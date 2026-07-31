In yesterday’s article Senator Ron Johnson was shown to have eviscerated Dr. Fauci during his non-testimony over the suppression of lifesaving compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine that, unlike their gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” actually worked in curing their gain-of-function infections…

…well, it turns out that at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, while most American tax slaves were prohibited from gaining easy access to these truly safe, effective and inexpensive repurposed compounds, over a third of Congress were in fact treated with Ivermectin; to wit:

200 members of Congress were treated with Ivermectin during Covid-19.



You weren't allowed to use it because Big Pharma wanted to profit from the vaccines in which they used the media they own to advertise them after they demonized Ivermectin.



Big Pharma then took profits from the vaccines and gave kickbacks to the same people in Congress who took Ivermectin. Source

It is far likelier that well over 200 members of Congress were taking Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine while avoiding the C19 DEATHVAX™.

And Joe Rogan is well aware of the true nature of PSYOP-19, and the associated “stupid thing” depopulation injections:

And Joe Rogan knows full well that Ivermectin cures cancer:

And Joe Rogan knows full well that adding Fenbendazole to Ivermectin cures cancer even faster and better:

And Joe Rogan knows full well that the following may not only represent the most synergistic ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, VAIDS, and various other “incurable” ailments, but also protects against future GOF viral releases, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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