This Substack has been exposing for many years now that sex trafficking blackmailer Jeffrey Epstein was both a CIA and Mossad asset…

…that may have been moved while alive after his “suicide” to another location…

…with the very Deep State he served is still protecting (him and) his ongoing operations…

…and now thanks to James O’Keefe we have a bombshell undercover exposé proving yet again that Epstein was CIA and Mossad; to wit:

WORLD EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL: Senior DOJ Epstein Investigator Reveals ‘Epstein Was CIA’ — Confirms ‘R-pes Occurred While Bill Clinton Was on the Plane’ — Says of President Trump, “He’s Protecting a Lot of Other People… He’s Not Protecting Himself, Because There’s Nothing There” “I’ve interviewed all the victims, There’s never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the r-pes occurred. But that can’t be said for Clinton. And it can’t be said for others.” “They [DOJ] didn’t want to go after him [Epstein] because he’s an asset for the United States and Israel” “It’s not talked about yet but, it’s soon to come out that he [Epstein] was a CIA informant.” @TheJusticeDept @AGPamBondi Source

And yet another conspiracy “theory” is once again proven to be an irrefutable conspiracy fact.

We will not be holding our collective breath for Attorney General Pam Bondi to do much in this case, but at least after being chastised recently by Trump for ineptitude and ineffectiveness, the AG may finally go after blatantly treasonous criminals:

It is important to appreciate that Comey’s own daughter Maurene Comey was and continues to be assistant United States attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York where she was activated to run cover for all things Jeffrey Epstein in order to insulate and protect the criminal pedophiles and their blackmailers.

In other words, the FBI, the CIA and Mossad were handling Epstein and Maxwell, and to this very day are conducting this operation and many others like it (e.g. Puff Daddy, etc.)

The entire illegitimate Federal government and its various unconstitutional agencies must be reformed, with many of the higher-ranking staff indicted and arrested for a plethora of crimes, not limited to treason, sex trafficking of minors, bioweapon vaccines, and so on and so forth.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X