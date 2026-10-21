An important update to yesterday’s article…

…whereby an actual medical expert that has worked with many professional sports organizations has come forth to give the real story behind NFL star quarterback Jalen Hurts’s VAIDS symptoms:

BREAKING: Professional sports Doctor Jesse Moore claims Jalen Hurts blood clots are caused by Covid Vaccine shots. He’s worked on medical staffs associated with the Phillies, Blue Jays and Marlins. Source

While Jalen Hurts went around promoting the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” and peer pressuring his teammates, friends and family to subject themselves to these gene altering depopulation injections, fellow NFL quarterback superstar playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers had the critical thinking skills to warn everyone to avoid these poisons; to wit:

Aaron Rodgers... "Covid was a multi-trillion dollar worldwide Psyop meant to see how much they can control us. That’s why people dislike me… because I don’t give a shit. I’m going to tell the truth."



"Governments, media, tech platforms, and pharmaceutical companies all moved in lockstep. Billions were spent. Dissent was punished. Questions were treated as moral failures. The goal wasn’t public health. It was to measure how quickly people would surrender their judgment, their jobs, their kids' education, and their right to say "no."



"85% of people complied. They took the shots, accepted the mandates, and then acted shocked when the same institutions that sold them certainty started walking it back. A lot of them still can’t admit it was a test of compliance. They’d rather keep calling people like me dangerous than look at the data, the lab-leak evidence, the shifting narratives, or the damage done to kids and small businesses."



"That’s why some people still hate me. Not because of football. Because I wouldn’t play along. I said I was immunized when I meant I had my own protocol. I refused the product. I called Fauci what he is. I pointed out that a captured media and a captured public-health apparatus don’t get to lecture anyone about "the science." And I’m not going to start lying now just because it’s easier."



"I don’t give a shit about the cost. I’m going to tell the truth. The experiment happened. Most people failed it. A smaller group noticed in real time and refused to pretend otherwise. That’s the only scoreboard that still matters." Source

Unsurprisingly, Aaron Rodgers does not have any VAIDS symptoms today, while Jalen Hurts is now severely compromised.

Meanwhile, yet another celebrity has also come down with VAIDS:

Ok. This is a wild story. Christina Applegate says she just learned she was *misdiagnosed* with MS and is now told by her docs she doesn’t and never did have it. Doctors don’t know what brought on her symptoms in 2021 and she continues to deteriorate.



Based on the timing of her health spiral (again 2021), avail info that I have seen on her case, and published Covid and Covid vaccine data, I have to think she was set off by one/both of them which activated latent stealth pathogens like bartonella / lyme/ EBV/ poss unearthed toxic mold intolerance. This is not uncommon. Everything has a cause.



I have witnessed a significant number of previously healthy people go down fast from COVID / COVID vax, esp with neurological symptoms. In spite of these harms being published, the public and even the medical community seems largely unaware of the breadth of evidence of potential multi-systemic damages. I did reach out to Christina several years ago & rec’d she look for TBDs and she thanked me but I have no idea if she followed through. I hope she will now.



What are your thoughts? Source

The misdiagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) makes perfect sense precisely because this disease is a known PSYOP-19 “vaccine” severe adverse event with a research study titled, New Onset Multiple Sclerosis Post-COVID-19 Vaccination and Correlation With Possible Predictors in a Case-Control Study, having concluded:

In this study, it is proposed that the COVID vaccine can trigger the immune system which helps with self-antigens production of CNS in susceptible people. Also, this study showed that there were significant correlations between the following risk factors and developing MS post-COVID-19 vaccinations: Pfizer vaccine, low serum level of vitamin D, positive EBNA1-IgG, and family history of MS. These risk factors can be used as significant independent predictors for developing MS post-COVID-19 vaccinations. However, genetic and environmental factors cannot be ruled out. Furthermore, in this study, a definite association between COVID-19 vaccine with MS is not described, rather it is aimed to highlight the possibility of this association as an independent risk factor that can trigger new onset MS in the susceptible group.

Unsurprisingly, Christina Applegate has a family history of CNS disorders; thus, it is more than likely that she is suffering from some kind of misdiagnosed VAIDS.

Thankfully, there may very well be a cure for MS:

Meanwhile, another doctor has come out with a vaccine related bombshell:

Florida pediatrician Dr. Brian Thornburg runs a concierge practice in Naples. He says he has several billionaires as patients.



Not a single one of them has ever vaccinated their kids.



He’s had six or seven over the years. Same result every time. He also said the most highly educated parents - often with PhDs in the sciences - are the ones most likely to refuse all vaccines. Source

Perhaps billionaires did not need to witness the burgeoning VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic that is now plaguing society in order to make the painfully obvious connections that all vaccines are extremely unsafe and ineffective.

Billionaires and their well-informed doctors more than likely also appreciate that the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight may also treat other VAIDS symptoms like blood clots, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, gain-of-function viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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