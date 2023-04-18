2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
37's avatar
37
Apr 18, 2023

If you want irony, Carlson's part of the psyop as well. A quick glance at his history will spell that out. Besides, there's a 99.9% certainty that anyone with that kind of mainstream coverage is also a CIA asset. Rush Limbaugh was a tool as well, although I believe that he was simply too narcissistic and self-absorbed to realize it or what was going on, how he was being used, etc.

He firmly believes the 9-11 fairytale.

Carlson's apparent role is to keep a set of moving barricades in place so as to control the mob from advancing beyond the planning of the satanists.

Anything in the mainstream media, ANYTHING, is designed for one purpose and one purpose only, propaganda, whether true or false, and it's typically not true whether it's half-true or entirely BS being irrelevant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Neoliberal Feudalism's avatar
Neoliberal Feudalism
Apr 18, 2023

Great post, thank you. I keep rolling my eyes every time someone on the right writes or says something excitedly about how Musk "won a point for the right on the latest cultural war issue!!"

There are zero dissident American billionaires; even those billionaires considered the “most right” leaning, i.e. Peter Thiel, Elon Musk and Robert Mercer, are not. Every billionaire is effectively a corporatist or liberal, not due to drive or high intelligence - there are many dumb NPC billionaires - but because billionaires remain structurally beholden to lenders, investors, regulators, public relations, etc. that force them into those categories under threat of devastating monetary loss. To be a dissident means opposing the established order, an order that made these people wealthy in the first place. Don’t put your faith in these people. They may occasionally larp (i.e. live action roleplay) as a dissident in order to use populism as a weapon in disputes with other elites, but it does not mean they have accepted populist values.

Re: Musk himself, a couple of other things to note:

1. His twitter profile is literally himself in a Satanic Bahomet costume. He is telling you exactly what he is.

2. He bailed out SolarCity which he was the Chairman of; it was going bankrupt so he had Tesla buy it, solely to retain his sterling reputation it looks like. It remains a massive money sink today.

3. Twitter has more censorship on it now than pre-Musk acquisition: https://nypost.com/2023/04/01/twitter-censorship-increases-under-elon-musk-leadership-study/

4. Musk's views line up with WEF views: https://i0.wp.com/www.technocracy.news/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/musk-comparison.jpeg?ssl=1

I could go on but you get the idea. He's fantastic at exciting the imagination of normies, and he can hold media attention, and he is truly fantastic at securing funding from the government, but he is *not your friend*.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
63 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture