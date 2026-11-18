Dr. William Makis has just come out with a grave “pandemic” warning which perfectly coincides with all of the other recently deployed psyops that are now converging and intensifying…

🚨🇺🇸 WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING TO AMERICA'S CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE?!



Banks. Airports. NSA. Apple. Gmail. All hit by disruptions in just SIX DAYS!



Thursday: Microsoft Outlook and Teams suffer a global outage.



Friday: FAA communications fail, grounding flights nationwide.



Monday: Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and United Airlines report disruptions.



Tuesday: The NSA's CLASSIFIED network goes down, followed by problems with Apple services, Gmail and Marriott.



All within SIX DAYS!



Asked about the chaos, Trump replies: “It's life.”



But seriously, how many critical systems can fail in one week before Washington starts treating this as a national security emergency? Source

…or why the following prediction is especially troubling given that the NWO globopedo eugenicist cabal are clearly now escalating their Great Reset operations:

I’m calling it…they’re about to roll out another Plandemic…😒



This wall to wall spamming of measles is artificial and clearly scripted



They’re priming the jab junkies and vaccine addicts to demand vaccines when the next “pandemic”is launched



And they’re already blaming those who will resist



I’m not playing this game again. Source

With regards to this latest measles fearmongering, the only real outbreaks are stupidity, mendacity and utter fraud in order to usher in yet another scamdemic with associated requisite depopulation injections.

Some additional context on this measles scam:

Of course, the very same bioterrorists that foisted the PSYOP-19 scamdemic could just as easily release a gain-of-function (GOF) virus that could drive a true measles epidemic or far worse, but for the meantime it seems like their current plan is to see if they can simply drive MMR vaccine rates much higher.

Currently, around 1 in 31 children are now afflicted with vaccine-induced autism, and over 3,500 infants are murdered every year by the ever expanding and wholly unsafe and ineffective childhood vaccine schedule:

Perhaps Dr. Makis’s prognostication about an imminent launch of a new “pandemic” is dead on, but either way there is absolutely nothing to fear if you are well stocked up with various lifesaving compounds that comprise the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, and may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, GOF viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

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Do NOT comply.

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