurate. He has for several years now been exposing Musk as a drug running drug addict that is full of shit. Here are some examples of who Musk really is:

Musk sure knows about regulation, which is why he wants his TruthAI to regulate the debt-slave tax mules to death via the FDA, SEC, EPA, and all of the other unconstitutional gov agencies. And his self-driving tech is the absolute worst in the industry, and his cars consistently year after year earn the lowest Consumer Reports ratings, but do not worry because Elon’s TruthAI will be more honest and superior than all other AI (the real advanced AI that the government agencies are clandestinely in possession of makes all of today’s AI look like kindergarten play); to wit:

HORROR: More on why Musk wants his AI to control regulations:

And grifting sure does run in the family:

Like all good CIA assets, drug running is always part of the equation (also, see Bill Clinton at his MENA airport and the CIA’s very own Iran Contra ops, etc. & etc.):

Getting high on your own supply is never a good idea:

And if there is any doubt that Musk is not part of the cult:

Scamming, blackmail and divulging information:

Of course, perversion is requisite to be a member of the club, and transgenerational perversions are an added bonus:

And it always rhymes with these fraudsters:

There is so much more, but you now get the picture of exactly who this Musk character may really be.

Tucker Carlson’s “groundbreaking” and hard nosed” interview of Musk was nothing more than a PSYOP-MUSK.

Do NOT comply.

