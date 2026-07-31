2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
3h

Had to fight medical industrial complex to get Ivermectin. Got some I paid for myself. Told off the Medical Insurance Idiots, Attacked, harrassed by them, denied much, thrown out of Doctor offices, denied any kind of medical treatments. Standing my ground, surviving at 78. Trump in on the Drpopulation Agendas as is most in US Gov. Military Industrial Complex made bioweapons used on US all worldwide. Flying over US daily spraying US like rats with toxic chemicals, substances to kill US

Reply
Share
1 reply
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
24m

The fact that 200 congressman took Ivermectin has to speak to the fact that they knew the mRNA injections were an experimental bioweapon antidote. It infuriates me to see the silence and defense of what transpired in the Covid era and the march to inject is moving forward at warp speed. When three Congressman defend Fauci's amoral decision making puts them in the same light.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture