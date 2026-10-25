2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
6d

It's that time of year and the push for getting your flu vaccine and your covid booster at the same time is on. CDC website says" it's safe and doesn't diminish the effectiveness of either" they omitted the " to kill you" part

Blood clot admissions and code blues and strokes are up again in the hospital where I work. Several called daily on my 10 hour shift.

Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
DT's avatar
DT
6d

I have been periodically checking obituaries from my home town area near Lafayette, IN since the death shots went live (ironic), area population about 230K. It has been striking the amounts of unexpected, unknown and suddenly dead obs in the 30-50yr brackets. Plus, every now and then, they will publish stillbirth burials from the local area in a one time post 70+stillbirths in one ob post alone yrs ago. Disabilities not included:(

What is the saying about throwing a pebble in a pond and the ensuing ripples? Now, reverse that with taking one person out of their prime age bracket, in the millions; and, extrapolate that person's unexpected removal from productive society/families/businesses/communities and what do we have?............very interesting times at the minimum....

Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture