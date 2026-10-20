2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Abraxas Hudson's avatar
Abraxas Hudson
Oct 20

In January of 2023, Leslie Manookian and I wrote a letter to the NFL players’ union demanding that they screen vaxxed players, warn them of the dangers of the shots, and treat them with the same level of concern that they treated the concussion issue. Our letter was ignored of course because predators only respond to force. Letters and tweets won’t save us from total tyranny.

I posted the letter on X (below) and tagged the NFLPA. Please share. Unions across every strata of society failed to protect workers from the deadly shots. They all deserve to feel pain and have their cowardice and complicity with evil exposed.

https://x.com/AbraxasHudson/status/2112311019590582754

The truth is, as we know, there are very dark, very powerful forces steering the governments of the world, in lockstep... If that were not the case, we would have seen trials and executions by now for the covid crimes against humanity.

The war on us continues.

Thank you second smartest guy for your relentless fighting spirit.

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Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
Oct 20

Everything " depopulation " is now active. Medicine, war, staged shootings, more war more Israeli true nature shown to the world's people. The Puppets of the Rothschild's and even older Cabals.

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