As the five year mark since the rollout of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” is now upon us, the death and destruction will only accelerate from henceforth given that myocarditis has a 19-39% all-cause mortality from 5 to 10 years.

As the turbo cancer epidemic now intensifies, so too is the very worst of the “died suddenly” now upon us, with heart attacks, clots, and strokes afflicting prominent “vaccinated” individuals becoming ubiquitous headlines, while the accelerating democide of the rest of society is chronicled in surging severe adverse event obituaries.

The following is an update to a series of recently published DEATHVAX™ articles…

…with Ric Flair, one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time, yet another $afe and Effective victim:

WWE legend, multiple shots💉, just collapsed outside a restaurant after telling people about his blood clot.



This is the seventh world famous athlete to either die suddenly young, or collapse in 48 hours. 😭 Source

Next up is a young lady who was a three-time Olympian runner, and now is faced with certain death due to a VAIDS-induced “rare” heart condition:

A prominent coach also became a Trust the $cience casualty:

The democide death count relentlessly piles up:

It is not just athletes, but essentially everyone who subjected themselves to these gene altering Modified mRNA poisons that are literally ticking time bombs that could “suddenly” die at any moment; to wit:

Every single person that has been exposed to these BigPharma killshots is at grave risk:

Turbo cancers generally end in certain death if legacy Medical-Industrial Complex “treatments” are adhered to:

The list of young athletes recently succumbing to these depopulation injections is truly staggering:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

In other words:

Gavin de Becker brought up something almost nobody in the media will talk about.

How many young athletes have suddenly died after the Covid vaccine.



“I mean, the number of athletes that drop dead in play during games — I’m talking about high school athletes — is higher than it has ever been in the world.”



“And they say, ‘Oh no, it always happened.’”



“Well, I studied that in my last book and it didn’t always happen.”



“It happened 26 times a year over 32 years.”



Joe Rogan: “How many were there?”



Gavin de Becker: “Well, I’ve got 550 just in that book, Cause Unknown.”



“They’re hard to find because you only can find them in local newspapers because the national papers wouldn’t report it.”

@joerogan Source

Not only should all athletes that were conned into subjecting themselves to any vaccines consider the following protocol, but so should everyone else that has also been poisoned be seriously guided by the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that may treat other VAIDS symptoms like blood clots, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, gain-of-function viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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