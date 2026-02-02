Another important addendum to the Epstein Files release scandal…

…as per this Substack’s previous article, there is now corroborating evidence in this data dump that Epstein never died in his prison cell…

…with one of the corrections officers spilling the proverbial beans on how Epstein was whisked away before the staged suicide was sold to the world; to wit:

🚨 Epstein Files



THIS IS HUGE.



The individual who anonymously posted on 4Chan the morning of Epstein’s death, August 10, 2019 claiming he witnessed weird happenings at the prison before Epstein’s death has been identified in the Epstein files.



Roberto Grijalva, an officer at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York has been identified as the anonymous prison employee who posted on 4Chan claiming Epstein left his cell Friday evening shackled in a medical wheelchair while at the same time an unauthorized trip van arrived at the prison, which he believes took Epstein away the night BEFORE news broke of his death.



The day after Epstein’s death, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the SDNY opened a Grand Jury proceeding and subpoenaed 4Chan, Apple, AT&T and Citibank for records aiming to uncover Grijalva’s identity following the anonymous 4Chan post.



Grijalva’s name is not redacted on his bank records included in the SDNY subpoena response from Citibank for his 4Chan post, and ties to the same Prison Officer Roberto Grijalva whose statements were released as part of the prison’s investigation into Epstein’s death.



This is HUGE. We now have validation the 4Chan post from 8/10/2019 is a legitimate eyewitness account from an MCC prison officer that Epstein may have been switched out before news broke of his alleged suicide.



@MJTruthUltra @truestormyjoe @RedpillDrifter @TheStormRedux @TheNotoriousLMC @deluxe_pepe @AwakenedOutlaw @realDonaldTrump @DanScavino Source

Additional evidence:

Which brings us to the fact that this very same child sex trafficking pedo network is still operational, which is as unsurprising as it is terrifying:

And Epstein simply took over one of the many other Intelligence-Industrial Complex pedo networks that are also concurrently still operating all across the world:

There was an Epstein before Epstein who also used an island to abuse children. A wealthy elite named Francis Shelden would take unfortunate youth to an island with other elites called North Fox Island to abuse and film them. Shelden came from a very wealthy background and many elites would visit the island to specifically to sexually abuse children.



How big was this elite circle of child predators? North Fox Island, just off the coast of Michigan, was a small, private island, that was filled with lodges or "cabins" with movie production type of equipment and many dark types of movies were alleged to be made, which included the sexual abuse of children, blackmailing elites, and snuff films.



There is also an infamous murder case that has deep parallels to this case were tons of children were being found dead who were sexually abused and left on roadsides all around the area. Sheldon was eventually caught in 1978, he fled to the Netherlands to avoid prosecution. Another individual who was a teacher was also caught and charged who has now passed away.



This is around the same time that Jeffery Epstein came out of nowhere and basically took Francis Sheldon's spot, whether he was connected or not. Epstein rubbed shoulders with all the elite.



There are more Epsteins and more islands with the same kind of dark happenings to this day. Some have been shut down already, and others are still operating. One thing is for sure. It has ALWAYS been about the children. Link to the FBI Francis D. Shelden case files will be in the comments. Source

With Epstein primarily being a Mossad asset:

To no one’s surprise, Netanyahu is Epstein’s longstanding co-conspirator:

With the “terrorists” that CIA Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama helped create being ultimately assets of Mossad, just like Hamas is also a creation of Netanyahu and Israel:

And just like the whole FDA and BigPharma revolving door of vaccine bioterrorists, this is also a similar revolving door of government apparatchiks that upon retiring from “public service” are immediately brought straight into the blackmail pedo fold:

I’m utterly blown away by this new audio in the Epstein Files. It shows the secret conversation you fear every high-level gov’t official might have with an outside fixer to hook them up the moment they “leave government to enter the private sector.”



Here, Jeffrey Epstein teaches Ehud Barak — while he is still Minister of Defense in Israel but on his way out — how to make millions of dollars in the private sector by first compiling a list of people who owe him favors from his 40 years in government service.



Epstein then told Ehud Barak to pursue Peter Thiel, whose name at that point Ehud Barak did not even know how to spell, and to try to connect with a company called Palantir, which existence Ehud Barak had never heard of, and whose name Jeffrey Epstein didn’t know how to spell.



Credit @RyanGrim whose clip I first saw to look for this. I used Grok to backtrace the source link from the audio. Ryan assesses this meeting took place in February 2013, which seems to line up with the audio saying Ehud Barak is about 71 at the time of the recording, as Ehud Barak is 83 today. Source

The only way ‘Make America SAFE again’ (MASA) happens is with mass arrests right away (MARA):

Do NOT comply.

