The latest excess cancer mortality data has just been posted, and the trend is harrowing:

🚨 Cancer Excess Mortality Continues to Rise 🚨 Our models showed the excess in July 2021 - and the world listened. Pharma proxies threatened me. Paid trolls lied to us all.



Our models have stood the test of time. We must now seriously consider, as a society, what steps we are willing to take to confront this multi-decadal challenge and mitigate its effects. Source

This is directly in line with this Substack’s warnings ever since the rollout of the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” many years ago that this VAIDS-induced turbo cancer emergency will only ever get worse; to wit:

Three years ago the VAIDS symptoms started to express themselves more prominently:

And these trends are unrelenting rising.

While some are attempting to rationalize these inconvenient and profoundly troubling datapoints…

…it has absolutely nothing to do with “natural causes” of any boomer die-off…

…and demographics that historically were never ever plagued with diseases such as cancer succumbing to these VAIDS-induced severe adverse events (SAEs)…

This is Danish data.



Blue line are new cancer diagnoses in men.

Yellow line is women.



Something happened in 2021. Source

It truly is a canard and an egregiously disingenuous one at that:

Especially when we have incontrovertible evidence that even the Mockingbird MSM have no choice now but to actively coverup and obfuscate, with children and even infants coming down with cancer at unprecedented rates:

To reiterate:

From the referenced Daily Mail article titled, Young people ‘ageing faster’ than previous generations - raising cancer risk, new study claims:

Younger adults are ageing faster than generations before them, making them more susceptible to cancer, research suggests. Earlier this year, it was revealed that 11 cancers are now rising among adults aged 20 to 49 – including breast, bowel and pancreatic cancer. Traditionally the disease has been more common in older age groups, leaving experts searching for answers. Several theories have been proposed, pointing to factors such as poor diet, obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, disruption of the gut microbiome and even exposure to microplastics.

In other words, it is anything but the real culprit driving this premature aging, anything but the you-know-what.

Except that the MSM mendacity may easily be disproven:

And all that one has to do is follow the proverbial money by reviewing oncology expenditures as disclosed by health insurance companies to conclude that this turbo cancer scourge is plaguing all age demographics like never before:

All of these data points have on thing in common: this burgeoning turbo cancer tragedy perfectly coincides with the criminal FDA issuing their fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA) for these ‘$afe and Effective’ PSYOP-19 depopulation injections.

And it is not just the turbo cancer SAEs impacting these young demographics, but we are also witnessing the VAIDS-induced myocarditis fallout as well:

These are cardiac medications for 15-45 year olds.



Still climbing too. Source

Ultimately, despite overall vaccine uptake thankfully plummeting in America, while all of these VAIDS-induced SAEs are most welcome profit generating diseases for the Medical-Industrial Complex, it is cancer “treatment” that ultimately represents their biggest cash cow…

…and given the trends these questionable at best legacy oncology therapies like chemotherapy that will only continue to generate ever larger revenues precisely because this iatrocide is nothing more than a most profitable component of the NWO globopedo greater democide project.

The good news is that we already have what may be the ultimate holy grail ‘cancer cure’ in plain sight that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, gain of function viral releases, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu, and even the common cold:

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