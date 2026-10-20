Jalen Hurts will miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT), bilateral pulmonary emboli (blood clots in both lungs), and blood clots in his leg.

Not a day goes by now when a prominent member of society is not succumbing to these gene altering PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” with the Eagles star quarterback not only being advised to sit out this year’s season due to his burgeoning VAIDS symptoms, but, potentially being sidelined from playing for the rest of his career.

The official narrative being sold to the mostly unsuspecting public is that Hurts’s condition originated as a superficial blood clot in his left calf, likely caused by a cleat injury during a game against the Los Angeles Rams on October 4, 2026.

Just like when these deadly depopulation injections were rolled out at the height of the scamdemic, with athletes dropping dead and/or crumpling in heaps while clutching at their hearts on their respective playing fields…

..here is what that looked like at the height of the DEATHVAX™ rollout:

The data is irrefutable:

Back to our Eagles quarterback, who did not suffer VAIDS adverse events for many years and believed like far too many others that the eugenics injections he was forced to subject himself to were totally $afe and Effective, until they were not; to wit:

As this Substack had warned even before the criminal FDA issued their fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA), there would be death and destruction at the outset which represented the faster kill VAIDS symptoms, and then over the next decade there would be the slower kill component of these “vaccine” payloads.

Once again, it is anything but the you know what that caused this tragic outcome for an elite athlete in the prime of his playing career:

It is only “very odd” for the likes of Stephen A. Smith and all those that refuse to admit the painfully obvious horrifying truth.

Many more athletes as well as society as a whole will continue to experience severe adverse events over time, because these gene therapeutics will continue to kill and maim indefinitely.

Thankfully, the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight may also treat VAIDS symptoms like blood clots, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, gain-of-function viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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