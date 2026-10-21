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nancy roberts's avatar
nancy roberts
Oct 21

I am SO grateful (that it seems like) every few days, someone looks directly into the camera, without hesitation or a shred of apology OR fear, and speaks out against the clot shot...as it was from the very beginning. And there are certainly enough injured people left behind, and grieving parents, spouses, mates, and acquaintances who died as a result of this choreographed charade. And every time someone does this, I pray another will be inspired to do the same...without fear.

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djean111's avatar
djean111
Oct 21

I have been reading about plummeting birth rates here in the US. Looks to me like the Folks In Charge certainly had an all-purpose weapon using The Jab. Too many people - in their opinion - the jab. No intention of raising the SS cap? - bear in mind that raising the cap also raises corporate matching funds - The Jab. Too many inconvenient retirees? The jab. And interesting how American young men - citizens - were forced and pressured and fooled and cajoled into getting jabbed - but not the millions of migrants. Multi-tasking at its dreadful best. Not to mention the ongoing added revenue from jab injuries. Lots of boxes ticked.

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