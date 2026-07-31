As Dr. Fauci Pushed Deadly PSYOP-19 "Vaccines" 200 Members Of Congress Were Treated With Ivermectin
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In yesterday’s article Senator Ron Johnson was shown to have eviscerated Dr. Fauci during his non-testimony over the suppression of lifesaving compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine that, unlike their gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” actually worked in curing their gain-of-function infections…
…well, it turns out that at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, while most American tax slaves were prohibited from gaining easy access to these truly safe, effective and inexpensive repurposed compounds, over a third of Congress were in fact treated with Ivermectin; to wit:
200 members of Congress were treated with Ivermectin during Covid-19.
You weren't allowed to use it because Big Pharma wanted to profit from the vaccines in which they used the media they own to advertise them after they demonized Ivermectin.
Big Pharma then took profits from the vaccines and gave kickbacks to the same people in Congress who took Ivermectin.
It is far likelier that well over 200 members of Congress were taking Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine while avoiding the C19 DEATHVAX™.
And Joe Rogan is well aware of the true nature of PSYOP-19, and the associated “stupid thing” depopulation injections:
And Joe Rogan knows full well that Ivermectin cures cancer:
And Joe Rogan knows full well that adding Fenbendazole to Ivermectin cures cancer even faster and better:
And Joe Rogan knows full well that the following may not only represent the most synergistic ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, VAIDS, and various other “incurable” ailments, but also protects against future GOF viral releases, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (450mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for MEGADOSE 1,350mg-2,000mg/day — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for MEGADOSE 120mg-200mg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
ImmunX immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like AlluX
Do NOT comply.
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Had to fight medical industrial complex to get Ivermectin. Got some I paid for myself. Told off the Medical Insurance Idiots, Attacked, harrassed by them, denied much, thrown out of Doctor offices, denied any kind of medical treatments. Standing my ground, surviving at 78. Trump in on the Drpopulation Agendas as is most in US Gov. Military Industrial Complex made bioweapons used on US all worldwide. Flying over US daily spraying US like rats with toxic chemicals, substances to kill US
The fact that 200 congressman took Ivermectin has to speak to the fact that they knew the mRNA injections were an experimental bioweapon antidote. It infuriates me to see the silence and defense of what transpired in the Covid era and the march to inject is moving forward at warp speed. When three Congressman defend Fauci's amoral decision making puts them in the same light.