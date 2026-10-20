Jalen Hurts will miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT), bilateral pulmonary emboli (blood clots in both lungs), and blood clots in his leg.
Not a day goes by now when a prominent member of society is not succumbing to these gene altering PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” with the Eagles star quarterback not only being advised to sit out this year’s season due to his burgeoning VAIDS symptoms, but, potentially being sidelined from playing for the rest of his career.
The official narrative being sold to the mostly unsuspecting public is that Hurts’s condition originated as a superficial blood clot in his left calf, likely caused by a cleat injury during a game against the Los Angeles Rams on October 4, 2026.
Just like when these deadly depopulation injections were rolled out at the height of the scamdemic, with athletes dropping dead and/or crumpling in heaps while clutching at their hearts on their respective playing fields…
..here is what that looked like at the height of the DEATHVAX™ rollout:
The data is irrefutable:
Back to our Eagles quarterback, who did not suffer VAIDS adverse events for many years and believed like far too many others that the eugenics injections he was forced to subject himself to were totally $afe and Effective, until they were not; to wit:
As this Substack had warned even before the criminal FDA issued their fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA), there would be death and destruction at the outset which represented the faster kill VAIDS symptoms, and then over the next decade there would be the slower kill component of these “vaccine” payloads.
Once again, it is anything but the you know what that caused this tragic outcome for an elite athlete in the prime of his playing career:
It is only “very odd” for the likes of Stephen A. Smith and all those that refuse to admit the painfully obvious horrifying truth.
Many more athletes as well as society as a whole will continue to experience severe adverse events over time, because these gene therapeutics will continue to kill and maim indefinitely.
Thankfully, the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight may also treat VAIDS symptoms like blood clots, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, gain-of-function viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (450mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for MEGADOSE 1,350mg-2,000mg/day — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for MEGADOSE 120mg-200mg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
ImmunX immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like AlluX
Do NOT comply.
In January of 2023, Leslie Manookian and I wrote a letter to the NFL players’ union demanding that they screen vaxxed players, warn them of the dangers of the shots, and treat them with the same level of concern that they treated the concussion issue. Our letter was ignored of course because predators only respond to force. Letters and tweets won’t save us from total tyranny.
I posted the letter on X (below) and tagged the NFLPA. Please share. Unions across every strata of society failed to protect workers from the deadly shots. They all deserve to feel pain and have their cowardice and complicity with evil exposed.
https://x.com/AbraxasHudson/status/2112311019590582754
The truth is, as we know, there are very dark, very powerful forces steering the governments of the world, in lockstep... If that were not the case, we would have seen trials and executions by now for the covid crimes against humanity.
The war on us continues.
Thank you second smartest guy for your relentless fighting spirit.
Everything " depopulation " is now active. Medicine, war, staged shootings, more war more Israeli true nature shown to the world's people. The Puppets of the Rothschild's and even older Cabals.