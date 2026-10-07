Another series of updates on yesterday’s article…

…with the American embassy now issuing new guidance for this PSYOP-26 plague “outbreak” following the death of a 28-year-old lab technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute, who died of "pneumonia of unknown etiology;" to wit:

Key guidance for U.S. citizens:

Depart immediately: The embassy reiterated the State Department’s Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory, urging Americans currently in Russia to leave due to security concerns and limited U.S. government assistance capacity, especially outside Moscow.

Local precautions: Americans in the affected area should follow local health authority guidance, avoid quarantined facilities, and seek immediate medical care for fever or respiratory symptoms.

Self-monitoring: Travelers to the outbreak area should monitor their health for 14 days and have an independent emergency exit plan that does not rely on U.S. government support.

The “coincidental” development of various “vaccines” in relation to gain-of-function (GOF) bioweapon plagues is most peculiar, to say the least:

More Than 21 Plague Vaccines Are Already in Development: mRNA, saRNA, DNA, Viral Vector, Bacterial Vector, Subunit, and Live-Attenuated



Why were governments and military biodefense programs already investing so heavily in plague vaccines before the current plague hysteria erupted? by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH URL TheFocalPoints. @NicHulscher @McCulloughFund Source

Months before the inane official story of an experienced lab tech in a protective virology suit breaking a vial of GOF plague and somehow succumbing to pneumonia related to her research, the various NWO globopedo Epstein class assets were already laying the groundwork for their latest psyop:

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have now closed their borders with Russia:

While the messaging from the Kremlin is anything but panic:

And just to reiterate that the PSYOP-19 scamdemic simulation playbook is now being replicated with this latest PSYOP-26:

More plague synchronicities…



A MONTH before the first Covid illnesses, Event 201 was held - a pandemic simulation run by the WEF and Bill Gates foundation.



Now…



A MONTH before this lab accident in Siberia, a plague outbreak simulation was held, called the 2026 China–Russia Cross-Border Infectious Disease Joint Emergency Exercise.



AND...Sergey Balakhonov, the DIRECTOR of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, was a speaker at the event and was there in person. Source

In other words:

Perhaps it may be time once again to stock up on certain essentials?

Possible plague outbreak in Russia



Toilet paper CEOs: Source

For PSYOP-26 one should really be stocking up things like Doxcycline and Ivermectin, all while avoiding any and all “vaccines” like the plague (pun intended as the real plague is government and their BigPharma democide partners-in-crime):

They’re developing an mRNA vaccine for the plague.



Coincidentally just when a plague lab leak has killed one person in Russia.



BUT WAIT—



Doxycycline (an antibiotic) is 97% effective in treating the plague.



So why a “vaccine”?



It’s gonna be ivermectin all over again.



We’re mere days away from the Pharma captured medical community denying the efficacy of doxycycline to try to force mRNA jabs on people.



That’s a hard no from me. Source

President Trump aka Mister Operation Warp Speed will be speaking with President Putin imminently:

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says he has a call scheduled with Vladimir Putin over the supposed "plague" that may have leaked from a lab



"We're in very deep discussions. We'll be able to report about it probably tomorrow."



We're sure as hell NOT doing this whole COVID thing all over again. Source

Researchers that have been most prescient about the previous scamdemic are concernedly monitoring this latest global pox operation:

Or maybe, just maybe this really is much ado about not much:

The Mockingbird assets were simultaneously activated:

As always, the real emergency is the government:

The other rodents are the real rodents comprising the government, its various unconstitutional “health” agencies, and their corporate coconspirators:

Bottom line:

Other angles to consider are the the EU’s collapsing economies and engineered social unrest courtesy of the imported savage “migrants,” along with the CIA’s disastrous war in the Ukraine:

As expected, the useful dancing idiots are ready at a moment’s notice to once again be useful dancing idiots:

Every 6 years means that we are nearly overdue:

Do NOT fear the latest GOF scamdemic because the following protocol will treat any plague as well as cancer, VAIDS, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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