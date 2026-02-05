2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RandiG's avatar
RandiG
10h

Some of what’s come out has shocked me. Some of it just confirmed what I already thought.

So, just some thoughts….

Gates was and always WILL BE a scum bag. 1) He needs his accounts frozen, arrested and brought to justice for all the harm he’s caused. 2) I’m not a Melinda fan, but to read what your ex-husband did behind your back when the rest of the world is reading it at the same time has got to be the HEIGHT of embarrassment.

Dershowitz WAS part of it no matter what he claimed. He fooled us. And now knowing Kushner was so close to him only makes this worse on so many levels.

Pizzagate was everything and more than what we originally thought. I believed it then and I’m more disgusted now. 🤮

Deepak Chopra??!! Really??!! I hope he never sells another book.

Everything I ever thought was “real and true” is a facade.

We can only hope that SOMEWHERE in all these emails someone calls out Michelle as “Big Mike”. I think if I saw that then we’d know they’re starting to release everything.

And where is Clinton’s correspondences with Epstein? I can’t imagine they only communicated with sign language and smoke signals.

Reply
Share
2 replies
doug's avatar
doug
10h

I cannot imagine it would take more than a day in entering into politics to realize everyone, and soon to be you too, are compromised. All this will spin and spin and we the people will acclimate as we toil away. Threats of arrests will continue but no one, especially with big influence and dollars will go to jail. They all need each other. This is I guess how deals are made. And the threat of a family member, children being offed in a cartel style manner is too real and too doable. So this insane thing of ours on planet earth will continue to spin.

My dear recently passed on brother always said, "professional wrestling is real, its life thats fake"

Reply
Share
2 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture