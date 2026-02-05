The depravity hits just keep on keeping on when it comes to the Epstein Files release scandal…

…and now we have irrefutable proof that all of the NWO globopedo errand boys like Gates and Epstein were obsessed with a kind of transhumanist eugenics that ends in the Great Depopulation of most of humanity:

Or why for many years now this Substack has been referring to all vaccines as ‘depopulation injections.’

Technocratic supervillains indeed:

And how about one of the most prominent new age “gurus,” and former frequent guest on the Oprah Winfrey (another pedo player) show?

Of course, God is a construct for Chopra and Epstein, because they are at heart Satanists.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: This is their true “spirituality,” which is a reality inversion of all that is righteous and pure:

And just as an aside, always remember that you are always paying for your own demise with the tax theft being a kind of protection monies racket of predator pedos working on behalf of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex that happens to serve as the Fourth Branch of Government which controls the other three branches, and is the most rapacious when it comes to stealing the fruits of your labors via the unconstitutional “income” tax:

The government is the ultimate mob crime syndicate, and assets like Epstein and Gates are just the higher level foot soldiers, fixers, blackmailers, and democide hit men.

Speaking of which, not only was Epstein a Mossad asset, but now we have incontrovertible proof that he literally trained under both a fellow Mossad operative in Alan Dershowitz and Israeli intelligence:

But it is even worse than simply Mossad, because the Rothschild banksters are backing many of these operations alongside the Rockefeller crime syndicate:

Which brings us to President Trump’s closest advisor in his son-in-law:

Lots of Mossad assets running pedo networks and infiltrating the American government, and not much justice for We the People who are nothing more than cash cows and chattel for these “leaders” and “experts.”

And now we must get the blood boiling even moreso with an especially depraved Epstein File that is necessary to establish just how sick and twisted these people really are.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: This is exactly how Epstein pimped out the sex slaves that were not murdered off:

And it makes perfect sense that Epstein & Co. were able to get away with this for so long, because the hooker Epstein was offering “medical” advise to most likely slept with mostly politicians and executives, which is precisely why CIA Manchurian Candidate and one-time gay gigolo Barack Hussein Obama and his White House were always in on it:

🇺🇸 Obama’s WH Counsel legal advice: “I think the point is that if she was underage, she could not legally consent to engaging in prostitution.”



→ Obama’s former White House Counsel gave Epstein legal advice on sex with minors!



🗣️ Epstein: “If girl X continues to claim that she had sex with people for money, why is that not prostitution and what I pled guilty to?



For every massage a person got, she was paid money. No girl came to the house to learn math. Does sex for money change the equation?



There was a massage person every day. Some turned out to be younger than others, some as old as 60?? I’ll explain when I see you.”



🗣️ Kathy: “I think the point is that if she was underage, she could not legally consent to engaging in prostitution.”



🗣️ Epstein: “She claims Dersh is over age.”



🗣️ Kathy: “But if she claims she was coerced into it when underage, then any consent given when of age is probably not valid as a legal matter.”



🗣️ Epstein: “She says she received money, nothing else.”



Kathryn Ruemmler is now Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of Goldman Sachs.



LMAO! Epstein really had everyone helping him. Source

Inflation adjusted, $65,000 in monies stolen from “income” taxes for “pizza” and “hot dogs” is certainly anything but chump change:

And speaking of Presidents, exactly why is Trump glossing over all of these devastating Epstein Files, and refusing to order mass arrests? Maybe his son-in-law and other parasite Mossad grifters in his inner circle are influencing him?

The only way this gets fixed is to round everyone up and commence the trials, but then over 90% of the politicians will be incarcerated, which may mean that over 90% of the illegitimate Federal government would have to be shut down; in other words, a win/win/win.

Make America SAFE from Pedos again.

Do NOT comply.

