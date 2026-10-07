2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Oct 7

When Billions and Billions are invested in RNA manipulation of the blue print of life, they must keep the con going to get their return on investment! First thing the nurse asked when I went for my annual yesterday. "Did you get your flu shot" No!

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
Oct 7

I had thought this fake pandemic was nipped in the bud, but the so-called "health" agencies don't give up. So, now any Americans who return here will be monitored, and of course they will find a reason to quarantine and scare the public. Utter BS.

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